The Reef Star: An underwater «Noah’s Ark» for corals and fish
Project 21 Αυγούστου 2025 | 16:00

The Reef Star: An underwater «Noah’s Ark» for corals and fish

The Reef Star is an ecological, architectural, and artistic project by Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre, which will eventually be submerged six meters below the surface of the water in Miami.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Spotlight

Asteria, (noun): a marine animal of the order Asteroidea; the name derives from its characteristic star-like shape. This was the inspiration for artist Carlos Betancourt and architect Alberto Latorre to create The Reef Star.

The Reef Star is not just a work of art—it is the prototype of an ecological park that will eventually be submerged six meters below the surface of the water and transformed into a habitat for fish and coral in Miami, as part of the ReefLine project.

A seven-mile underwater park with sculptures and installations that can only be accessed by snorkeling.

However, until the park becomes a reality, Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latore’s The Reef Star took a short tour of the Mediterranean beaches – those who were lucky enough saw it last June next to the sea in Nice, France, giving the world a first glimpse of what is to come.

The «Cycladic life” of Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre

For those who don’t know, Carlos Betancourt is one of the most famous artists of his generation, with his works featured in the Smithsonian’s Portrait Gallery and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He has been collaborating with architect Alberto Latore for some time now.

In fact, it was Latore who designed Betancourt’s studio in the Little River neighborhood—recently named by The Times as the coolest and most artistic neighborhood in Miami. The building was inspired by Cycladic architecture, as Betancourt and Latore are known to choose the Aegean islands for their summer vacations.

ReefLine: A park six meters below sea level

The ReefLine project in Miami is being implemented by the architectural firm OMA in collaboration with marine biologists, researchers, and environmental engineers. It is primarily designed to raise awareness of how climate change is affecting this part of Florida, as it leads to sea level rise and causes damage to coral reefs, according to Matador Network.

«ReefLine will provide structures for coral and sponge colonies, helping to enhance biodiversity in an area that is currently an underwater desert of sand. In the future, we aim to transplant corals from nurseries run by the University of Miami’s Rescue-a-Reef program,» said Jimena Caminos, spokesperson for the BlueLab Preservation Society, an environmental organization leading the project.

ReefLine will consist of geometric concrete elements placed six meters below the water and following the topography of the seabed.

The aim of the project is to create a tourist attraction that combines art and science to highlight the beauty, charm, and ecological importance of marine life born on the reefs.

// Cover photo: Ilai Belaustegui | Dezeen

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

