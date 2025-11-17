Christos Mouzakitis Wins Golden Boy Web 2025 Award (Vids)

Eighteen-year-old Olympiacos FC midfielder Christos Mouzakitis earned a major and historic distinction by being voted as the European Golden Boy Web for 2025, the first Greek footballer to ever receive the honor.

Mouzakitis, nearly two months before he turns 19, picked up the most votes amid a group that included some of the best young players in international football.

“Mouza”, as he’s endearingly known to fans and co-players, has posted an incredible two years with Olympiacos’ senior side, sweeping everything before his path and proving what a “great project” he entails for both the Piraeus club and Greek football in general. The young midfielder of Greece’s Super League champions finished at the top of the poll among 100 players. Among them were another two other great talents of Greek football, Babis Kostoulas and Konstantinos Karetsas.

Συγχαρητήρια Χρήστο για την κατάκτηση του Golden Boy Web 2025! Είμαστε πολύ υπερήφανοι για σένα!🏆 Congratulations Christos on winning the 2025 Golden Boy Web award! We are very proud of you! 🏆 Congratulazioni Christos per la vittoria del Golden Boy Web 2025! Siamo molto… pic.twitter.com/f3OkxMRJ3H — Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) November 15, 2025



What is equally noteworthy is the fact that Mouzakitis won the award ahead of other top young European footballers, who have seen their value on the football market skyrocket. “Mouza” has dazzled European football with his skills, ranked ahead of Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, Desiré Doué of Paris Saint-Germain, and, of course, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.

The top 10:

Christos Mouzakitis – 472.913

2. Kenan Yildiz – 385.850

3. Jan-Carlo Simić – 159.143

4. Arda Güler – 114.170

5. Desiré Doué – 21.572

6. Lamine Yamal – 7.161

7. Babis Kostoulas – 5.968

8. Leny Yoro – 5.163

9. Pau Cubarsí – 4.654

10. Jobe Bellingham – 3.752

From Yamal to Yildiz and Doué – Who did Mouzakitis leave behind?

Mouzakitis received the prestigious award as the football world bowed before the “Greek Modric,” who won the UEFA Youth League with Olympiacos’ U19 team in 2024 and has been a key member of the senior squad since last year, with 49 appearances, two goals, and six assists, while already adding a championship and a Greek Cup to his trophy case.

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Kenan Yildiz, who was born in Germany to a Turkish father and German mother, is a star player for Juventus and came second in the poll behind Greece’s “golden boy”, with 385,850 votes. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a key member of “Vecchia Signora” and one of the biggest talents in European football.

Yildiz has a market value on Transfermarkt of €75 million and is under contract until 2029. It is worth noting that this year he has already played in all competitions for Juventus, in 18 games, and has six goals, some for the highlight reels, and six assists.

Jan-Carlo Simić – Al-Ittihad

Jan-Carlo Simic is a great talent who played against Mouzakitis in the UEFA Youth League final as a Milan player. The Greek midfielder was on the winning team, but Simic was the only player from the opposing side who stayed at the award ceremony and applauded.

Since then, the 20-year-old center back transferred to Anderlecht, before Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad came along, paid €15 million and made him their own. The young defender finished in third place and has a market value of €8 million, according to Transfermarkt. This year, he has played a total of 10 games for Al Ittihad and Anderlecht.

Arda Güler – Real Madrid

Arda Güler is the second Turkish footballer in the top 10, but he too remained behind Mouzakitis. The Real Madrid striker finished fourth in the voting, recording 114,170 votes. He is, of course, a great talent, who this year plays regularly for “Los Merengues” with Xabi Alonso as manager, while also earning caps for the Turkish national team.

In total, Güler has made 22 appearances in all competitions with Real, scoring four goals and providing eight assists. It is worth noting that his market value, according to transfermarkt, is around €60 million, while he was acquired from Fenerbahçe two years ago for €26 million.

Desiré Doué – Paris Saint-Germain

Desiré Doué is considered as the most talented player of his generation in France. He has already won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring twice in the final in an emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, and he is only years old. About a year ago, in January, he transferred to PSG from Rennes for €50 million and was a candidate for the Ballon d’Or.

He came fifth in the vote, and this year he is a regular starter for both PSG and the French national team. He has played in 15 games this season in all competitions and has four goals and three assists, while his market value is €90 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Whatever one says about Lamine Yamal is an understatement. He is only 18 years old and is Barcelona’s stellar star, signing a contract with practically outrageous release clauses included. He has already won the Euro Championship with the Spanish national team. Yamal is the same age as Mouzakitis, but he came in 6th in the voting for the Golden Boy Web poll.

Yamal has been the most talked-about player in Europe over recent months. This year, he has played 11 games with the “Blaugrana”, scoring six goals and making six assists, while his market value is €200 million, making him the most valuable player in the world, according to Transfermarkt.

Babis Kostoulas – Brighton & Hove Albion

Babis Kostoulas is also in the top 10, specifically in 7th place, along with his former teammate at Olympiacos and current teammate on the national team, Mouzakitis. The two have experienced incredible moments wearing the Reds’ jersey, both in the U19 and for senior team, but Kostoulas has been playing in the Premier League with Brighton FC since last summer.

The Greek striker has begun to adapt to English football and has even scored an incredible header in the Seagulls’ match against Manchester United at Old Trafford (4-2). According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.

The first time a player has assisted someone who was born after their Premier League debut! James Milner’s first match was in November 2002 for Leeds, and he had already played 138 matches when @OfficialBHAFC teammate Charalampos Kostoulas was born in 2007 😳 pic.twitter.com/VLJrWH9yDy — Premier League (@premierleague) October 28, 2025

Leny Yoro – Manchester United

Leny Yoro is one of the top up-and-coming defenders in European football, as he is only 20 years old and already a starter for Manchester United. The tall center back is also in the top 10, specifically in 8th place, and was acquired two summers ago for €62 million.

Yoro is a regular starter for Man United in the Premier League play this season, with a total of 11 appearances and one assist. His market value currently stands at €55 million, and he is another French player under the age of 21 who is considered a major prospect.

Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona

Pau Cubarsí is 18 years old and comes in ninth on the list. He is a product of the La Masia academy and has been a regular starter for Barcelona for two years. He is consistently the best center back and the most expensive player in his position, according to Transfermarkt, with a value of €80 million.

Hansi Flick’s team relies on his talent and skills with the ball at his feet, while he also plays for the Spanish national team. Overall, this season, Cubarsí has played in 12 games in La Liga and the Champions League.

Jobe Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Jude Bellingham, who is doing incredible things at Real Madrid, was ranked 10th in the poll. He is a midfielder who transferred to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland this year for €30.5 million. He has followed in his brother’s footsteps, except that his brother won the award that Mouzakitis received this year.

It is worth noting that Jobe Bellingham has already played in 20 games for the North Rhine-Westphalia club this year, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The 20-year-old midfielder’s market value is €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.