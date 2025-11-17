Δευτέρα 17 Νοεμβρίου 2025
17.11.2025 | 13:18
Αστυνομικοί στη Γερμανία πυροβόλησαν 12χρονο κορίτσι - Νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.11.2025 | 13:09
Έκρηξη σε πολωνική σιδηροδρομική γραμμή - «Άνευ προηγουμένου ενέργεια δολοφθιοράς» λέει ο Τουσκ
Christos Mouzakitis Wins Golden Boy Web 2025 Award (Vids)
English edition 17 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 08:58

Christos Mouzakitis Wins Golden Boy Web 2025 Award (Vids)

The Olympiacos FC midfielder earned the most votes, ahead of other young stars worth hundreds of millions of euros, such as Yamal, Doue, Yildiz, Guler and Cubarsi

Spotlight

Eighteen-year-old Olympiacos FC midfielder Christos Mouzakitis earned a major and historic distinction by being voted as the European Golden Boy Web for 2025, the first Greek footballer to ever receive the honor.

Mouzakitis, nearly two months before he turns 19, picked up the most votes amid a group that included some of the best young players in international football.

“Mouza”, as he’s endearingly known to fans and co-players, has posted an incredible two years with Olympiacos’ senior side, sweeping everything before his path and proving what a “great project” he entails for both the Piraeus club and Greek football in general. The young midfielder of Greece’s Super League champions finished at the top of the poll among 100 players. Among them were another two other great talents of Greek football, Babis Kostoulas and Konstantinos Karetsas.


What is equally noteworthy is the fact that Mouzakitis won the award ahead of other top young European footballers, who have seen their value on the football market skyrocket. “Mouza” has dazzled European football with his skills, ranked ahead of Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, Desiré Doué of Paris Saint-Germain, and, of course, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.

The top 10:

  1. Christos Mouzakitis – 472.913
    2. Kenan Yildiz – 385.850
    3. Jan-Carlo Simić – 159.143
    4. Arda Güler – 114.170
    5. Desiré Doué – 21.572
    6. Lamine Yamal – 7.161
    7. Babis Kostoulas – 5.968
    8. Leny Yoro – 5.163
    9. Pau Cubarsí – 4.654
    10. Jobe Bellingham – 3.752

From Yamal to Yildiz and Doué – Who did Mouzakitis leave behind?

Mouzakitis received the prestigious award as the football world bowed before the “Greek Modric,” who won the UEFA Youth League with Olympiacos’ U19 team in 2024 and has been a key member of the senior squad since last year, with 49 appearances, two goals, and six assists, while already adding a championship and a Greek Cup to his trophy case.

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Kenan Yildiz, who was born in Germany to a Turkish father and German mother, is a star player for Juventus and came second in the poll behind Greece’s “golden boy”, with 385,850 votes. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a key member of “Vecchia Signora” and one of the biggest talents in European football.
Yildiz has a market value on Transfermarkt of €75 million and is under contract until 2029. It is worth noting that this year he has already played in all competitions for Juventus, in 18 games, and has six goals, some for the highlight reels, and six assists.

YouTube thumbnail

Jan-Carlo Simić – Al-Ittihad

Jan-Carlo Simic is a great talent who played against Mouzakitis in the UEFA Youth League final as a Milan player. The Greek midfielder was on the winning team, but Simic was the only player from the opposing side who stayed at the award ceremony and applauded.

Since then, the 20-year-old center back transferred to Anderlecht, before Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad came along, paid €15 million and made him their own. The young defender finished in third place and has a market value of €8 million, according to Transfermarkt. This year, he has played a total of 10 games for Al Ittihad and Anderlecht.

YouTube thumbnail

Arda Güler – Real Madrid

Arda Güler is the second Turkish footballer in the top 10, but he too remained behind Mouzakitis. The Real Madrid striker finished fourth in the voting, recording 114,170 votes. He is, of course, a great talent, who this year plays regularly for “Los Merengues” with Xabi Alonso as manager, while also earning caps for the Turkish national team.
In total, Güler has made 22 appearances in all competitions with Real, scoring four goals and providing eight assists. It is worth noting that his market value, according to transfermarkt, is around €60 million, while he was acquired from Fenerbahçe two years ago for €26 million.

