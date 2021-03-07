Για εκείνους των οποίων η παιδική ηλικία είναι άρρηκτα συνδεδεμένη με το πιάνο του Bugs Bunny που σαν γνήσιος βιρτουόζος χόρευε με τα δάχτυλά του πάνω στα πλήκτρα, θα αποτελέσει μεγάλη χαρά η σειρά των tweets που ακολουθεί στο συγκεκριμένο άρθρο.
Ποια κομμάτια έπαιζε στ’ αλήθεια ο Bugs Bunny, όμως; Με ποιο…ακούσιο soundtrack ανατράφηκε μια ολόκληρη γενιά παιδιών και εφήβων;
Ο Vincent Alexander, γελοιογράφος και animator, ανέβασε στο Twitter μερικές από τις πιο εμβληματικές «κλασικές» μουσικές σκηνές από καρτούν. Εκατομμύρια χρήστες αλληλεπίδρασαν ενθουσιασμένοι, ενθυμούμενου πώς η μαγεία του Λιστ και του Μότσαρτ μπήκε στη ζωή τους μέσω της μικρής οθόνης.
Απολαύστε ορισμένα από τα tweets του εύστοχου thread:
An aria of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” that shows up constantly in animation is “Largo al Factotum,” which introduces the Figaro character. Even the piece’s Wikipedia article credits the tune’s lasting legacy to its use in cartoons. Here are just a few iconic examples: pic.twitter.com/wtUms0adc3
— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.
One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. pic.twitter.com/SmyKbMpw3e
— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Franz von Suppé got quite a workout in classic cartoons. “The Poet and Peasant Overture” shows up in dozens of shorts. My favorite is Popeye conducting the “Spinach Overture” while giving Bluto a rhythmic beatdown perfectly in time with the music. pic.twitter.com/6dAr7cgHrC
— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021