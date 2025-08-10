Κυριακή 10 Αυγούστου 2025
Greece Joins Med Trend as Greek Olive Oil Hits Vending Machines
English edition 10 Αυγούστου 2025 | 15:27

Greece Joins Med Trend as Greek Olive Oil Hits Vending Machines

Greek startup launches premium olive oil vending machines in Athens and beyond, joining Mediterranean countries like Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Croatia in making high-quality olive oil more accessible to consumers

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Διατροφή: Πώς θα την βελτιώσεις χωρίς να «κόψεις» τα αγαπημένα σου φαγητά

Διατροφή: Πώς θα την βελτιώσεις χωρίς να «κόψεις» τα αγαπημένα σου φαγητά

Spotlight

Apioneering Greek company is bringing extra virgin olive oil closer to consumers through automatic vending machines, joining Mediterranean countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Croatia where this innovative concept is already popular.

Ahaean Land, named after Achaia — a scenic region in the northwestern Peloponnese peninsula of Greece renowned for its rich olive-growing heritage — has spent seven years developing this idea, finally launching the first four olive oil vending machines in January 2025. These machines are now operating in Athens, Edessa, Ptolemaida, and Amyntaio, offering high-quality olive oil under their exclusive brand “Oelia Terra.” The oil is available in metal containers of 250 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml, combining tradition with modern convenience.

Co-founder Kostas Kamberos explains, “This vision blends tradition with technology, giving more consumers easy and quick access to authentic Greek olive oil of top quality, wherever they are, and at competitive prices.”

Until recently, Ahaean Land was export-focused, shipping 90% of its production to Germany, the UK, and France. Now, with the vending machines, the company is establishing a stronger presence in the domestic market and planning expansions into Bulgaria and the U.S.

Consumer reception in the first seven months has been encouraging, with plans to install 150 more machines in major Greek urban centers by the end of 2027. Thessaloniki is next, with at least four machines expected in central and surrounding areas by early 2026. Athens, currently hosting one vending machine, will see 15 additional units by early 2026, in locations including the historic Plaka district and suburbs like Nea Makri and Koropi.

The company’s vision doesn’t stop there. By 2026, machines will be installed in other major Greek cities such as Patras, Crete, Agrinio, and Ioannina, further spreading this blend of Greek tradition and innovation.

Ahaean Land’s roots run deep — based on 10,000 olive trees in Achaea, the company produces 50 to 60 tons of olive oil annually, reflecting the founders’ shared passion rooted in their upbringing in Achaia and Argolis.

Source: Tovima.com

Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά
Διακοπές: Πως στηρίζουν την ανάπτυξη και «σβήνουν» το εργασιακό burnout

Διακοπές: Πως στηρίζουν την ανάπτυξη και «σβήνουν» το εργασιακό burnout

Vita.gr
Διατροφή: Πώς θα την βελτιώσεις χωρίς να «κόψεις» τα αγαπημένα σου φαγητά

Διατροφή: Πώς θα την βελτιώσεις χωρίς να «κόψεις» τα αγαπημένα σου φαγητά

Τρόφιμα – ποτά
Εστίαση: Δουλειές υπάρχουν, εργαζόμενοι όχι – Τι αποκαλύπτει ο Γενικός Διεθυντής της ΕΠ.Ο.ΕΣ

Εστίαση: Δουλειές υπάρχουν, εργαζόμενοι όχι – Τι αποκαλύπτει ο Γενικός Διεθυντής της ΕΠ.Ο.ΕΣ

inWellness
Τι είναι το situationship και γιατί κολλάμε;
Κάτι σαν σχέση 10.08.25

Τι είναι το situationship και γιατί κολλάμε;

Situationship: όταν είστε οι δυο σας έχετε σχέση, αλλά μπροστά στους άλλους μοιάζετε με φίλοι. Γιατί συμβαίνει αυτό και πως μας επηρεάζει.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Η Αθήνα χαιρετίζει τις συμφωνίες Αρμενίας και Αζερμπαϊτζάν – Εξαίρει τον ρόλο των ΗΠΑ
ΥΠΕΞ 10.08.25

Η Αθήνα χαιρετίζει τις συμφωνίες Αρμενίας και Αζερμπαϊτζάν – Εξαίρει τον ρόλο των ΗΠΑ

«Η Ελλάδα χαιρετίζει τις ανακοινωθείσες συμφωνίες μεταξύ Αρμενίας και Αζερμπαϊτζάν ως σημαντικό βήμα προς τον τερματισμό δεκαετιών συγκρούσεων στον Νότιο Καύκασο» επισήμανε το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών

