The criteria and the procedure followed for the subsidization of farmers and agricultural holdings that have suffered extensive damage from natural disasters, are determined by the amendment of the Ministry of Finance, submitted to the draft law of the Ministry of Justice entitled “Reforms in the legislative framework of the National School of Judicial Officers and other urgent provisions of the Ministry of Justice “.
More specifically, with regard to the farmers’ subsidy, it is provided that:
- In exceptional cases, where there is significant and extensive damage to a number of affected farms or to the extent of disaster, by joint decision of the Ministers of Finance and Rural Development and Food, a subsidy of no more than 50% of the subsidy may be granted to natural persons, who are not primarily farmers, as defined in the current legislation, but own agricultural holdings, subject to the other terms and conditions.
- In exceptional cases, where there is significant and extensive damage to a number of affected farms or to the extent of disaster, to crop production facilities, such as tree crops or vines, by joint decision of the Ministers of Finance and Rural Development and Food, a subsidy of no more than 50% of the subsidy may be granted to natural persons, who are not mainly farmers by profession, as defined in the legislation, but own agricultural holdings, subject to the other terms, conditions and procedures.
- Holders of agricultural holdings are required to submit the single payment declaration to the Integrated Administration and Control System and to have fulfilled the obligation to pay the special insurance contribution to the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA).