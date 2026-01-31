Σάββατο 31 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 12:14

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Concern has been raised by a new scam circulating through misleading text messages that have reached citizens across Greece in recent days. The SMS appears to originate from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), displaying the sender name “myAADE” and claiming that recipients have outstanding vehicle circulation tax payments. The message urges users to click on a link to settle the alleged debt.

This is precisely where vigilance is required. The message is a clear case of phishing and has no connection to any official notification from AADE.

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state. The scammers’ objective is to trick recipients into disclosing banking credentials, enabling them to drain accounts.

AADE operates exclusively through websites ending in .gov.gr or .aade.gr, never .com. The fraudulent link cited in the messages — “myaadear.com/en” — is a key warning sign. More broadly, AADE and other public bodies do not send SMS messages containing links for payments or alleged debts.

Legitimate notifications are available only through the myAADE platform, the gov.gr inbox, or via email. By contrast, scam messages are vague and do not reference specific details such as a vehicle registration number, tax identification number (AFM), or an exact amount due.

Recipients should never click on the link or enter any credentials. The aim of the fraudsters is to lure users into providing bank card details or Taxisnet login information.

Anyone who has clicked on the link or shared personal information should contact their bank without delay and change all access passwords immediately.

English edition
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Ήπειρος: Υπερχείλισε ο ποταμός Καλαμάς, πλημμύρισαν καλλιέργειες – Ανησυχία ενόψει της νέας κακοκαιρίας
Ήπειρος 31.01.26

Υπερχείλισε ο ποταμός Καλαμάς, πλημμύρισαν καλλιέργειες - Ανησυχία ενόψει της νέας κακοκαιρίας

Καλλιεργήσιμες εκτάσεις με ελιές, λεμονιές και μανταρινιές έχουν μετατραπεί σε μια απέραντη λίμνη - Η εικόνα που παρουσιάζει ο ποταμός ανησυχεί τους κατοίκους ενόψει της επιδείνωσης του καιρού

Σύνταξη
Η Έλενα Ριμπάκινα κατέκτησε το Australian Open
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

Η Έλενα Ριμπάκινα κατέκτησε το Australian Open

Η εκπληκτική Έλενα Ριμπάκινα διέψευσε τα προγνωστικά, νίκησε 2-1 σετ το Νο1 του κόσμου και απόλυτο φαβορί, Αρίνα Σαμπαλένκα και κατέκτησε το πρώτο Australian Open της καριέρας της.

Σύνταξη
Πυρά ΚΚΕ κατά της κυβέρνησης για τις ΣΣΕ – Έδαφος για νέα εργατικά δυστυχήματα η «Κοινωνική Συμφωνία»
«Εντείνει την εκμετάλλευση» 31.01.26

Πυρά ΚΚΕ κατά της κυβέρνησης για τις ΣΣΕ - Έδαφος για νέα εργατικά δυστυχήματα η «Κοινωνική Συμφωνία»

Το ΚΚΕ καταγγέλλει μεταξύ άλλων ότι η υπογραφή της ηγεσίας της ΓΣΕΕ σηματοδοτεί τον «οριστικό ενταφιασμό» του αιτήματος για επαναφορά της Εθνικής Γενικής Συλλογικής Σύμβασης Εργασίας στα συνδικάτα

Σύνταξη
Βιλντόζα, Μπράουν και Σορτς: Τι γίνεται στον Παναθηναϊκό με τον «τέταρτο γκαρντ» (vids)
Euroleague 31.01.26

Βιλντόζα, Μπράουν και Σορτς: Τι γίνεται στον Παναθηναϊκό με τον «τέταρτο γκαρντ» (vids)

Ο Παναθηναϊκός απέκτησε τον Τι Τζέι Σορτς πέρσι, όμως λαμβάνει ιδιαίτερη διαχείριση από τον Εργκίν Αταμάν – Τι συμβαίνει με τον τέταρτο γκαρντ στο τριφύλλι την τελευταία τριετία

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Θεοδωρικάκος για τα 30 χρόνια από τα Ίμια: Αθάνατοι ήρωες, δεν τους ξεχνάμε ποτέ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 31.01.26

Θεοδωρικάκος για τα 30 χρόνια από τα Ίμια: Αθάνατοι ήρωες, δεν τους ξεχνάμε ποτέ

«Είναι στις καρδιές όλων των Ελλήνων, παρόντες στην εθνική μας μνήμη και στο αδιάκοπο χρέος προάσπισης της πατρίδας», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

Σύνταξη
Σε μια Θεσσαλονίκη ντυμένη στα μαύρα, κάποιες πληγές παραμένουν ανοιχτές
Τέσσερα χρόνια μετά 31.01.26