YouTube thumbnail

Desiré Doué – Paris Saint-Germain

Desiré Doué is considered as the most talented player of his generation in France. He has already won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring twice in the final in an emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, and he is only years old. About a year ago, in January, he transferred to PSG from Rennes for €50 million and was a candidate for the Ballon d’Or.
He came fifth in the vote, and this year he is a regular starter for both PSG and the French national team. He has played in 15 games this season in all competitions and has four goals and three assists, while his market value is €90 million, according to Transfermarkt.

YouTube thumbnail

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Whatever one says about Lamine Yamal is an understatement. He is only 18 years old and is Barcelona’s stellar star, signing a contract with practically outrageous release clauses included. He has already won the Euro Championship with the Spanish national team. Yamal is the same age as Mouzakitis, but he came in 6th in the voting for the Golden Boy Web poll.
Yamal has been the most talked-about player in Europe over recent months. This year, he has played 11 games with the “Blaugrana”, scoring six goals and making six assists, while his market value is €200 million, making him the most valuable player in the world, according to Transfermarkt.

YouTube thumbnail

Babis Kostoulas – Brighton & Hove Albion

Babis Kostoulas is also in the top 10, specifically in 7th place, along with his former teammate at Olympiacos and current teammate on the national team, Mouzakitis. The two have experienced incredible moments wearing the Reds’ jersey, both in the U19 and for senior team, but Kostoulas has been playing in the Premier League with Brighton FC since last summer.
The Greek striker has begun to adapt to English football and has even scored an incredible header in the Seagulls’ match against Manchester United at Old Trafford (4-2). According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.

Leny Yoro – Manchester United

Leny Yoro is one of the top up-and-coming defenders in European football, as he is only 20 years old and already a starter for Manchester United. The tall center back is also in the top 10, specifically in 8th place, and was acquired two summers ago for €62 million.
Yoro is a regular starter for Man United in the Premier League play this season, with a total of 11 appearances and one assist. His market value currently stands at €55 million, and he is another French player under the age of 21 who is considered a major prospect.

YouTube thumbnail

Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona

Pau Cubarsí is 18 years old and comes in ninth on the list. He is a product of the La Masia academy and has been a regular starter for Barcelona for two years. He is consistently the best center back and the most expensive player in his position, according to Transfermarkt, with a value of €80 million.
Hansi Flick’s team relies on his talent and skills with the ball at his feet, while he also plays for the Spanish national team. Overall, this season, Cubarsí has played in 12 games in La Liga and the Champions League.

YouTube thumbnail

Jobe Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Jude Bellingham, who is doing incredible things at Real Madrid, was ranked 10th in the poll. He is a midfielder who transferred to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland this year for €30.5 million. He has followed in his brother’s footsteps, except that his brother won the award that Mouzakitis received this year.
It is worth noting that Jobe Bellingham has already played in 20 games for the North Rhine-Westphalia club this year, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The 20-year-old midfielder’s market value is €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

YouTube thumbnail

English edition
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
Ματέους: «Ο Μαραντόνα κι εγώ ήμασταν όπως οι Μέσι και Ρονάλντο, αλλά εμείς κάναμε πάρτι μαζί»
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.11.25

Ματέους: «Ο Μαραντόνα κι εγώ ήμασταν όπως οι Μέσι και Ρονάλντο, αλλά εμείς κάναμε πάρτι μαζί»

Ο Λόταρ Ματέους έκανε τη σύγκριση της δικής του εποχής και τις «κόν» αναφέρθηκε στις… μάχες του Μέσι με τον Ρονάλντο, θυμήθηκε τη δική του εποχή, ενώ στάθηκε και στην Εθνική Γερμανίας.

