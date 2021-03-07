Για εκείνους των οποίων η παιδική ηλικία είναι άρρηκτα συνδεδεμένη με το πιάνο του Bugs Bunny που σαν γνήσιος βιρτουόζος χόρευε με τα δάχτυλά του πάνω στα πλήκτρα, θα αποτελέσει μεγάλη χαρά η σειρά των tweets που ακολουθεί στο συγκεκριμένο άρθρο.

Ποια κομμάτια έπαιζε στ’ αλήθεια ο Bugs Bunny, όμως; Με ποιο…ακούσιο soundtrack ανατράφηκε μια ολόκληρη γενιά παιδιών και εφήβων;

Ο Vincent Alexander, γελοιογράφος και animator, ανέβασε στο Twitter μερικές από τις πιο εμβληματικές «κλασικές» μουσικές σκηνές από καρτούν. Εκατομμύρια χρήστες αλληλεπίδρασαν ενθουσιασμένοι, ενθυμούμενου πώς η μαγεία του Λιστ και του Μότσαρτ μπήκε στη ζωή τους μέσω της μικρής οθόνης.

An aria of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” that shows up constantly in animation is “Largo al Factotum,” which introduces the Figaro character. Even the piece’s Wikipedia article credits the tune’s lasting legacy to its use in cartoons. Here are just a few iconic examples: pic.twitter.com/wtUms0adc3

THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.

One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. pic.twitter.com/SmyKbMpw3e

— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021