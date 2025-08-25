Δευτέρα 25 Αυγούστου 2025
Athens Stalls on Offshore Wind, Freezing Billions in Green Investment
25 Αυγούστου 2025 | 13:30

Athens Stalls on Offshore Wind, Freezing Billions in Green Investment

While Greece hesitates, Europe is surging ahead: the EU targets at least 300 GW of offshore wind in the coming decades—ten times today’s output—and up to 500 GW by 2050

Greece’s offshore wind rollout remains stalled, as a crucial Joint Ministerial Decision has been sitting at the Foreign Ministry since early this year. The delay has frozen billions in potential investment and left the country’s vast wind resources untapped, while Europe races ahead with major offshore projects.

Geopolitical dilemmas in the Aegean

For the past eight months, Athens has been weighing the geopolitical risks of developing offshore wind farms in the Aegean. The projects sit under the same shadow of uncertainty that hangs over other strategic ventures in Greek waters, from the Greece–Cyprus power interconnector to hydrocarbon exploration.

Meanwhile, Turkey is already preparing its first auction for offshore wind in early 2027, under a national plan that foresees 7 GW of capacity in the Sea of Marmara, the Black Sea and the Aegean by 2040.

In Greece, three years after the offshore wind law was passed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—despite having approved the National Offshore Wind Development Program—has yet to endorse the detailed map of sea plots to be included in the ministerial decision. These designated areas, all within six nautical miles, are expected to host the country’s first offshore wind investments.

According to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan, the target is set at around 2 GW of offshore capacity by 2030, attracting over 7 billion euros in investment over the next seven years. Transmission operator IPTO has already earmarked the necessary grid space for this capacity.

Industry estimates suggest that the Organized Offshore Wind Development Zones could host as much as 12.4 GW overall. The medium-term goal is to see Greece’s first offshore wind projects come online between 2030 and 2032, in one or more of the ten priority areas, which together carry a potential of 4.9 GW.

Europe races ahead

While Greece hesitates, Europe is surging ahead: the EU targets at least 300 GW of offshore wind in the coming decades—ten times today’s output—and up to 500 GW by 2050. Flagship projects are advancing from Denmark and Britain to France, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

The clock is ticking

According to WindEurope, the EU must double port capacity, strengthen supply chains, and speed up permits to scale offshore wind from 10 GW a year today to 15 GW after 2030. The bloc aims to boost capacity from 36.6 GW now to 84 GW by 2030.

Source: Tovima.com





Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Επιχειρηματικότητα με πήλινα πόδια – Το 75% που ανοίγει επιχείρηση το κάνει επειδή δε βγαίνει το μεροκάματο
ΓΕΜΗ - ΙΟΒΕ 25.08.25

Επιχειρηματικότητα με πήλινα πόδια – Το 75% που ανοίγει επιχείρηση το κάνει επειδή δε βγαίνει το μεροκάματο

H επιχειρηματικότητα στην Ελλάδα εξακολουθεί να πλέει σε ρηχά νερά, με την πλειονότητα των επιχειρήσεων να είναι ατομικές και να δραστηριοποιούνται στο εμπόριο και τα καταλυματα.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
ΒΗΜΑ: Έρχεται αυτή την Κυριακή με τον Β’ τόμο του «Σέργιος και Βάκχος» του Μ. Καραγάτση
Media 25.08.25

ΒΗΜΑ: Έρχεται αυτή την Κυριακή με τον Β’ τόμο του «Σέργιος και Βάκχος» του Μ. Καραγάτση

Την Κυριακή 31 Αυγούστου το ΒΗΜΑ κυκλοφορεί με μια μοναδική προσφορά: τον Β’ τόμο του «Σέργιος και Βάκχος» του Μ. Καραγάτση – Ένα ταξίδι δεκατεσσάρων αιώνων μέσα από τα μάτια δύο... αγίων με καυστικό χιούμορ.

Σύνταξη
Άρσεναλ: Πλήγμα για τους «κανονιέρηδες» με τον τραυματισμό του Σακά – Πόσο θα απουσιάσει
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.08.25

Άρσεναλ: Πλήγμα για τους «κανονιέρηδες» με τον τραυματισμό του Σακά – Πόσο θα απουσιάσει

Σημαντική απώλεια για την Άρσεναλ ο 23χρονος εξτρέμ Σακά, ο οποίος εξαιτίας του τραυματισμού του θα χάσει το ντέρμπι με την Λίβερπουλ όπως και τα ματς με την Εθνικής Αγγλίας.