Σύνταξη
Λούβρο: Βέλγοι TikTokers κρέμασαν «έργο τέχνης» κοντά στη Μόνα Λίζα – Δεν τους ενόχλησε κανείς
Νέο φιάσκο 17.11.25

Λούβρο: Βέλγοι TikTokers κρέμασαν «έργο τέχνης» κοντά στη Μόνα Λίζα – Δεν τους ενόχλησε κανείς

Η ασφάλεια στο Λούβρο δέχθηκε ακόμη ένα πλήγμα, μετά την κλοπή των κοσμημάτων. Δύο Βέλγοι TikTokers κατόρθωσαν ανενόχλητοι να κρεμάσουν δικό τους «έργο τέχνης» κοντά στη Μόνα Λίζα.

Σύνταξη
Εβελίνα Σκίτσκο: Συγκινητική ανάρτηση για τη διάγνωση με καρκίνο από το μοντέλο – «Το μυαλό είναι εχθρός»
«Εϊμαστε πολλοί» 17.11.25

Εβελίνα Σκίτσκο: Συγκινητική ανάρτηση για τη διάγνωση με καρκίνο από το μοντέλο – «Το μυαλό είναι εχθρός»

Σε μια βαθιά προσωπική εξομολόγηση προχώρησε το μοντέλο και πρώην παίκτρια σε ριάλιτι Εβελίνα Σκίτσκο, αποκαλύπτοντας πως δίνει μάχη με τον καρκίνο

Σύνταξη
Δίκη για υποκλοπές: «Οι στόχοι παρακολουθήθηκαν πρώτα από ΕΥΠ και μετά από Predator» κατέθεσε ο Θ. Κουκάκης
Ελλάδα 17.11.25

Δίκη για υποκλοπές: «Οι στόχοι παρακολουθήθηκαν πρώτα από ΕΥΠ και μετά από Predator» κατέθεσε ο Θ. Κουκάκης

Υπήρχε ενιαίο κέντρο παρακολουθήσεων είπε στην εξάωρη κατάθεση του στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές ο δημοσιογράφος Θανάσης Κουκάκης. Αναφέρθηκε στη σχέση των κατηγορουμένων με τις εταιρείες που φέρονται να εμπορεύονται το Predator και τόνισε τον ρόλο που φέρονται να είχαν στην υπόθεση ο τότε διοικητής της ΕΥΠ Π.Κοντολέων και ο τότε Γενικός Διευθυντής του Πρωθυπουργικού Γραφείου Γρηγόρης Δημητριάδης

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Τα περασμένα μεγαλεία των Ιταλών
On Field 17.11.25

Τα περασμένα μεγαλεία των Ιταλών

Η εντός έδρας συντριβή της σκουάντρα ατζούρα από τη Νορβηγία έκανε τους Ιταλούς ν’ αναπολούν παίκτες που έγραψαν ιστορία με την φανέλα της Ιταλίας

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Τουρκία: Έντεκα συλλήψεις για τη δηλητηρίαση δύο παιδιών και μιας ενήλικης στην Κωνσταντινούπολη
Τουρκία 17.11.25

Έντεκα συλλήψεις για τη δηλητηρίαση δύο παιδιών και μιας ενήλικης στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Τα μέλη της οικογένειας, Τούρκοι πολίτες που διέμεναν στη Γερμανία και είχαν πάει για διακοπές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη, αρρώστησαν αφού κατανάλωσαν δημοφιλή εδέσματα στη συνοικία Ορτάκιοϊ

Σύνταξη
Le Monde: Η Ελλάδα βοήθησε τη Γαλλία να… ισοσκελίσει τον προϋπολογισμό της – Αποπληρώνοντας δάνειο του 2010
Με τι τίμημα 17.11.25

Le Monde: Η Ελλάδα βοήθησε τη Γαλλία να… ισοσκελίσει τον προϋπολογισμό της – Αποπληρώνοντας δάνειο του 2010

Σημαντική η συμβολή της Ελλάδας στην αντιμετώπιση του δημόσιου χρέους, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα. Αποπλήρωσε δάνειο του 2010, ύψους 1,1 δισ. και η Γαλλία κατόρθωσε να ισοσκελίσει τον προϋπολογισμό.

