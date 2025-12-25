Rising Demand Reshapes Attica’s Commercial Property Market
Prices and rents continued their established upward trend, with Bank of Greece data confirming further growth in commercial property values and rental rates in the first half of 2025.
Demand for modern commercial real estate continued to strengthen in the first half of 2025, driven by buoyant tourism activity, the Golden Visa program, and robust investment interest from both domestic and international players. These forces are reshaping Greece’s commercial property landscape, with Attica firmly at the center of this momentum.
Businesses are increasingly opting for upgraded premises, sustaining strong demand for modern offices and retail spaces. Against this backdrop, prices and rents continued their established upward trend, with Bank of Greece data confirming further growth in commercial property values and rental rates in the first half of 2025.
Spitogatos Insights analyzes the Attica market, tracking trends in average asking prices for commercial property sales and rentals, with a focus on high-demand shop and office spaces.
From 2019 to 2025, average asking sale prices for commercial properties increased significantly across most areas of Attica. The sharpest increases were recorded in Piraeus, its surrounding suburbs, and the northern suburbs, where prices climbed by 62.1%, 57.9% and 51.8% respectively.
Rental asking prices followed a similar pattern, rising in every part of Attica over the same period. The most pronounced increases were observed in the suburbs of Piraeus (61.2%), the western suburbs (59.5%) and Piraeus itself (59.2%).
The highest sale and rental prices are concentrated in the northern and southern suburbs, followed by central Athens. The most expensive locations for office rentals include Voula, Maroussi, Glyfada, Elliniko, Kolonaki–Lycabettus, the historic center of Athens, Melissia, Chalandri, Alimos and Kifissia.
By contrast, more affordable office rents can be found in the suburbs of Piraeus—such as Keratsini, Moschato and Nikaia—as well as in eastern Attica (Koropi, Pallini), the western suburbs (Acharnes, Aigaleo, Ilion) and the Patision–Acharnon area in central Athens.
In terms of supply, more than 35.5% of office properties available for rent are located within the Municipality of Athens, while the southern and northern suburbs account for roughly 18.9% and 18.7% respectively. The smallest shares, just 2–3%, are found in the suburbs of Piraeus and eastern Attica.
Source: tovima.com
