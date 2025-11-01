Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

Greece’s short-term rental market is breaking every record, with the number of available listings soaring past one million beds as early as April and holding steady through the year. Despite new regulations that came into force in October — introducing stricter standards and operating requirements — demand remains robust, driven largely by international travelers.

The new regulatory framework, mandatory registration in the Short-Term Rental Registry, and increased compliance obligations are fostering greater transparency and professionalism in the sector. Yet, these measures have done little to slow the momentum of platforms like Airbnb and Booking.

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier. By March, listings had reached 222,000. The upward trend continued into the second quarter, climbing from 228,000 in April to 242,000 in June.

The summer season set new records, with July reaching 246,000 listings, August peaking at 247,000, and September holding at a robust 245,000—13,000 more than the same month in 2024.

Bed capacity also hit unprecedented levels. July saw 1.078 million available beds, August reached a new record of 1.081 million, and September maintained an impressive 1.075 million — consistently exceeding the symbolic one-million mark first crossed in April.

Occupancy rates remained healthy: 58% in August (slightly down from 59% last year) and 45% in September, matching 2024 levels. The average stay length stayed stable, at 4.1 nights in July, 4.2 in August — the highest of the season — and 3.8 in September.

Overall, 2025 confirms a remarkable expansion of Greece’s short-term rental market, which continues to redefine the country’s tourism landscape with sustained growth and record-breaking capacity.