Τρίτη 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 12:03

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Spotlight

Toronto, Ontario, Canada — a journey of a lifetime, one that seemed — and truly was — distant, especially when speaking of migration conditions in the mid-1960s. At that time, hundreds of thousands of Greeks, in the years after the war, chose to leave their homeland by ship for Canada, searching for their own “promised land.”

The voyage lasted about a month before they finally arrived “on the other side of the world,” carrying with them nothing but the hope of a better life. They were first-generation migrants, seeking work without even knowing the language. They struggled, they persevered, and they stayed. Today, many of them — if not most — remain there, having built lives that include children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, along with businesses, property, and, above all, a “second” homeland.

My recent visit to Toronto offered the chance to meet several members of the Greek diaspora — first, second, and third generation. From the very first encounter, I felt their hospitality, their warmth, and their enduring love for the country they or their parents left behind. The more time I spent with them, the more I wanted to learn about their lives, past and present. Eager to open both their homes and their hearts, they shared stories of their migration — often painful and uncertain — the challenges of adapting and surviving, as well as the lives they have built over the decades.

The Greek community in Toronto strives to remain united. In many ways, everyone knows each other, offering support and feeling bound by a “family-like” connection, even if it is simply rooted in their shared heritage. As many pointed out, the hardships they faced when they first set foot “abroad” brought them together and taught them to stand by one another. It is a “habit” that has endured for more than six decades.

What truly defines Toronto’s Greeks is their deep-rooted love for Greece — whether or not they ever lived there — and their determination to preserve their traditions, customs, and values. And they succeed in doing so. Large Sunday family gatherings feature Greek food and full attendance of relatives. Weddings, celebrations, festivals, and community events come alive with Greek folk, traditional, and popular music.

Most remain deeply religious, attending one of the sixteen Greek Orthodox churches built across Ontario every Sunday. As for Greece itself, they make sure to visit at least once a year, while staying in touch with relatives back home almost daily by phone.

Source: tovima.com


