“Clean air for Crete. Greece bets on offshore wind “is the title of the article in the German Correspondents Network RND, which states that “the last lignite power plant will be decommissioned in 2028 and in 2030 two thirds of the electricity consumed will be produced from renewable sources. In fact, wind energy will play a special role.”

In more detail, the article notes: “A new energy era will soon dawn for Crete. Progress comes in the form of a thick electric cable through the sea. The 400 km long line will connect the largest island of Greece with Attica in the mainland. When the 995 million euro connection is made in 2023, the diesel power plants on the island will finally be able to close. The cable to Crete is part of an ambitious plan to connect the Greek islands to the mainland electricity grid. Of the 110 inhabited islands, so far only 50 are connected to the mainland via power cables. The project envisages the installation of submarine cables with a total length of 5,000 km.”

And a little below it is noted: “The shutdown of diesel power plants will not only reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The cost savings will be huge. The production of one megawatt hour of electricity on the mainland costs about 80 euros. In Antikythira it costs 1,297 euros and in Agathonisi 2,239 euros. “The connection of Crete to the network alone will save 400 million euros per year, according to estimates by the Ministry of Environment and Energy.”