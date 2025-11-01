Σάββατο 01 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
01 Νοεμβρίου 2025

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Greece’s short-term rental market is breaking every record, with the number of available listings soaring past one million beds as early as April and holding steady through the year. Despite new regulations that came into force in October — introducing stricter standards and operating requirements — demand remains robust, driven largely by international travelers.

The new regulatory framework, mandatory registration in the Short-Term Rental Registry, and increased compliance obligations are fostering greater transparency and professionalism in the sector. Yet, these measures have done little to slow the momentum of platforms like Airbnb and Booking.

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier. By March, listings had reached 222,000. The upward trend continued into the second quarter, climbing from 228,000 in April to 242,000 in June.

The summer season set new records, with July reaching 246,000 listings, August peaking at 247,000, and September holding at a robust 245,000—13,000 more than the same month in 2024.

Bed capacity also hit unprecedented levels. July saw 1.078 million available beds, August reached a new record of 1.081 million, and September maintained an impressive 1.075 million — consistently exceeding the symbolic one-million mark first crossed in April.

Occupancy rates remained healthy: 58% in August (slightly down from 59% last year) and 45% in September, matching 2024 levels. The average stay length stayed stable, at 4.1 nights in July, 4.2 in August — the highest of the season — and 3.8 in September.

Overall, 2025 confirms a remarkable expansion of Greece’s short-term rental market, which continues to redefine the country’s tourism landscape with sustained growth and record-breaking capacity.

Source: tovima.com

Ενέργεια
Ενέργεια: Big Oil, Big Tech και 3 υπουργοί των ΗΠΑ στην Αθήνα

Ενέργεια: Big Oil, Big Tech και 3 υπουργοί των ΗΠΑ στην Αθήνα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το βλέμμα την 5η Νοεμβρίου – Οι 1+1 υποψήφιες για τον MSCI Standard Greece

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το βλέμμα την 5η Νοεμβρίου – Οι 1+1 υποψήφιες για τον MSCI Standard Greece

English edition
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Οι γίγαντες του Θεού: Από τη Σαγράδα Φαμίλια στη Ρουέν, οι πέντε πιο ψηλοί ναοί στον κόσμο φέρνουν δέος
Wow 01.11.25

Οι γίγαντες του Θεού: Από τη Σαγράδα Φαμίλια στη Ρουέν, οι πέντε πιο ψηλοί ναοί στον κόσμο φέρνουν δέος

Η Σαγράδα Φαμίλια,  το αέναο όνειρο του μεγάλου Καταλανού αρχιτέκτονα Αντόνι Γκαουντί, σφράγισε μία ιστορική πρωτιά, αποκτώντας το ανεπίσημο στέμμα της ψηλότερης εκκλησίας του κόσμου

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Η επιθετικότητα του σκύλου είναι επικοινωνία – Πότε την εκδηλώνουν, οι λάθος αντιδράσεις μας
Μηχανισμός επιβίωσης 01.11.25

Επιθετικότητα σκύλου: Τα λάθη που κάνουμε - Τι λέει η επιστήμη της συμπεριφοράς

Η επιθετικότητα για τους σκύλους είναι μία φυσιολογική αντίδραση και υπάρχει πάντα δικαιολογία. Εμείς είμαστε σε θέση να την κατανοήσουμε και να την επιλύσουμε;

Τζούλη Τούντα
Βρετανία: Έξω από το παλάτι αλλά όχι χωρίς χρήματα – Πόσα θα παίρνει από τον Κάρολο ο πρώην πρίγκιπας Άντριου
Κόσμος 01.11.25

Έξω από το παλάτι αλλά όχι χωρίς χρήματα - Πόσα θα παίρνει από τον βασιλιά Κάρολο ο πρώην πρίγκιπας Άντριου

Ο πρώην πρίγκιπας Άντριου παραμένει υπό έλεγχο καθώς το Παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ ολοκληρώνει τα σχέδιά του για το μέλλον του ως απλός πολίτης