Σύνταξη
Πότε θα ξεκινήσουν οι πληρωμές των παραγωγών – Τι είπε για τις καθυστερήσεις ο Τσιάρας
ΥΠΑΑΤ 25.08.25

Πότε θα ξεκινήσουν οι πληρωμές των παραγωγών – Τι είπε για τις καθυστερήσεις ο Τσιάρας

«Δεν θα μπει σε καμία περίπτωση σε διακινδύνευση η καταβολή των χρημάτων στους δικαιούχους», υποστήριξε ο υπουργός Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης και Τροφίμων Κώστας Τσιάρας

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Υπουργείο Υγείας: Το πάρτι των απευθείας αναθέσεων και το πόρισμα της ΕΑΔ που πήγε στο αρχείο με εντολή Άδωνι
Πολιτική 25.08.25

Υπουργείο Υγείας: Το πάρτι των απευθείας αναθέσεων και το πόρισμα της ΕΑΔ που πήγε στο αρχείο με εντολή Άδωνι

Ως case study μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί το πόρισμα της Εθνικής Αρχής Διαφάνειας για τις απευθείας αναθέσεις στα νοσοκομεία. Η αντίδραση Γεωργιάδη που έβγαλε... άσχετους τους ελεγκτές και το μεγάλο πάρτι με τις προμήθειες...

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Βουλή: Άμεσα αναπληρωματικές εκλογές για τις τρεις έδρες των Σπαρτιατών ζητεί ο Δουδωνής
Βουλή 25.08.25

Άμεσα αναπληρωματικές εκλογές για τις τρεις έδρες των Σπαρτιατών ζητεί ο Δουδωνής

Ο βουλευτής Επικρατείας του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ τονίζει πως η κυβέρνηση πρέπει να προχωρήσει άμεσα στην προκήρυξη εκλογών για τις τρεις έδρες, στις εκλογικές περιφέρειες Β’ Πειραιώς, Β’ Θεσσαλονίκης και Νοτίου Τομέα Αθηνών.

Σύνταξη
Πώς μεταφέρθηκαν οι τεράστιοι λίθοι; – Δόντι αγελάδας λύνει το μυστήριο πίσω από το Στόουνχεντζ
Εκπληκτικό 25.08.25

Πώς μεταφέρθηκαν οι τεράστιοι λίθοι; – Δόντι αγελάδας λύνει το μυστήριο πίσω από το Στόουνχεντζ

Σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα, το η αγελάδα πιθανότατα γεννήθηκε στην Ουαλία, ενισχύοντας τη θεωρία ότι βοοειδή χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για τη μεταφορά των τεράστιων λίθων

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Πορτογαλία: Οι ζημιές από την μεγαλύτερη δασική πυρκαγιά που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ στη χώρα
Κόσμος 25.08.25

Η Πορτογαλία μετρά τις ζημιές από την μεγαλύτερη δασική πυρκαγιά που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ στη χώρα

Από τον Ιούλιο, οι δασικές πυρκαγιές έχουν σκοτώσει τέσσερις ανθρώπους στην Πορτογαλία, έχουν καταστρέψει σπίτια και καλλιέργειες και έχουν καταστρέψει περίπου 278.000 εκτάρια

Σύνταξη
Εθνική Ελλάδας: Οι κλήσεις για τους προκριματικούς αγώνες του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου, κόντρα σε Λευκορωσία, Δανία
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.08.25

Οι κλήσεις του Γιοβάνοβιτς στην Εθνική Ανδρών για τα παιχνίδια με Λευκορωσία και Δανία

Ο Ιβάν Γιοβάνοβιτς ανακοίνωσε τους 25 ποδοσφαιριστές που κάλεσε για τα παιχνίδια της Εθνικής Ανδρών κόντρα σε Λευκορωσία και Δανία για τα προκριματικά του Μουντιάλ 2026.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Κακλαμάνης για επιστολή Ανδρουλάκη για Παλαιστινιακό: Θέμα διατύπωσης στο αίτημα, η Βουλή δεν μπορεί να εκδώσει ψήφισμα
Βουλή 25.08.25

Κακλαμάνης για επιστολή Ανδρουλάκη για Παλαιστινιακό: Θέμα διατύπωσης στο αίτημα, η Βουλή δεν μπορεί να εκδώσει ψήφισμα

Ο πρόεδρος της Βουλής Νικήτας Κακλαμάνης γνωστοποίησε πως ήδη ετοίμασε το διαβιβαστικό ώστε να σταλθεί το αίτημα του κ. Ανδρουλάκη στο γραφείο του πρωθυπουργού

Σύνταξη