Σε μια Θεσσαλονίκη ντυμένη στα μαύρα, κάποιες πληγές παραμένουν ανοιχτές

Ο Άλκης Καμπανός έφυγε από τη ζωή έπειτα από δολοφονική επίθεση χούλιγκαν, γιατί δήλωσε χωρίς φόβο άλλη ομάδα από αυτούς. Μέχρι να φτάσουμε στη μέρα που δεν θα υπάρχει κίνδυνος από την οπαδική τυφλότητα, η 1η Φεβρουαρίου πρέπει να αποτελεί ορόσημο

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Ίμια: Συμπεράσματα και διαπιστώσεις
in - analysis 31.01.26

Ίμια: Συμπεράσματα και διαπιστώσεις

Ο Δημήτρης Καραϊτίδης, διευθυντής διπλωματικού γραφείου πρωθυπουργού κατά την κρίση στα Ίμια μιλά για τη νύχτα που έφερε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μία ανάσα από την πολεμική σύγκρουση.

Σύνταξη
Ο Ντι Μαρία θυμήθηκε τα νιάτα του με απίθανο γκολ στην Αργεντινή (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

Ο Ντι Μαρία θυμήθηκε τα νιάτα του με απίθανο γκολ στην Αργεντινή (vid)

Η Ροσάριο Σεντράλ νίκησε 2-1 τη Ρασίνγκ για τη 2η αγωνιστική στο πρωτάθλημα Αργεντινής και ο Άνχελ Ντι Μαρία θυμήθηκε τις μέρες δόξας του στην Ευρώπη πετυχαίνοντας ένα καταπληκτικό γκολ.

Σύνταξη
Κραν Μοντανά: Ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα από τις δραματικές εκκλήσεις για βοήθεια
Τραγωδία στην Ελβετία 31.01.26

«Έχουν πεθάνει πολλοί, στείλτε ασθενοφόρα» - Ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα από τις δραματικές εκκλήσεις για βοήθεια στο Κραν Μοντανά

Τα ντοκουμέντα, που εξασφάλισε το γαλλικό δίκτυο BFM, αποτυπώνουν τον πανικό και την απόγνωση όσων βίωσαν από κοντά την τραγωδία στο Κραν Μοντανά την Πρωτοχρονιά

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις κατά της ICE στη Μινεάπολη – Οργή για τη μεταναστευτική πολιτική του Τραμπ
«ICE Out» 31.01.26

Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις κατά της ICE στη Μινεάπολη - Οργή για τη μεταναστευτική πολιτική του Τραμπ

Μαθητές, φοιτητές και εκπαιδευτικοί σε δεκάδες πολιτείες των ΗΠΑ - από την Καλιφόρνια έως τη Νέα Υόρκη - αποφάσισαν αποχή με αίτημα την απόσυρση της ICE από τη Μινεάπολη

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης για Ίμια: Στο Αιγαίο δεν υπάρχουν «γκρίζες ζώνες» – Τιμή στη μνήμη των πεσόντων
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 31.01.26

Μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για τα 30 χρόνια από τα Ίμια: Στο Αιγαίο δεν υπάρχουν «γκρίζες ζώνες» - Τιμή στη μνήμη των πεσόντων

«Η Ελλάδα αποδίδει τιμή στους ήρωες θωρακίζοντας την άμυνά της», αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στο μήνυμά του για τα 30 χρόνια από τα Ίμια

Σύνταξη
Αγγλία: Φρίκη για 12χρονη που βιάστηκε από δυο Αφγανούς – Έβγαζαν βίντεο και απειλούσαν να σκοτώσουν την οικογένειά της
«Νόμιζα θα πεθάνω» 31.01.26

Φρίκη για 12χρονη που βιάστηκε από δυο Αφγανούς - Έβγαζαν βίντεο και απειλούσαν να σκοτώσουν την οικογένειά της

Η 12χρονη περιέγραψε στο δικαστήριο τις φρικιαστικές στιγμές που έζησε στα χέρια τους - Ο ένας κατηγορούμενος ισχυρίζεται ότι η σεξουαλική πράξη ήταν... συναινετική και ξεκίνησε από εκείνη

Σύνταξη
NBA: Με νέα ιστορική εμφάνιση του Ντόντσιτς, οι Λέικερς διέλυσαν τους Γουίζαρντς (vids, pics)
Μπάσκετ 31.01.26

NBA: Με νέα ιστορική εμφάνιση του Ντόντσιτς, οι Λέικερς διέλυσαν τους Γουίζαρντς (vids, pics)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς -δυστυχώς για τους Γουίζαρντς- έπαιξε κανονικά παρά τον μικροτραυματισμό της Τετάρτης και με μια ιστορική εμφάνιση οδήγησε τους Λέικερς σε μια εντυπωσιακή νίκη με 142-111 – Όλα τα αποτελέσματα του Σαββάτου στο NBA.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
