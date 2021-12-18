The Greek Government has done its best to support households and businesses in the midst of the pandemic and will continue to do so, stressed the Greek Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, referring to the new interventions that the Prime Minister, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is expected to announce during the parliamentary Budget debate.

Speaking to the ANT1 channel, Mr. Staikouras announced in advance that the new interventions will focus on the dealing with the energy crisis and the support of the economy affected by the pandemic.

He referred to the measures taken to support socially vulnerable groups, such as doubling the guaranteed minimum income, extending the heating allowance, subsidizing electricity and gas bills, and raising the minimum wage.

He explained that there will be more support measures in 2022. He also stressed that as the country has high debt (although sustainable), further investments won’t be done for the time being and Greece will continue to be under fiscal surveillance.

The Greek Minister of Finance, Mr. Christos Staikouras, also noted that it is important that new jobs are created and social cohesion is maintained.