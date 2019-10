House Floor H. Res. 296

3:30pm: The House finished consideration of the Armenian Genocide Resolution and a roll call vote was requested. The vote will take place later today, as early as 4:45 pmThe House is now debating H.R.4695, a Turkey sanctions measure, spearheaded by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY). 2:20pm EST UPDATE: Happening NOW, House debate has begun regarding the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296). There is up to 1 hour for debate – split between Democrats and Republicans.The vote will take place between 4:45pm and 5:45pm (likely earlier than later.)2:00pm EST UPDATE: The U.S. House adopted the RULE to allow consideration of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) by a vote of 223-191. This paves the way for U.S. House discussion on H.Res.296 the Armenian Genocide Resolution, which will start after the current set of votes on unrelated topics. Members of Congress will have 1 hour to debate the Armenian Genocide Resolution – split between the Democrats and Republicans.STAY TUNED! for the House debate and vote.============================ANCA H.Res.296 Toolkit:Myths/Facts: www.anca.org/MythsAndFactsKey points: www.anca.org/endthegagruleWrite: www.anca.org/genocideCall: www.anca.org/callWSJ: https://anca.org/wsj-house-to-vote-on-resolution-opposed-b…/Yahoo News: https://anca.org/yahoo-news-in-rebuke-of-erdogan-armenian-…/NPR: https://www.npr.org/…/house-to-vote-on-resolution-recognizi…

Δημοσιεύτηκε από ANCA στις Τρίτη, 29 Οκτωβρίου 2019