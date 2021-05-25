One note of optimism for this year’s tourism season appears to come from the opposite side of the Atlantic, with the head of the country’s National Tourism Organization (GNTO) on Tuesday pointing to “heightened” demand in the US market for holidays in Greece and cruises in the east Mediterranean commencing from the country.

GNTO general secretary Dimitris Frangakis made the forecast during the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, which is taking place as a virtual conference this year.

He also made an ambitious forecast, namely, that tourist arrivals from the US will be higher in 2021 than in any previous year.

GNTO has spent two million euros in advertising aimed for the United States for 2021, which Frangakis said may seem small compared to the size of the specific market, but is higher than in any previous year.

Finally, the number of direct flights connecting the two countries this year will be higher than in 2019.