Τετάρτη 15 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# 13ΩΡΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Athens Stock Exchange: Surprise Amendment on Takeover Bids and Share Delistings
English edition 15 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 15:20

Athens Stock Exchange: Surprise Amendment on Takeover Bids and Share Delistings

An amendment introduced by the government facilitates Euronext’s takeover bid for the Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) – Here’s what changes in the rules for share delistings from the Athens Stock Exchange

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Καθημερινό περπάτημα: Μπορεί να μας χαρίσει πάνω από 10 χρόνια ζωής

Καθημερινό περπάτημα: Μπορεί να μας χαρίσει πάνω από 10 χρόνια ζωής

Spotlight

Amendments to two key legislative frameworks governing the Greek capital market were introduced through a government amendment that was incorporated—somewhat unusually—into a Ministry of Education bill concerning vocational training.

The amendment modifies Laws 3461/2006 (on public takeover bids) and 3371/2005 (on capital market operations and share delistings), aiming, according to the explanatory report, to “clarify and facilitate procedures” relating to critical issues of corporate transformations and acquisitions.

The measure takes retroactive effect from October 1, 2025, and was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, October 8, as part of the bill “Establishment of Vocational Training Academies – Integration of the Academies into the National System of Vocational Education and Training and other vocational training matters.”

Although presented as a technical and harmonizing measure, both the timing and content of the amendment are seen as far from coincidental, since it may have practical implications for the progress of Euronext’s takeover bid for ATHEX.

Two key changes

The amendment focuses on two main areas; namely, the revision of terms governing public takeover bids, and the framework for voluntary delisting of shares from the stock exchange.

1. From “improvement” to “revision” of takeover bids

By amending paragraph 2 of Article 21 of Law 3461/2006, the term “improvement” of a public offer is replaced with the term “revision.”

While this may appear minor, it carries significant implications. The bidder can now adjust the terms of the offer not only by increasing the offered price but also by reducing the minimum number of shares required for the bid to be deemed successful.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the purpose is to clarify the framework and resolve interpretative ambiguities that have arisen in the past—particularly in cases of competing bids, where there was uncertainty over which conditions could be altered during the process.

The report also notes that equating “improvement” with “revision” created practical difficulties, especially when the consideration was not purely monetary but involved shares or other variable-value securities, making it hard to determine whether a new offer was indeed more favorable for shareholders.

2. New exceptions for voluntary share delistings

The second key change concerns Article 17, paragraph 5 of Law 3371/2005, which regulates the delisting of securities from the stock exchange.

The amendment retains the strict requirement of a 95% majority of voting rights when a company requests voluntary delisting from the market, but introduces an important exception.
Under the new provision, the 95% threshold does not apply in cases of cross-border corporate transformations—that is, mergers, demergers, or conversions—when shareholders of a Greek company receive new shares listed on another regulated market within the European Union.

In other words, if a Greek listed company is absorbed or transformed into an entity listed in Paris, Amsterdam, or any other EU market, its delisting from the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) can proceed without the consent of 95% of shareholders.

This change is interpreted as an alignment with the EU framework for capital markets integration, facilitating cross-border mergers and restructurings of listed companies.

A matter of timing…

The retroactive effect from October 1, 2025, naturally raises questions, since it coincides with the acceptance period of Euronext’s takeover bid for ATHEX, which began on October 6.
Essentially, this bid represents a cross-border merger, the framework for which is now being reshaped by the second change.

In practice, at a later stage, the exemption from the 95% requirement in cases of cross-border mergers could pave the way for ATHEX’s integration into the Euronext network without the need for the near-unanimous shareholder consent that was previously required.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
ΔΝΤ: Στο 130,2% του ΑΕΠ το ελληνικό χρέος το 2030

ΔΝΤ: Στο 130,2% του ΑΕΠ το ελληνικό χρέος το 2030

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Καθημερινό περπάτημα: Μπορεί να μας χαρίσει πάνω από 10 χρόνια ζωής

Καθημερινό περπάτημα: Μπορεί να μας χαρίσει πάνω από 10 χρόνια ζωής

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τροπολογία-«έκπληξη» για τις δημόσιες προτάσεις και διαγραφές μετοχών στο χρηματιστήριο

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τροπολογία-«έκπληξη» για τις δημόσιες προτάσεις και διαγραφές μετοχών στο χρηματιστήριο

inWellness
Θέλει σχέδιο 15.10.25

Υγιεινή διατροφή: Πέντε απλά μυστικά

Η υγιεινή διατροφή δεν είναι κάτι εύκολο, ιδιαίτερα με ένα γεμάτο πρόγραμμα. Ωστόσο υπάρχουν τα μυστικά που μας κρατούν στη σωστή τροχιά.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ντόρσεϊ: «Απόλυτος σεβασμός στον Παπανικολάου, είναι θρύλος του Ολυμπιακού» (vid)
Euroleague 15.10.25

