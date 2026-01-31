Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

Concern has been raised by a new scam circulating through misleading text messages that have reached citizens across Greece in recent days. The SMS appears to originate from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), displaying the sender name “myAADE” and claiming that recipients have outstanding vehicle circulation tax payments. The message urges users to click on a link to settle the alleged debt.

This is precisely where vigilance is required. The message is a clear case of phishing and has no connection to any official notification from AADE.

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state. The scammers’ objective is to trick recipients into disclosing banking credentials, enabling them to drain accounts.

AADE operates exclusively through websites ending in .gov.gr or .aade.gr, never .com. The fraudulent link cited in the messages — “myaadear.com/en” — is a key warning sign. More broadly, AADE and other public bodies do not send SMS messages containing links for payments or alleged debts.

Legitimate notifications are available only through the myAADE platform, the gov.gr inbox, or via email. By contrast, scam messages are vague and do not reference specific details such as a vehicle registration number, tax identification number (AFM), or an exact amount due.

Recipients should never click on the link or enter any credentials. The aim of the fraudsters is to lure users into providing bank card details or Taxisnet login information.

Anyone who has clicked on the link or shared personal information should contact their bank without delay and change all access passwords immediately.