Greece Joins Med Trend as Greek Olive Oil Hits Vending Machines

Apioneering Greek company is bringing extra virgin olive oil closer to consumers through automatic vending machines, joining Mediterranean countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Croatia where this innovative concept is already popular.

Ahaean Land, named after Achaia — a scenic region in the northwestern Peloponnese peninsula of Greece renowned for its rich olive-growing heritage — has spent seven years developing this idea, finally launching the first four olive oil vending machines in January 2025. These machines are now operating in Athens, Edessa, Ptolemaida, and Amyntaio, offering high-quality olive oil under their exclusive brand “Oelia Terra.” The oil is available in metal containers of 250 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml, combining tradition with modern convenience.

Co-founder Kostas Kamberos explains, “This vision blends tradition with technology, giving more consumers easy and quick access to authentic Greek olive oil of top quality, wherever they are, and at competitive prices.”

Until recently, Ahaean Land was export-focused, shipping 90% of its production to Germany, the UK, and France. Now, with the vending machines, the company is establishing a stronger presence in the domestic market and planning expansions into Bulgaria and the U.S.

Consumer reception in the first seven months has been encouraging, with plans to install 150 more machines in major Greek urban centers by the end of 2027. Thessaloniki is next, with at least four machines expected in central and surrounding areas by early 2026. Athens, currently hosting one vending machine, will see 15 additional units by early 2026, in locations including the historic Plaka district and suburbs like Nea Makri and Koropi.

The company’s vision doesn’t stop there. By 2026, machines will be installed in other major Greek cities such as Patras, Crete, Agrinio, and Ioannina, further spreading this blend of Greek tradition and innovation.

Ahaean Land’s roots run deep — based on 10,000 olive trees in Achaea, the company produces 50 to 60 tons of olive oil annually, reflecting the founders’ shared passion rooted in their upbringing in Achaia and Argolis.