Ντόρσεϊ: «Απόλυτος σεβασμός στον Παπανικολάου, είναι θρύλος του Ολυμπιακού» (vid)

Ο Τάιλερ Ντόρσεϊ δηλώνει έτοιμος για την πρόκληση του αγώνα κόντρα στη Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ, κατά τον οποίο ο Ολυμπιακός θα προσπαθήσει να επιστρέψει στις νίκες στην Ευρωλίγκα, με τον ομογενή γκαρντ να αποθεώνει παράλληλα και το αρχηγό της ομάδας, Κώστα Παπανικολάου.

Σύνταξη
Τέλος στις ουρές στα πρωτοδικεία για τις διαθήκες – Τι αλλάζει από 1η Νοεμβρίου
Ελλάδα 15.10.25

Τέλος στις ουρές στα πρωτοδικεία για τις διαθήκες - Τι αλλάζει από 1η Νοεμβρίου

Η δημοσίευση των διαθηκών περνά σε νέα εποχή  με την πλατφόρμα να  λειτουργεί υπό την εποπτεία  του  Συμβολαιογραφικού  Συλλόγου Αθηνών, Πειραιώς, Αιγαίου και Δωδεκανήσου.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Στον Ολυμπιακό η Κατσάνου
Ποδόσφαιρο γυναικών 15.10.25

Στον Ολυμπιακό η Κατσάνου

Η ενίσχυση της ομάδας ποδοσφαίρου γυναικών του Ολυμπιακού συνεχίζεται, με τους «ερυθρόλευκους» να ανακοινώνουν την απόκτηση της Ελπίδας Κατσάνου.

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Τα εθνικά μνημεία είναι για να ενώνουν, όχι για να διχάζουν όπως η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί
ΠΑΣΟΚ 15.10.25

Τσουκαλάς: Τα εθνικά μνημεία είναι για να ενώνουν, όχι για να διχάζουν όπως η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί

«Έπαιξαν τα ρέστα τους για να μη δικαιωθεί το αίτημα του κ. Ρούτσι, αλλά η δικαιοσύνη τούς διέψευσε εκκωφαντικά», τόνισε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - Κινήματος Αλλαγής, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Ο Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο αγκαλιάζει τον Αλ Πατσίνο στην παγωμένη Νέα Υόρκη για μια νέα καμπάνια μόδας
«Warmer Together» 15.10.25

Ο Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο αγκαλιάζει τον Αλ Πατσίνο στην παγωμένη Νέα Υόρκη για μια νέα καμπάνια μόδας

«Η ζεστασιά είχε πάντοτε να κάνει με το τι συνέβαινε στο εσωτερικό [του ανθρώπου]», λέει ο Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο σε ένα teaser που κυκλοφόρησε στο πλαίσιο της νέας καμπάνιας της Moncler.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μπαρτζώκας για τους τραυματίες του Ολυμπιακού: «Ελπίζω από την Κυριακή να γυρίσουν»
Σπορ 15.10.25

Μπαρτζώκας για τους τραυματίες του Ολυμπιακού: «Ελπίζω από την Κυριακή να γυρίσουν»

Η αποστολή του Ολυμπιακού αναχώρησε για το Βελιγράδι όπου θα αντιμετωπίσει τη Μακάμπι την Πέμπτη και ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας μίλησε τόσο για το επικείμενο ματς, όσο και την κατάσταση των τραυματιών.

Σύνταξη
Ζαλίδης (αντιπρόεδρος ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ): «Δηλώνω αδυναμία για το χρονοδιάγραμμα» – «Αδύνατες» οι πληρωμές του Οκτώβρη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 15.10.25

Ζαλίδης (αντιπρόεδρος ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ): «Δηλώνω αδυναμία για το χρονοδιάγραμμα» – «Αδύνατες» οι πληρωμές του Οκτώβρη

Ο κ. Ζαλίδης τόνισε επίσης πως είναι δύσκολο να δουλέψει και να εξορθολογιστεί ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ την ώρα που γίνονται έρευνες της ευρωπαϊκής εισαγγελίας αλλά και της OLAF

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Η Ελληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή αναλαμβάνει νέο και πιο πολύπλευρο ρόλο για να στηρίξει Αθλητές και Ομοσπονδίες
Σπορ 15.10.25

Η Ελληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή αναλαμβάνει νέο και πιο πολύπλευρο ρόλο για να στηρίξει Αθλητές και Ομοσπονδίες

