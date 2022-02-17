It took the intervention of Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis for Lidl, the German international discount retailer chain, to drop a lawsuit against a destitute, elderly woman who on 12 February was caught stealing food, meat and cheese reportedly worth 30-40 euros, at the chain’s store in Ilion, Western Athens

The development ministry intervened after the incident triggered a huge public outcry and condemnation of the company’s handling of the incident.

Other customers reportedly offered to pay for the groceries and pleaded with the manager not to call the authorities, but employees, following company regulations, called the police and filed charges. Police who arrived at the scene and heard the account of the incident tried to persuade management not to file suit, but to no avail.

The woman was hauled into the local police precinct where she was detained for five hours even as the company refused to drop its lawsuit.

“I did all this due to poverty,” she reportedly told police.

Neighbour says woman attempted suicide

A neighbour of the woman said she attempted suicide after being released.

“She almost caused herself harm. She took three high blood pressure pills at once and we took her to hospital. The grandma attempted to commit suicide because she could not bear the shame and she fears that her sons may learn of the calumny,” she told Open television.

Lidl touts its ‘social sensitivity’ in statement

Lidl Hellas issued a statement asserting that it works with a network of NGOs nationwide, that it responds to requests for product donations for vulnerable social groups, and that it “stands beside its fellow citizens with ethos and responsibility, as it always does in similar cases, with social sensitivity.”

“The recent incident at our store in Ilion deeply saddens us. The store manager just as every one of our store managers is obliged to follow set procedures regarding illegal behaviour, in accordance with the law. The company management has been apprised of the incident and will take care that it goes no further. The company will contact the customer in order to put an end to the issue that arose. Lidl Hellas will continue diachronically to stand beside all who need us, cognisant of its responsibility and role in Greek society.”