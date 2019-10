View this post on Instagram

When the Iraq invasion was about to happen, like the majority of the population who was against it, the creative world too was aghast. Everybody knew it was a bad idea (and how right everyone was). ID magazine asked us to produce a visual contribution against it. So much loss of life once again but not much changes it seems. War is the real enemy. Armistice day is not only commemorating the heroic loss of life but it was a promise for the end of all wars and a commitment to peace. #lestweforgetthat #armisticeday #commitmenttopeace