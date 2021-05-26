A number of Greek islands that are very popular with British tourists may be included in UK’s the green list, according to information from the Daily Telegraph.

These are Rhodes, Crete, Zakynthos and Kos, which are hygienically separated from mainland Greece.

UK Transport Minister Roberts Kurtz told lawmakers the government would take such an approach “where possible” as it prepares on June 7 to unveil the next list of destinations that could be added to the quarantine-free green list early next month.

This would mean that the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and the Greek islands could be classified as green, separated from the mainland of Spain and Greece respectively, while also paving the way for other Caribbean and Mediterranean islands to be declared “open”, without restrictions for UK tourists.

However, thousands of Britons were upset by the government’s “silent” ban on moving to eight areas of the country that are experiencing an increase in cases due to the Indian mutation. The backlash was such that the government “withdrew” the new directives, urging citizens to be careful when moving to areas such as Bolton in Manchester, Leicester and the town of Hounslow in London.