Σύνταξη
Φλέγεται ο Βεζούβιος: Τρομακτικές εικόνες από την Ιταλία – Απειλείται το Εθνικό Πάρκο
InShorts 10.08.25

Φλέγεται ο Βεζούβιος: Τρομακτικές εικόνες από την Ιταλία – Απειλείται το Εθνικό Πάρκο

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά στον Βεζούβιο. Η κατάσταση είναι κρίσιμη και προκειμένου να διαχειριστεί την κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης, η Πολιτική Προστασία της Περιφέρειας Καμπανίας ζήτησε την υποστήριξη του Στρατού.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Ελλάδα, Βρετανία, Γαλλία, Σλοβενία, Δανία καταδικάζουν τα σχέδια Νετανιάχου
Η δήλωση 10.08.25

Γάζα: Ελλάδα, Βρετανία, Γαλλία, Σλοβενία, Δανία καταδικάζουν τα σχέδια Νετανιάχου

Οι πέντε ευρωπαϊκές χώρες-μέλη του ΣΑ, μεταξύ των οποίων η Ελλάδα, καταδικάζουν τα σχέδια του Ισραήλ να επεκτείνει τις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις στη Γάζα. Μιλούν για παραβίαση του διεθνούς δικαίου.

Σύνταξη
Η εκεχειρία της Άκα – Εκεί όπου όλοι έπαψαν να πολεμούν για να φάνε και να προσευχηθούν μαζί για την ειρήνη
Οκινάουα 10.08.25

Η εκεχειρία της Άκα – Εκεί όπου όλοι έπαψαν να πολεμούν για να φάνε και να προσευχηθούν μαζί για την ειρήνη

Στην Άκα του 1945 Αμερικανοί και Ιάπωνες στρατιώτες κατέβασαν τα όπλα για να προσευχηθούν όλοι μαζί για έναν και μόνο σκοπό: την ειρήνη.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Το «καυτό» δεκαήμερο: Πως ο Λανουά «ακτινογράφησε» τους διαιτητές στα σεμινάρια
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.08.25

Το «καυτό» δεκαήμερο: Πως ο Λανουά «ακτινογράφησε» τους διαιτητές στα σεμινάρια

Οι Λανουά, Βαλέρι, Αλόνσο κρατούσαν σημειώσεις για την φυσική κατάσταση των διαιτητών, έβγαλαν συμπεράσματα για το επίπεδο των αγγλικών τους και για την γνώση των κανονισμών

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Νετανιάχου: «Δεν έχουμε άλλη επιλογή από το να προχωρήσουμε σε νέα επίθεση στη Γάζα»
Κόσμος 10.08.25

Νετανιάχου: «Δεν έχουμε άλλη επιλογή από το να προχωρήσουμε σε νέα επίθεση στη Γάζα»

Διεθνείς πιέσεις στον Νετανιάχου, που επιχειρεί να δικαιολογήσει το επικείμενο έγκλημα. Δήλωσε ότι οι κάτοικοι στη Γάζα παρακαλούν το Ισραήλ να τους απελευθερώσει. Επίθεση στα ΜΜΕ για αντισημιτισμό.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Λίβερπουλ
Community Shield 10.08.25

LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Λίβερπουλ

LIVE: Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Λίβερπουλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Κρίσταλ Πάλας – Λίβερπουλ για το Community Shield. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
Βολές Χρηστίδη για τα εργασιακά: Πώς μπορείς να πανηγυρίζεις με τη χώρα προτελευταία στην αγοραστική δύναμη;
Εργασιακά 10.08.25

Βολές Χρηστίδη για τα εργασιακά: Πώς μπορείς να πανηγυρίζεις με τη χώρα προτελευταία στην αγοραστική δύναμη;

«Η πραγματικότητα που ζει η κοινωνία και όχι οι πίνακες excel του Μαξίμου, είναι σκληρή και επίπονη», υπογράμμισε ο υπεύθυνος ΚΤΕ Εργασίας του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Παύλος Χρηστίδης

Σύνταξη
Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: Σύσκεψη τη Δευτέρα του υφυπουργού Κλιματικής Κρίσης με τους δημάρχους Λαυρεωτικής και Σαρωνικού
Επικαιρότητα 10.08.25

Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: Σύσκεψη τη Δευτέρα του υφυπουργού Κλιματικής Κρίσης με τους δημάρχους Λαυρεωτικής και Σαρωνικού

Σύσκεψη θα πραγματοποιηθεί αύριο, Δευτέρα, ανάμεσα στον υφυπουργό Κλιματικής Κρίσης Κώστα Κατσαφάδο και τους δημάρχους Λαυρεωτικής και Σαρωνικού

