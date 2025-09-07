Κυριακή 07 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
07 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new pension measures during his address at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), confirming the gradual abolition of the so-called “personal difference”—a mechanism that has prevented many retirees from benefiting from pension increases in recent years.

Under the plan, the personal difference will be reduced by 50% in 2026 for around 671,000 pensioners and completely eliminated in 2027. This change will be accompanied by other relief measures, including the phased abolition of the property tax (ENFIA) in villages with fewer than 1,500 residents.

What the changes mean for retirees
In 2026, retirees will still retain half of their personal difference, meaning they will not see increases that year. For example, a pensioner currently receiving €883 per month with a personal difference of €42 would see that amount cut to €21 in 2026 before disappearing entirely in 2027.

Each year, about 90,000 retirees qualify for increases as their personal difference balances out with annual adjustments. Projections suggest that within the next two years, another 240,000–250,000 pensioners would have reached this point even without the reform. The new measure accelerates the process, bringing an additional 450,000 pensioners under the system of actual pension increases once the personal difference is abolished.

Who is affected
The personal difference applies only to pensioners who retired before May 2016, prior to the implementation of the so-called Katrougalos law, which restructured pension calculations. Those retiring after that date already receive pensions under the new system and do not carry a personal difference.

According to government data, retirees have missed out on cumulative increases of 13.15% over the past three years because of the mechanism. In 2024, 1.9 million pensioners did receive a 3% increase, totaling €440 million, or an average of €232 annually per person.

With the abolition of the personal difference, the number of retirees eligible for raises will expand significantly. The additional fiscal cost—estimated at around €200 million—will be covered by increased state revenue, partly linked to the growing number of working pensioners.

English edition
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά: Ο Μητσοτάκης επέλεξε συγκάλυψη και αλαζονεία – Εκτός τόπου και χρόνου ο πρωθυπουργός των καρτέλ
07.09.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Ο Μητσοτάκης επέλεξε συγκάλυψη και αλαζονεία – Εκτός τόπου και χρόνου ο πρωθυπουργός των καρτέλ

«Η σημερινή συνέντευξη του κ. Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ ήταν ένα μνημείο ωραιοποίησης της πραγματικότητας, λες και απευθυνόταν σε ανθρώπους που δεν ζουν στην Ελλάδα», τονίζει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
Βασισμένο σε αληθινά γεγονότα; – Η ανατριχιαστική ιστορία της οικογένειας πίσω από την ταινία The Conjuring: Last Rites
07.09.25

Βασισμένο σε αληθινά γεγονότα; – Η ανατριχιαστική ιστορία της οικογένειας πίσω από την ταινία The Conjuring: Last Rites

Το «The Conjuring: Last Rites» φέρνει στη μεγάλη οθόνη την ανατριχιαστική υπόθεση της οικογένειας Σμερλ, που στα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’80 κατήγγειλε πως ένα κακόβουλο πνεύμα γέμιζε το σπίτι της

Σύνταξη
Ζοφερή πρόβλεψη από τον «νονό» της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης: Οι πλούσιοι θα αντικαταστήσουν τους εργαζόμενους με ΑΙ
07.09.25

Ζοφερή πρόβλεψη από τον «νονό» της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης: Οι πλούσιοι θα αντικαταστήσουν τους εργαζόμενους με ΑΙ

Ο Τζέφρι Χίντον προειδοποιεί ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη θα χρησιμοποιηθεί από τους πλούσιους για να αντικαταστήσουν εργαζομένους, προκαλώντας μαζική ανεργία και βαθύτερες κοινωνικές ανισότητες.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Μητσοτάκης και ΝΔ το πιο βαθύ και το πιο σκοτεινό κομμάτι της διαπλοκής και του βαθέως κράτους
07.09.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Μητσοτάκης και ΝΔ το πιο βαθύ και το πιο σκοτεινό κομμάτι της διαπλοκής και του βαθέως κράτους

«Είναι φανερά πλέον ένας αυταρχικός, απερχόμενος και απονομιμοποιημένος πρωθυπουργός. Και για αυτό απαιτείται άμεσα η παραίτηση του και πολιτική αλλαγή», υπογράμμισε ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ

Σύνταξη
Τα δύο μηνύματα του Μέντι
07.09.25

Τα δύο μηνύματα του Μέντι

Ο Ισπανός τεχνικός θα μιλήσει στους παίκτες του για τον αγώνα με τον Πανσερραϊκό, εστιάζοντας σε δύο πολύ σημαντικά στοιχεία

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Τα μπετοναρισμένα ΜΜΕ σε διάταξη «στριμώχνουν» τον Μητσοτάκη, αποκλεισμός μη φίλιων ΜΜΕ
07.09.25

Τα μπετοναρισμένα ΜΜΕ σε διάταξη «στριμώχνουν» τον Μητσοτάκη, αποκλεισμός μη φίλιων ΜΜΕ

