In a circular issued by the Holy Synod, it addresses a new appeal to the faithful and the clergy “to observe exactly the protection measures”.

The Holy Synod sends a message to those believers who have not yet been vaccinated to come to the holy temples after they have undergone a diagnostic test (rapid or pcr), while urging the citizens again to be vaccinated.

The circular also mentions the obligation of priests, cantors, nuns, etc. to undergo two tests per week (rapid or pcr) and emphasizes that the control will be done by the Ecclesiastical Councils.

It should be noted that the interview of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in yesterday’s MEGA news bulletin, in which he defended the measure of exclusion of the Church from… rapid tests, may have played a role in the decision of the Holy Synod. As the Prime Minister said, the temples “are open places of worship” so they were rightly excluded from conducting diagnostic tests on those who visit them.