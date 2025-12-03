Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 19:06

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Greece will distribute close to €500 million to farmers in the coming days, Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras said in a radio interview on Wednesday, outlining a broader package of support meant to stabilize the sector amid ongoing challenges.

According to Tsiaras, several programs were already paid out over the weekend, including schemes linked to nitrate reduction, pest control initiatives, rare livestock breeds and portions of organic farming subsidies. Next week, authorities are set to release funds for “Measure 23,” activated for the first time in Greece, with a total budget of €178 million.

More Payments and Compensation Ahead

The minister detailed a series of additional payouts scheduled for the coming weeks. These include outstanding payments for older organic farming schemes, the remaining balance of basic income support, compensations tied to mountainous and disadvantaged areas, and €120 million in agricultural insurance payments. Farmers will also receive advance funding for replanting efforts linked to storm damage from “Daniel.”

Tsiaras said total financial support directed to farmers by the end of the year will exceed €1 billion.

Government Signals Openness to Dialogue

Acknowledging the difficult conditions facing producers, Tsiaras pointed to reduced yields last year, falling product prices this year and delays in payments due to ongoing restructuring at the state payment authority. He emphasized that the ministry “remains open to dialogue,” stressing that constructive discussion is essential to resolving longstanding issues.

He also noted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has already requested an assessment of whether the reduced electricity tariff for farmers — set at 9.2 cents per kilowatt-hour under the “Gaia” program — can be extended.

Additional Support Measures

The minister reminded farmers that previous concerns about agricultural electricity costs and fuel were resolved last year through negotiations, expressing confidence that current disputes can also be settled through discussion.

On livestock issues, Tsiaras confirmed that payments for sheep and goat farms affected by recent outbreaks of sheep pox have been completed. He added that an additional 50% increase in feed subsidies, already announced by the prime minister, will further support producers facing increased costs.

The government is expected to continue announcements in the coming weeks as pressures on the farming sector remain high.

