Yesterday, the containership “Ever Arm”, the largest containership, in terms of TEU capacity, docked at the port of Piraeus.

The 400-meter-long ship was built this year in South Korea and belongs to the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, one of the largest containership companies in the world.

The “Ever Arm” can carry 23992 TEU and docked in Piraeus at noon on Wednesday. However, it is not the largest containership in the world as the Evergreen A-Class vessel named ‘Ever Alot’ has a capacity of 24004 TEU.

Docking in Piraeus

(Video: pireaspiraeus.com)

Ever Alot: The largest containership in the world

A month ago, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of CSSC, announced that it had delivered the world’s largest containership. The new holder of the world container tonnage record is 400 meters long, 61.5 meters wide and has a draft of 17 meters.

Ever Alot is the seventh of the Evergreen A class and the first ship in the world to exceed the 24,000 Teu mark.