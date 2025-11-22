Σάββατο 22 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Greek Tourism Receipts Down in Sept. 2025
English edition 22 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 14:19

Greek Tourism Receipts Down in Sept. 2025

The travel balance shows that the average expenditure per trip fell by 7.8%, while inbound travel arrivals increased by 3.6%.

Greek tourism receipts in September dropped, with the Bank of Greece (BoG) attributing the figure to a decline in average spending per trip.

Specifically, the travel balance shows that the average expenditure per trip fell by 7.8%, while inbound travel arrivals increased by 3.6%.

Over the nine months, the picture was more balanced: average spending per trip rose by 4.3%, and inbound travel arrivals increased by 4%.

  • Receipts from EU-27 residents dropped by 10.2%, totaling €1,801.5 million.
  • Receipts from non-EU countries increased by 3.6% (€1,458.0 million in September 2025 vs. €1,407.7 million in September 2024).

The decline from EU-27 was mainly due to:

  • A 13.0% drop in receipts from Eurozone residents (€1,316.9 million vs. €1,514.1 million in 2024).
  • A 1.4% drop in receipts from EU-27 non-Eurozone residents (€484.5 million).

Key origin markets

  • Germany: –28.3% (to €477.5 million)
  • France: +20.0% (to €168.7 million)
  • Italy: +42.5% (to €212.5 million)

Among non-EU markets:

  • United Kingdom: +27.4% (to €612.7 million)
  • United States: –19.5% (to €224.9 million)

According to provisional data, Greece’s travel balance in September 2025 recorded a surplus of €3,139.4 million, compared with €3,364.6 million in September 2024, a 6.7% decrease.

Travel receipts: –3.6% (€3,421.3 million vs. €3,548.1 million in 2024)

Travel payments: +53.6% (€281.9 million vs. €183.6 million)

Net receipts from travel services more than offset the goods deficit by 114.2% and contributed 97.7% of total net service receipts.

