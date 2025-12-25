Rising Demand Reshapes Attica’s Commercial Property Market

Demand for modern commercial real estate continued to strengthen in the first half of 2025, driven by buoyant tourism activity, the Golden Visa program, and robust investment interest from both domestic and international players. These forces are reshaping Greece’s commercial property landscape, with Attica firmly at the center of this momentum.

Businesses are increasingly opting for upgraded premises, sustaining strong demand for modern offices and retail spaces. Against this backdrop, prices and rents continued their established upward trend, with Bank of Greece data confirming further growth in commercial property values and rental rates in the first half of 2025.

Spitogatos Insights analyzes the Attica market, tracking trends in average asking prices for commercial property sales and rentals, with a focus on high-demand shop and office spaces.