Από τη στιγμή που το Κράτος αδυνατεί να προσφέρει στον ελληνικό αθλητισμό αυτά που δικαιώνεται, το ρόλο του αναλαμβάνει η ΕΟΕ σύμφωνα με τον Πρόεδρο της Ισίδωρο Κούβελο.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Κοζάνη: Ισόβια κάθειρξη στον δράστη της επίθεσης με τσεκούρι στη ΔΟΥ
Καταπέλτης η εισαγγελέας 15.10.25

Ισόβια κάθειρξη στον δράστη της επίθεσης με τσεκούρι στη ΔΟΥ Κοζάνης - Δήλωσε αμετανόητος

Θυμό για την κρατική βία επικαλέστηκε ο δράστης για την επίθεση με τσεκούρι το 2020 μέσα στην Εφορία, με έναν νεκρό και τρεις τραυματίες - «Δεν μετανιώνω» δήλωσε μέσα στο δικαστήριο

Σύνταξη
Βανδαλισμοί και πρόκληση ζημιών στο Λύκειο Άνδρου-Μέχρι και κάδους απορριμμάτων έβαλαν στις τάξεις
Καταστροφές 15.10.25

Βανδαλισμοί και πρόκληση ζημιών στο Λύκειο Άνδρου-Μέχρι και κάδους απορριμμάτων έβαλαν στις τάξεις

Ακόμη ένα περιστατικό βανδαλισμού προστίθεται στον μακρύ κατάλογο που δυστυχώς πλήττει χωρίς τέλος την χώρα μας και καταδεικνύει την κρίση αξιών που περνάμε.

Σύνταξη
Καλύτερος νέος παίκτης της χρονιάς: Ο Χρήστος Μουζακίτης παραμένει πρώτος στις προτιμήσεις του κοινού
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.10.25

Καλύτερος νέος παίκτης της χρονιάς: Ο Χρήστος Μουζακίτης παραμένει πρώτος στις προτιμήσεις του κοινού

Δεν... γίνεται να χάσει το βραβείο Golden Boy Web 2025 ο Χρήστος Μουζακίτης, ο οποίος προηγείται με ποσοστό 50,1% στον τρίτο γύρο της ψηφοφορίας του «tuttosport».

Σύνταξη
Παγκόσμια Έρευνα Lancet: Ανησυχητική αύξηση στα ποσοστά θνησιμότητας των νέων – Αναδυόμενη υγειονομική κρίση
Aνατολική ΕΕ 15.10.25

Aυξήθηκε 40% η θνησιμότητα στους νέους - Αναδυόμενη υγειονομική κρίση

Στην Ανατολική Ευρώπη τα ποσοστά θνησιμότητας σε εφήβους και νέους 20-24 ετών αυξήθηκαν κατά 54% και 40% αντίστοιχα, την περίοδο 2011-2023. Συγκλονιστική έρευνα της ιατρικής επιθεώρησης Lancet.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Μαθητές έδειραν 11χρονο στο σχολείο – «Μάθετέ του να μη δίνει σημασία» είπε στη μητέρα του η διευθύντρια
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 15.10.25

Μαθητές έδειραν 11χρονο στο σχολείο - «Μάθετέ του να μη δίνει σημασία» είπε στη μητέρα του η διευθύντρια

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε σε δημοτικό σχολείο στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Όταν ο πατέρας ζήτησε εξηγήσεις, του είπαν ότι ο γιος του «δεν είναι ποτέ ευχαριστημένος, θα ήθελε να χτυπήσετε εσείς τα άλλα παιδάκια»

Σύνταξη
Η Betsson στο χωριό σου: Ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου στην Άνω Μερά Μυκόνου – Μια πράξη ζωής για την τοπική κοινωνία!
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 15.10.25

Η Betsson στο χωριό σου: Ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου στην Άνω Μερά Μυκόνου – Μια πράξη ζωής για την τοπική κοινωνία!

Η σειρά της Betsson στο YouTube, «Η Betsson στο χωριό σου», με τον Γρηγόρη Αρναούτογλου, συνεχίζει το ταξίδι της στα χωριά της Ελλάδας, μεταφέροντας μηνύματα πρόληψης και αλληλεγγύης.

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Οι ασκήσεις ισορροπίας του Λεκορνί κρατούν (προς το παρόν) τον Μακρόν ζωντανό
Σε τεντωμένο σχοινί 15.10.25

Οι ασκήσεις ισορροπίας του Λεκορνί κρατούν (προς το παρόν) τον Μακρόν ζωντανό - Νέα δοκιμασία ο προϋπολογισμός

Η χείρα βοηθείας που έτειναν οι Σοσιαλιστές στον Λεκορνί δεν τον βγάζει από τη δύσκολη θέση καθώς πρέπει να καταφέρει να περάσει έναν προϋπολογισμό σκληρής λιτότητας

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Must Read
Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 15 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο