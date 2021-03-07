Για εκείνους των οποίων η παιδική ηλικία είναι άρρηκτα συνδεδεμένη με το πιάνο του Bugs Bunny που σαν γνήσιος βιρτουόζος χόρευε με τα δάχτυλά του πάνω στα πλήκτρα, θα αποτελέσει μεγάλη χαρά η σειρά των tweets που ακολουθεί στο συγκεκριμένο άρθρο.

Ποια κομμάτια έπαιζε στ’ αλήθεια ο Bugs Bunny, όμως; Με ποιο…ακούσιο soundtrack ανατράφηκε μια ολόκληρη γενιά παιδιών και εφήβων;

Ο Vincent Alexander, γελοιογράφος και animator, ανέβασε στο Twitter μερικές από τις πιο εμβληματικές «κλασικές» μουσικές σκηνές από καρτούν. Εκατομμύρια χρήστες αλληλεπίδρασαν ενθουσιασμένοι, ενθυμούμενου πώς η μαγεία του Λιστ και του Μότσαρτ μπήκε στη ζωή τους μέσω της μικρής οθόνης.

Απολαύστε ορισμένα από τα tweets του εύστοχου thread:

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο