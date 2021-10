Ruling New Democracy (ND) deputy Konstantinos Bogdanos was expelled from the party’s Parliament group on Tuesday after a decision by Prime Minister and party president Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The latter was briefed, while on an official visit to Slovenia, over a particularly heated and divisive debate earlier in the day in Parliament, where Bogdanos sharply criticized deputies of the Communist Party (KKE), replete with references to the Greek Civil War (1946-49).