Σύνταξη
Peugeot 3008: Πιο πληθωρικό και πιο προσιτό ταυτόχρονα
Αυτοκίνητο 17.11.25

Peugeot 3008: Πιο πληθωρικό και πιο προσιτό ταυτόχρονα

Σχεδιασμένο για να ξεχωρίζει, πιο γενναιόδωρο από ποτέ σε κάθε επίπεδο αλλά και πιο προσιτό το νέο 3008 με την υπερπλήρη γκάμα του έχει την απάντηση όποια και αν είναι η ερώτηση

Νατάσσα Κοντογιάννη
Ο ανιψιός του θύματος ελέγχεται για τη διπλή δολοφονία στη Φοινικούντα – Κλήθηκε να καταθέσει και η φίλη του
Ελλάδα 17.11.25

Ο ανιψιός του θύματος ελέγχεται για τη διπλή δολοφονία στη Φοινικούντα - Κλήθηκε να καταθέσει και η φίλη του

Ο ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ στη Φοινικούντα φαίνεται πως έχει προχωρήσει στην πώληση ενός ακινήτου, το οποίο ήταν στο όνομά του, έναντι 160.000 ευρώ.

Σύνταξη
Ολυμπιακός: Πότε κυκλοφορούν τα εισιτήρια για τη μεγάλη αναμέτρηση με τη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Champions League 17.11.25

Ολυμπιακός: Πότε κυκλοφορούν τα εισιτήρια για τη μεγάλη αναμέτρηση με τη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

Ο Ολυμπιακός ανακοίνωσε πως τα εισιτήρια του μεγάλου αγώνα κόντρα στη, για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League, τίθενται σε κυκλοφορία από την Τετάρτη (19/11) στις 16:00.

Σύνταξη
Πρόσκληση για σύναψη σύμβασης με προσωπικούς ιατρούς απευθύνει ο ΕΟΠΠΥ – Αύξηση της αμοιβής ζητά ο ΙΣΑ
Για τους συμβεβλημένους 17.11.25

Πρόσκληση για σύναψη σύμβασης με προσωπικούς ιατρούς απευθύνει ο ΕΟΠΠΥ – Αύξηση της αμοιβής ζητά ο ΙΣΑ

Ο Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Αθηνών ζητά στη νέα σύμβαση των προσωπικών ιατρών του ΕΟΠΠΥ να υπάρξει αμοιβή για την κατ' οίκον επίσκεψη, καθώς και την υλοποίηση της δέσμευσης του υπουργού Υγείας για την αύξηση της ιατρικής αμοιβής

Σύνταξη
Το Met επιστρέφει πίνακα που είχε κλαπεί από ναό μετά τον πόλεμο της Κορέας – Ο ρόλος του αμερικανικού στρατού
1953-1954 17.11.25

Το Met επιστρέφει πίνακα που είχε κλαπεί από ναό μετά τον πόλεμο της Κορέας – Ο ρόλος του αμερικανικού στρατού

Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap, ο πίνακας αφαιρέθηκε «παράνομα» από το ναό το 1954, ενόσω ο αμερικανικός στρατός βρισκόταν στην χώρα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ουκρανία: Συναγερμός σε Οδησσό και Ρουμανία μετά από ρωσική επίθεση – Επλήγη τάνκερ με 4.000 τόνους υγραέριο
Ουκρανία 17.11.25

Συναγερμός σε Οδησσό και Ρουμανία μετά από ρωσική επίθεση - Επλήγη τάνκερ με 4.000 τόνους υγραέριο

Ρωσικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν το τουρκικό τάνκερ ORINDA ενώ ήταν αγκυροβολημένο στο λιμάνι Izmail της Ουκρανίας στην περιοχή της Οδησσού, προκαλώντας πυρκαγιά στο πλοίο και αναγκάζοντας τις αρχές να διατάξουν εκκένωση των κοντινών περιοχών λόγω κινδύνου έκρηξης.

