Continuing to expand its portfolio in the biogas sector, kIEFER announced the implementation of a new biogas plant in Servia Kozani.

According to the relevant announcement, the new biogas station, owned by the company HIROTROFIKI SA, has an installed electrical power of 499 KWe, thermal 513 KWth and is expected to produce 4,150,000 kWh per year. This is a station that will annually manage 13,000tn of poultry-livestock waste from the wider area and plant silage.

The unit in Servia Kozani is a modern unit that in addition to the environmental benefits, offers economic benefits to the region as it creates jobs and growth in the local economy.

Through the process of anaerobic fermentation it will utilize the generated waste, reducing their pollutant load, odors, and visual pollution. The final product will be an odorless soil conditioner completely free of pathogenic microorganisms since before its disposal it will have been taken to a pasteurization unit for its sanitation.

As an appropriate solution to the acute problem of waste management, biogas plants can, at the same time, give impetus to the primary sector, as excess heat can be utilized for the heating needs of livestock units in the wider area. Which means strengthening the local economy.

In addition, they can be an important “helper” in the efforts of energy transition in the area, as by installing such units near industrial areas, in a green and reliable way, heat and electricity are provided to the industries from the waste they produce. At the same time, biogas could be used as a fuel for vehicles.

By converting methane to energy and carbon dioxide through combustion, there is an “inverse” contribution to the balance of the greenhouse effect.

Unlike other forms of green energy, biogas, as an energy source, is characterized by a high index of forecasting in electricity production, with the percentage reaching 100%, since the flow of waste is continuous. This means that biogas plants can also be used as power plants.