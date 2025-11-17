All of European Football is Talking about Christos Mouzakitis

Legend has it that as a child he wanted to be a goalkeeper; to take up the position at the last line of defense on the pitch; to stand alone in front of the threat with the grandeur of humility that the situation demands. A deeply emotional choice that says a lot about football, and beyond the game where everyone wants to score… Yet he didn’t end up wearing the keeper’s gloves, as his miraculous left foot, fortunately, led him to the middle of the field. His character remains the same. Someone who, one step behind the frontline, will take care of the others, with a curving pass cutting opponents’ defense in two, for instance. He’s the football magician whose confident smile seems to start in his eyes; the feeling that everything will turn out fine. That’s Christos Mouzakitis.

This is the young genius of Olympiacos. Someone whom the football world chose as a “Golden Boy”. He was crowned a European champion (UEFA Youth League) with the Reds in 2024, and a protagonist in the team’s triumph to win the domestic Double on the club’s 100th birthday. And now he’s the winner of the Golden Boy Web award.

For two decades now, Tuttosport, in Italy’s north, has established its own awards with the aim of showcasing the future of football. This year, it honored the young Greek player who led nearly half a million football fans to the same choice. The same bright face. The same smile. The jewel of Olympiacos and Greece.

In its article, both in print and online, Tuttosport praises the Greek midfielder, providing an extensive analysis of his career and how far he can go.

Here is what Tuttosport writes, in detail:

“For the first time, a Greek player has triumphed in the Golden Boy Web award. Votes from fans around the world were collected in an online poll on the website. Thus, Christos Mouzakitis, the 18-year-old midfielder of Olympiacos, won the Golden Boy Web 2025 award at the click of a button, with almost 473,000 votes in the various monthly rounds (equal to 39% of all votes), surpassing last year’s winner, Juventus player Kenan Yildiz (who picked up almost 386,000 votes, equal to 31.8%).

Always in control

Mouzakitis got off to a strong start, climbing to first place a week after voting began last summer. He then increased his lead, ultimately putting an end to Turkish fans’ efforts to rally behind Yildiz. But it wasn’t enough to gather the nearly 90,000 votes needed to surpass the Greek midfielder. This is the 8th edition of the Tuttosport trophy, which runs parallel to the Golden Boy “Absolute Best” award (marking its 23rd anniversary this year). It is worth remembering that the 100 nominees for the Web award and the 25 finalists (including the five “wild cards”) are the same ones competing for the “Absolute Best” award. The first seven winners of the Golden Boy Web were Dutch-Surinamese Justin Kluivert, French-Moroccan Mattéo Guendouzi, Spanish-Guinean Ansu Fati, German-Nigerian Karim Adeyemi, Italian-Polish Nicola Zalewski, English-Jamaican Jobe Bellingham, and last December, as mentioned, the award was bestowed to talented Juventus player Kenan Yildiz, who was born in Germany to a Turkish father and German mother.