06.12.2025 | 11:06
Πτώση βράχων στη λεωφόρο Αθηνών-Σουνίου – Κλειστή η δεξιά λωρίδα κυκλοφορίας
Athens Airport Soars as Luxury Travel Rebounds
English edition 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 11:04

Athens Airport Soars as Luxury Travel Rebounds

Tourism remains a cornerstone of the Greek economy, a trend reinforced by OECD projections.

Athens International Airport closed another month on a high, reflecting the global resurgence of premium travel expected to define 2025.

Official data show that passenger traffic in Nov. reached 2.36 million, up 9.6% from the same month in 2024. Both domestic and international flows expanded, rising 5.0% and 11.5% respectively, underscoring sustained demand across all segments.

For the first eleven months of the year, the airport handled 31.68 million passengers—an annual increase of 6.6%. Domestic traffic grew by 2.0%, while international arrivals and departures surged 8.5%, highlighting Greece’s increasing appeal among foreign travelers.

Flight activity also strengthened. Between Jan. and Nov., Athens International Airport recorded 264,113 flights, 5.6% more than in 2024. Domestic services edged up by 1.1%, while international operations posted a robust 8.8% rise.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of the Greek economy, a trend reinforced by OECD projections. According to the organization, tourism revenues in the first half of 2025 were 11% higher than during the same period in 2024, confirming the sector’s remarkable momentum. Stronger global demand is expected to further boost Greece’s services exports in the coming years.

Overall, the data point to a growing appetite for travel to Greece even in the winter season. More airlines are expanding capacity and capitalizing on the country’s evolving status as a year-round destination.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

