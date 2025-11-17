All of European Football is Talking about Christos Mouzakitis
The beaming Olympiacos midfielder picked up the Golden Boy Web Award for 2025; Mouzakitis prevailed in Tuttosport's web poll, and international football acknowledges a youthful 'Greek Modric'
Legend has it that as a child he wanted to be a goalkeeper; to take up the position at the last line of defense on the pitch; to stand alone in front of the threat with the grandeur of humility that the situation demands. A deeply emotional choice that says a lot about football, and beyond the game where everyone wants to score… Yet he didn’t end up wearing the keeper’s gloves, as his miraculous left foot, fortunately, led him to the middle of the field. His character remains the same. Someone who, one step behind the frontline, will take care of the others, with a curving pass cutting opponents’ defense in two, for instance. He’s the football magician whose confident smile seems to start in his eyes; the feeling that everything will turn out fine. That’s Christos Mouzakitis.
This is the young genius of Olympiacos. Someone whom the football world chose as a “Golden Boy”. He was crowned a European champion (UEFA Youth League) with the Reds in 2024, and a protagonist in the team’s triumph to win the domestic Double on the club’s 100th birthday. And now he’s the winner of the Golden Boy Web award.
For two decades now, Tuttosport, in Italy’s north, has established its own awards with the aim of showcasing the future of football. This year, it honored the young Greek player who led nearly half a million football fans to the same choice. The same bright face. The same smile. The jewel of Olympiacos and Greece.
In its article, both in print and online, Tuttosport praises the Greek midfielder, providing an extensive analysis of his career and how far he can go.
Here is what Tuttosport writes, in detail:
“For the first time, a Greek player has triumphed in the Golden Boy Web award. Votes from fans around the world were collected in an online poll on the website. Thus, Christos Mouzakitis, the 18-year-old midfielder of Olympiacos, won the Golden Boy Web 2025 award at the click of a button, with almost 473,000 votes in the various monthly rounds (equal to 39% of all votes), surpassing last year’s winner, Juventus player Kenan Yildiz (who picked up almost 386,000 votes, equal to 31.8%).
Always in control
Mouzakitis got off to a strong start, climbing to first place a week after voting began last summer. He then increased his lead, ultimately putting an end to Turkish fans’ efforts to rally behind Yildiz. But it wasn’t enough to gather the nearly 90,000 votes needed to surpass the Greek midfielder. This is the 8th edition of the Tuttosport trophy, which runs parallel to the Golden Boy “Absolute Best” award (marking its 23rd anniversary this year). It is worth remembering that the 100 nominees for the Web award and the 25 finalists (including the five “wild cards”) are the same ones competing for the “Absolute Best” award. The first seven winners of the Golden Boy Web were Dutch-Surinamese Justin Kluivert, French-Moroccan Mattéo Guendouzi, Spanish-Guinean Ansu Fati, German-Nigerian Karim Adeyemi, Italian-Polish Nicola Zalewski, English-Jamaican Jobe Bellingham, and last December, as mentioned, the award was bestowed to talented Juventus player Kenan Yildiz, who was born in Germany to a Turkish father and German mother.
A UEFA Youth League championship
Born in Athens on Christmas Day 2006, Christos began his career with the youth team of Irakleio, a northwest suburb of the Greek capital. He then moved to the AEK Academy, from which Olympiacos signed him at the age of 10. In less than eight years, he has risen through the ranks faster than anyone else. He stood out with the Under-17 and Under-19 teams of the national team.
Last year, he won the UEFA Youth League (the Champions League for U19s) with Olympiacos, beating Milan 3-0 in the final held at Centre Sportif de Colovray in Nyon, just a few dozen meters from UEFA’s headquarters. He even scored the first goal in the second half. In the summer of 2024, he was promoted to the senior team by coach José Luis Mendilibar, who immediately put him in the starting lineup, then quickly – before turning 18 – earning his first call-up for the Greek national team under Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic.
Since then, he has made six appearances for the Greek national team. With Olympiacos, he won the Double, winning the Greek Super League and Cup this year. So far this season, he has made eight appearances and recoded two assists.
His market value continues to rise
Mouzakitis is already considered one of the greatest talents in the history of Greek football, and he has no shortage of admirers. There is a long list of interested parties: Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and other teams such as Milan and Napoli. Former Juventus player Darko Kovačević, Olympiacos’ Serbian sports director, emphasizes that the young player will remain in Piraeus.
However, everything is in the hands of influential shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest. Mouzakitis’ contract runs until June 30, 2029.
Mouzakitis started as a goalkeeper at a young age, and then a dangerous blow from an opponent almost cost him an eye. Once he recovered, he never wanted to start again under the goalpost.
The Golden Boy Web 2025 is CHRISTOS MOUZAKITIS!
The greek midfielder is the fans’ favourite among Golden Boy candidates!#GoldenBoyAwards#GoldenBoy2025#GBFBIndex#FootballBenchmark#tuttosport pic.twitter.com/2sTQdjjBMw
— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyAwards) November 15, 2025
