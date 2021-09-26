On September 27, 2021, on Monday, the main and auxiliary pensions of the employees will be paid (i.e. the pensioners who come from the former Social Insurance Institute -Unified Insurance Fund for Employees (ΙΚΑ — ΕΤΑΜ), the Banks and the Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE)) whose Social Security Number expires at 0, 2, 4, 6, 8.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the main and auxiliary pensions of the self-employed (i.e. the pensioners coming from the former Self-Employed Workers’ Insurance Organisation (OAEE), the Agricultural Insurance Organization (ΟGΑ) and the Unified Insurance Fund of Independently Employed (ΕΤΑΑ)) will be paid.

On September 29, 2021, on Wednesday, the main and auxiliary pensions of the Public Sector, the Seamen’s Pension Fund (NAT), the Single Insurance Fund for Bank Employees (ETAT), the Consolidated Insurance Fund of Media Staff (ΕΤΑΠ-ΜΜΕ) and the Hellenic Public Power Corporation (HPPC-DEI) ) will be paid.