Σύνταξη
Μυστηριώδη drones πετούν τη νύχτα πάνω από αεροδρόμια στην Ευρώπη – Πόσο πρέπει να ανησυχούμε;
Υβριδικός πόλεμος 17.11.25

Μυστηριώδη drones πετούν τη νύχτα πάνω από αεροδρόμια στην Ευρώπη – Πόσο πρέπει να ανησυχούμε;

Πρώτα έρχεται η προειδοποίηση από το μεγάφωνο: «Παρακαλώ την προσοχή σας. Σειρήνα αεράμυνας. Μεταβείτε στο καταφύγιο». Στη συνέχεια εμφανίζεται ένα σμήνος ρωσικά drones. Αυτή είναι η πραγματικότητα στην Ουκρανία

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Νέος χαμός στην Αγγλία με Μπέλινγκχαμ
On Field 17.11.25

Νέος χαμός στην Αγγλία με Μπέλινγκχαμ

Πρώτο θέμα ο νεαρός άσος στον αγγλικό Τύπο, καθώς οι σχέσεις του παίκτη με τον Τούχελ έχουν φτάσει στο… απροχώρητο και το Μουντιάλ πλησιάζει

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χούντα προς Βρυξέλλες: Για τη βία του Νοεμβρίου φταίει ο… Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου
Ντοκουμέντο 17.11.25

Χούντα προς Βρυξέλλες: Για τη βία του Νοεμβρίου φταίει ο… Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου

Τα επιχειρήματα από τη Χούντα για να δικαιολογήσει το όργιο βίας που εξαπέλυσε τις μέρες που προηγήθηκαν της 17ης Νοεμβρίου 1973 ήθελαν τον Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου ηθικό αυτουργό.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Η ανάπηρη Μαρίσα Μπόντε γράφει ιστορία στο Wicked και επιτίθεται στο μισαναπηρισμό – «Δεν είναι αστείο»
Ορόσημο 17.11.25

Η ανάπηρη Μαρίσα Μπόντε γράφει ιστορία στο Wicked και επιτίθεται στο μισαναπηρισμό – «Δεν είναι αστείο»

Η Μαρίσα Μπόντε είναι η πρώτη ηθοποιός με αναπηρία που υποδύεται το ρόλο της Νέσαροουζ Θροπ στο franchise του Wicked γράφοντας ξανά τους κανόνες της ορατότητας

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Διάλογοι φωτιά των μελών του κυκλώματος των ψευτοεπενδυτών σε καζίνο -Το δόλωμα με τα πανάκριβα αυτοκίνητα
Ελλάδα 17.11.25

Διάλογοι «φωτιά» των μελών του κυκλώματος των ψευτοεπενδυτών σε καζίνο -Το δόλωμα με τα πανάκριβα αυτοκίνητα

Πολλές φορές το «δόλωμα» ήταν ένα πανάκριβο αυτοκίνητο. Τα μέλη της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης έταζαν στα υποψήφια θύματα ότι θα μπορούσαν να το αποκτήσουν στο 1/3 της τιμής τους

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτσελόνα: Είναι επίσημο! Σε ποιο παιχνίδι επιστρέφει στο νέο «Καμπ Νου»
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.11.25

Μπαρτσελόνα: Είναι επίσημο! Σε ποιο παιχνίδι επιστρέφει στο νέο «Καμπ Νου»

Η επιστροφή της Μπαρτσελόνα στο «Καμπ Νου» είναι επίσημη πλέον, καθώς οι «μπλαουγκράνα» ανακοίνωσαν οτι το πρώτο παιχνίδι που θα δώσουν στο νέο «Καμπ Νου» είναι αυτό με τη Μπιλμπάο.

Σύνταξη
«Ήταν αυθόρμητη κίνηση»: Η συγκλονιστική περιγραφή του φοιτητή που έκλεισε τις πλαϊνές πόρτες του Πολυτεχνείου
Εξέγερση 17 Νοέμβρη 17.11.25

«Ήταν αυθόρμητη κίνηση»: Η συγκλονιστική περιγραφή του φοιτητή που έκλεισε τις πλαϊνές πόρτες του Πολυτεχνείου

«Υπάρχουν νοσταλγοί της χούντας δυστυχώς μέχρι τώρα, οι οποίοι δυστυχώς προσπαθούν να διαστρεβλώσουν τα γεγονότα», τόνισε ο Στέλιος Λογοθέτης

Σύνταξη