Σεφ χειραγώγησης ο Παύλος Μαρινάκης - Φιλοκυβερνητικά μέσα στη σειρά ανέλαβαν και τις «σκληρές ερωτήσεις» στη συνέντευξη Τύπου του Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ - 2 + 1 αναπάντητη σε αντιπολιτευόμενα ΜΜΕ - Ένταση στο τέλος της συνέντευξης

Σύνταξη
Ο Αλεξάντερ Πέιν για τον ισχυρισμό ότι κριτής απείλησε να παραιτηθεί αν δοθεί βραβείο στο «Voice of Hind Rajab»
07.09.25

Ο Αλεξάντερ Πέιν για τον ισχυρισμό ότι κριτής απείλησε να παραιτηθεί αν δοθεί βραβείο στο «Voice of Hind Rajab»

H ταινία «The Voice of Hind Rajab» της Τυνήσιας σκηνοθέτιδας Kaouther Ben Hania αφορά την πραγματική ιστορία ενός πεντάχρονου κοριτσιού που σκοτώθησε από ισραηλινά πυρά, ενώ ικέτευε για βοήθεια.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
ΠΑΣΟΚ για συνέντευξη Μητσοτάκη: Αμετανόητο το σύστημα εξουσίας του Μαξίμου, οι πολίτες κουράστηκαν από τα ψέματα
07.09.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για συνέντευξη Μητσοτάκη: Αμετανόητο το σύστημα εξουσίας του Μαξίμου, οι πολίτες κουράστηκαν από τα ψέματα

«Με διάπλατο χαμόγελο και κυνισμό σχολίασε σχετικά με την αύξηση των ενοικίων κατά 50% επί ημερών του, ότι "όταν ένας χάνει, κάποιος άλλος κερδίζει" και βρήκε ως λύση στα υπέρογκα ενοίκια, τη συγκατοίκηση».

Σύνταξη
Η μεγαλύτερη μετανάστευση μεγάλων θηλαστικών στον κόσμο
07.09.25

Η μεγαλύτερη μετανάστευση μεγάλων θηλαστικών στον κόσμο

Περίπου 300.000 αφρικανικές αντιλόπες, 346.000 γαζέλες Mongalla και 162.000 αντιλόπες Bohor reedbuck, διαμορφώνονουν ένα ζωικό «ποτάμι» ασύλληπτης κλίμακας, καθιστώντας τη μια εντυπωσιακή μετανάστευση ζώων.

Σύνταξη
LOTR: Ο εικονογράφος που ταξίδεψε στη Μέση Γη με το μολύβι του εξηγεί ποια πλάσματα είναι πιο δύσκολο να αποτυπωθούν
07.09.25

LOTR: Ο εικονογράφος που ταξίδεψε στη Μέση Γη με το μολύβι του εξηγεί ποια πλάσματα είναι πιο δύσκολο να αποτυπωθούν

Ο Καναδός εικονογράφος Τζον Χάου, βασικός συνεργάτης του Πίτερ Τζάκσον, χαρτογραφεί με το μολύβι του τη Μέση Γη του Τζ. Ρ. Ρ. Τόλκιν, από το Μπαγκ Εντ έως τη Μόρντορ, σε ένα μοναδικό εικαστικό ταξίδι

Σύνταξη
Η ερώτηση που δεν απάντησε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης
07.09.25

Η ερώτηση που δεν απάντησε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

Η ακρίβεια καλπάζει κι ο Μητσοτάκης παίζει ξανά «τον ανήξερο» - Ο ισχυρισμός ότι «δεν γνωρίζει» τα σχετικά με την Ευρωπαϊκή Οδηγία για τη μείωση μέχρι και μηδενισμό του ΦΠΑ στα τρόφιμα και τα φάρμακα

Σύνταξη
Παράπονα του Νούρκιτς για τη διαιτησία: «Έφαγα πολύ ξύλο και πήρα λίγα σφυρίγματα»
07.09.25

Παράπονα του Νούρκιτς για τη διαιτησία: «Έφαγα πολύ ξύλο και πήρα λίγα σφυρίγματα»

Ο Γιουσούφ Νούρκιτς, σε δηλώσεις του μετά τον αποκλεισμό της Βοσνίας από τη συνέχεια του Eurobasket 2025, εξέφρασε τα παράπονά του στη διαιτησία του αγώνα κόντρα στην Πολωνία.

Σύνταξη
«Ματωμένο φεγγάρι»: Γύρω στις 20:30 θα ξεκινήσει η ολική έκλειψη – Από πού πήρε την ονομασία του
07.09.25

Τι ώρα θα ξεκινήσει η ολική έκλειψη της Σελήνης την Κυριακή - Γιατί το λέμε «ματωμένο φεγγάρι»

Η συνολική διάρκεια της έκλειψης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων της παρασκιάς και της μερικής φάσης, θα είναι 5 ώρες και 27 λεπτά - Με γυμνό μάτι θα είναι ορατό στην Ελλάδα το «ματωμένο φεγγάρι»

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
