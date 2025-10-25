High-Ranking Gov’t Meeting on Threat of Water Shortage

Measures to deal with a possible water shortage in the greater Athens-Piraeus agglomeration (i.e. Attica prefecture), where nearly half of the country’s population of 10 million resides, was the focus of a high-ranking meeting on Friday chaired by the prime minister himself.

Decisions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to reports, the greater Athens area now has water reserves for one and a half year. The situation will be exacerbated if precipitation is not sufficient in the coming winter season.

One proposal that has been on the “table” for some time is to increase water rates in Attica and Thessaloniki prefectures. Although no announcements were made on the day, such a prospect may have been broached at today’s meeting, as it has long been studied and indirectly proposed.

Water rates in most urban areas in Greece are deemed as inexpensive, while certain tourism-laden areas are plagued with high rates. Other problems plaguing the water use in the country are leaky water pipes, excessive waste for agriculture uses, illegal well drilling and lack of reservoirs throughout.

Besides PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, participants included the relevant economy minister, the energy and environment minister and executives of the water and sewerage utility in the greater Athens-Piraeus area, known as EYDAP.