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Διέλυσε τους Γκρίζλις ο Ντόντσιτς με 44 πόντους – Οι Μπουλς το 5/5 στη σεζόν (vids)
NBA 01.11.25

Διέλυσε τους Γκρίζλις ο Ντόντσιτς με 44 πόντους – Οι Μπουλς το 5/5 στη σεζόν (vids)

Στο 4-2 ανέβασαν το ρεκόρ τους στο ΝΒΑ οι Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς με τον Ντόντσιτς να «καθαρίζει» τους Γκρίζλις με 44 πόντους, την ώρα που οι Σικάγο Μπουλς έκαναν το 5/5 στο ξεκίνημα της σεζόν για πρώτη φορά μετά την εποχή Τζόρνταν.

Σύνταξη
Για την τρίτη επί Μπενίτεθ νίκη ο Παναθηναϊκός στον Βόλο – Αθηναϊκή μάχη στο Περιστέρι
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.11.25

Για την τρίτη επί Μπενίτεθ νίκη ο Παναθηναϊκός στον Βόλο – Αθηναϊκή μάχη στο Περιστέρι

Να συνεχίσει το νικηφόρο σερί του στην εποχή Μπενίτεθ και να «αγγίξει» την τετράδα της βαθμολογίας θέλει στον Βόλο ο Παναθηναϊκός – Στο Περιστέρι, Ατρόμητος και Κηφισιά ψάχνουν την τρίτη τους νίκη.

Σύνταξη
Η Έμα Τόμσον δεν κρύβει την «έντονη ενόχληση» που της προκαλεί η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
Αρκετά! 01.11.25

Η Έμα Τόμσον δεν κρύβει την «έντονη ενόχληση» που της προκαλεί η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Η ηθοποιός και σεναριογράφος Έμα Τόμσον είπε στον παρουσιαστή της βραδινής εκπομπής Στίβεν Κόλμπερτ ότι δεν συμφωνούσε διόλου με την πρόταση της Microsoft Copilot να ξαναγράψει τα σενάριά της αντί για εκείνη.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ηράκλειο: Θρίλερ με την οικογενειακή τραγωδία – Τα στοιχεία που παραπέμπουν σε έγκλημα
Στην Κρήτη 01.11.25

Θρίλερ με την οικογενειακή τραγωδία στο Ηράκλειο - Τα στοιχεία που παραπέμπουν σε έγκλημα (βίντεο)

Ο δεύτερος νεκρός φέρει εγκαύματα στο πρόσωπο που δυσκολεύει την ταυτοποίηση - Οι πρώτες ενδείξεις για τη φωτιά - Στο «μικροσκόπιο» των Αρχών στο Ηράκλειο το μαχαίρι και το σακουλάκι με ίχνη αίματος

Σύνταξη
Τι σκότωσε στ’ αλήθεια τον στρατό του Ναπολέοντα; Νέα μελέτη αποκάλυψε τι εξόντωσε τις γαλλικές δυνάμεις
1812 01.11.25

Τι σκότωσε στ’ αλήθεια τον στρατό του Ναπολέοντα; Νέα μελέτη αποκάλυψε τι εξόντωσε τις γαλλικές δυνάμεις

Η εκστρατεία του Ναπολέοντα στη Ρωσία το 1812 αποτελεί μία από τις μεγαλύτερες στρατιωτικές τραγωδίες της ιστορίας, με τον στρατό του να πλήττεται όχι μόνο από τις μάχες, αλλά και από θανατηφόρες ασθένειες

Σύνταξη
«Μαζί»: Η Μίνα Χειμώνα σε μια παράσταση που αξίζει να βάλεις στη λίστα σου
inTickets 01.11.25

«Μαζί»: Η Μίνα Χειμώνα σε μια παράσταση που αξίζει να βάλεις στη λίστα σου

Η παράσταση «Μαζί» με τη Μίνα Χειμώνα στον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο επιστρέφει για δεύτερη φορά στο θέατρο Altera Pars. Μια συγκινητική ιστορία που πραγματεύεται το ζήτημα της αποδοχής και της συμπερίληψης ατόμων με νοητική αναπηρία.

Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
