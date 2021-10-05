The aesthetic and functional upgrade of the facilities of the former Oilworks in Elefsina was launched, with funding of 6,960,000 euros from own resources of the Attica Region, after the signing of a program contract between the governor G. Patoulis and the mayor A. Economou, in the presence of the deputy governor Attica L. Kosmopoulos and the deputy mayor of the Capital of Culture, F. Tatakis.

The aim of the project is to create infrastructure and facilities that will be used initially for the needs of Elefsina as the European Capital of Culture in 2023 and then by the citizens for sports and cultural events.

The governor noted that with this project the Region contributes in the best way to the implementation of infrastructure that will be a reference point for culture and sports, while they will be utilized for the needs of the European Capital of Culture of 2023.

For his part, the mayor thanked for the launch of the project, noting that today “we are closing a decades-old wound and at the same time paving the way so the Oil Press can become a real reference point for culture and sports in Elefsina.”

According to the contract, the project concerns the study and construction of the upgrade works of all the interiors and the enclosure of the building, so that it is possible (at an early stage) to house cultural activities of Elefsina as a European Capital of Culture.

The property includes a large volume of general external dimensions 65.90×42.50 m., and an area of about 2,800 sq.m.. Four independent sports venues are planned to operate in the large space, which through mobile vertical curtains, will be able to be integrated with each other producing one or two larger spaces.