Σύνταξη
Χαρίτσης: Η φούσκα του τουρισμού έχει ραγίσει και θα σκάσει ηχηρά – Βλέπουμε τα όριά του
Κριτική στο μοντέλο 10.08.25

Χαρίτσης: Η φούσκα του τουρισμού έχει ραγίσει και θα σκάσει ηχηρά – Βλέπουμε τα όριά του

«Τιμές και αισθητική που απευθύνονται μόνο σε μια κλειστή κάστα νεόπλουτων. Περιβαλλοντική υποβάθμιση. Λιμάνια μποτιλιαρισμένα. Εργοδοτική αυθαιρεσία», τόνισε για το μοντέλο τουρισμού της χώρας ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Αριστεράς Αλέξης Χαρίτσης

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Πέντε προτάσεις Ανδρουλάκη «για την επαναφορά της εμπιστοσύνης των πολιτών στους θεσμούς»
ΠΑΣΟΚ 10.08.25

Πέντε προτάσεις Ανδρουλάκη «για την επαναφορά της εμπιστοσύνης των πολιτών στους θεσμούς»

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης τονίζει ότι το ΠΑΣΟΚ έχει καταθέσει στη Βουλή τις περισσότερες από αυτές τις «δομικές μεταρρυθμίσεις», που «συνιστούν παρεμβάσεις, που ενισχύουν τη Δημοκρατία και την αποτελεσματικότητα του κράτους»

Σύνταξη
Αργία του Δεκαπενταύγουστου: Πώς αμείβεται για τους εργαζόμενους στον ιδιωτικό τομέα
Τι ισχύει 10.08.25

Αργία του Δεκαπενταύγουστου: Πώς αμείβεται για τους εργαζόμενους στον ιδιωτικό τομέα

Ο Δεκαπενταύγουστος ανήκει στις υποχρεωτικές αργίες - Απαγορεύεται η εργασία των μισθωτών και η λειτουργία των επιχειρήσεων - Εξαιρούνται όσες λειτουργούν νόμιμα τις Κυριακές και τις αργίες

Σύνταξη
Σκάνδαλο σε δημόσιο νοσοκομείο – Γιατροί συνταγογραφούσαν παράνομα αντιδιαβητικό φάρμακο και το μεταπουλούσαν
Ελλάδα 10.08.25

Σκάνδαλο σε δημόσιο νοσοκομείο – Γιατροί συνταγογραφούσαν παράνομα αντιδιαβητικό φάρμακο και το μεταπουλούσαν

Εξιχνιάστηκε υπόθεση όπου ειδικευόμενοι γιατροί συνταγογραφούσαν εν αγνοία των ασθενών φάρμακα κατά του διαβήτη, με στόχο την μεταπώλησή τους

Σύνταξη
Οικογένεια στο Σίδνεϊ αρνείται προσφορές 60 εκατ. δολαρίων για το ακίνητό της
InShorts 10.08.25

Οικογένεια στο Σίδνεϊ αρνείται προσφορές 60 εκατ. δολαρίων για το ακίνητό της

Εναέρια φωτογραφία δείχνει πώς η περιοχή γύρω από το σπίτι – που κάποτε ήταν καταπράσινα χωράφια στις παρυφές της πόλης – έχει πλέον καλυφθεί πλήρως από την οικιστική ανάπτυξη.

Σύνταξη
Βαλκάνιοι επενδυτές αναζητούν ακίνητα στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα – Απλησίαστες οι τιμές για τους ντόπιους στη Χαλκιδική
Βούλγαροι επενδυτές 10.08.25

Mπίζνες από τα Βαλκάνια στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα - Ανάρπαστα τα ακίνητα σε Χαλκιδική και στα παράλια της Καβάλας

Ακίνητα σε περιοχές - φιλέτα στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα γίνονται ανάρπαστα από ξένους επενδυτές, με έντονο ενδιαφέρον από Βουλγαρία, Ρουμανία και άλλες γειτονικές χώρες. Εκπρόσωποι της αγοράς μιλάνε στο in.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Τζάκι Τσαν: «Ήμουν τεμπέλης, άτακτος – γι’ αυτό ο πατέρας μου με έστειλε σε σχολή πολεμικών τεχνών»
«Δεν διάβαζα» 10.08.25

Τζάκι Τσαν: «Ήμουν τεμπέλης, άτακτος – γι’ αυτό ο πατέρας μου με έστειλε σε σχολή πολεμικών τεχνών»

«Μπορούσα να κλωτσάω τον δάσκαλο, να χτυπάω κάποιον άλλον – ό,τι ήθελα», αστειεύτηκε ο Τζάκι Τσαν κατά την διάρκεια σεμιναρίου στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Λοκάρνο στην Ελβετία.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

