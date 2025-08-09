Σάββατο 09 Αυγούστου 2025
09.08.2025 | 17:37
Εργαζόμενος σε ξενοδοχείο στη Σαντορίνη βρέθηκε νεκρός στην πισίνα
09.08.2025 | 17:56
Νεκρός λουόμενος στα Χανιά - Έσπευσε ναυαγοσώστης, αλλά ήταν ήδη αργά
Stepped Up Tax Inspections in Popular Tourist Destinations
English edition 09 Αυγούστου 2025 | 15:55

Stepped Up Tax Inspections in Popular Tourist Destinations

Several businesses were slapped with fines and ordered closed for up to two days

Vita.gr
O αόρατος «χρυσός» που ενεργοποιεί την ανάπτυξη νέων εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων

O αόρατος «χρυσός» που ενεργοποιεί την ανάπτυξη νέων εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων

Spotlight

Greece’s tax bureau late this week announced stepped up inspections in popular tourist destinations on the islands and mainland, all aimed to stamp out rampant tax evasion and avoidance, with several of the more egregious instances posted on its website.

Cash registers, POS terminals and correlating data with the myData platform were the primary “target” of inspectors to detect undeclared revenue and VAT avoidance.

Some of the instances cited by the tax bureau, officially known as the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) or AADE, included a popular art shop on the jet-setting island of Mykonos, which was accused of failing to issue receipts in 2021 and 2022 worth roughly 107,000 euros, as well as failure to pay 26,000 euros in VAT remittances. A fine of 13,000 euros was imposed and the shop was ordered closed for two days.

Still on Mykonos, an Italian food restaurant is accused of failing to declare sales of 28,000 euros and to convey 4,000 euros in VAT remittances. A fine of 2,000 euros was imposed and the restaurant was ordered closed for two days.

Similar fines and closures were reported for businesses on the islands of Astypalea and Lesvos, and in the Cretan cities of Chania and Irakleio.

A total of six motorcycle and car rental businesses on the popular Cyclades islands of Paros and Milos were calculated as having failed to declare some 18,000 euros in sales.

Αγροδιατροφικός τομέας: Ποιες προκλήσεις διαγράφονται στον ορίζοντα [γραφήματα]

Αγροδιατροφικός τομέας: Ποιες προκλήσεις διαγράφονται στον ορίζοντα [γραφήματα]

Vita.gr
O αόρατος «χρυσός» που ενεργοποιεί την ανάπτυξη νέων εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων

O αόρατος «χρυσός» που ενεργοποιεί την ανάπτυξη νέων εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Ποιοι και πότε θα έχουν δικαίωμα να αγοράζουν τις κατοικίες

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Ποιοι και πότε θα έχουν δικαίωμα να αγοράζουν τις κατοικίες

English edition
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Αγωνία για Ζέλσον Μαρτίνς στον Ολυμπιακό
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.08.25

Αγωνία για Ζέλσον Μαρτίνς στον Ολυμπιακό

Ο Πορτογάλος μεσοεπιθετικός Ζέλσον Μαρτίνς τραυματίστηκε στα μέσα του δεύτερου ημιχρόνου του φιλικού του Ολυμπιακού με την Ουνιόν Βερολίνου με αποτέλεσμα να γίνει αναγκαστική αλλαγή.

Σύνταξη
Απογοήτευση Πέσιτς για την απουσία του Αντετοκούνμπο: «Προγραμματίσαμε το τουρνουά εν μέρει εξαιτίας του»
Μπάσκετ 09.08.25

Απογοήτευση Πέσιτς για την απουσία του Αντετοκούνμπο: «Προγραμματίσαμε το τουρνουά εν μέρει εξαιτίας του»

Λίγες ώρες πριν το φιλικό της Σερβίας με την Ελλάδα (20:30) ο προπονητής των Σέρβων Σβέτισλαβ Πέσιτς εξέφρασε την απογοήτευσή του για την απουσία του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Βρετανία: Περισσότερες από 50 συλλήψεις διαδηλωτών κατά της απαγόρευσης του δικτύου Palestine Action
Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο 09.08.25

Περισσότερες από 50 συλλήψεις διαδηλωτών στο Λονδίνο κατά της απαγόρευσης του δικτύου Palestine Action

Οι αστυνομικοί έφτασαν να συλλάβουν τυφλό και ανάπηρο διαδηλωτή, με τις αντιδράσεις να είναι μεγάλες για την αντιμετώπιση των όσων συμμετείχαν στην κινητοποίηση υπέρ της Palestine Action

Σύνταξη
Από πρόσφυγας στον πιο ακριβοπληρωμένο σεναριογράφο των 90’s: Ο Τζο Έστερχαζ ξαναγράφει το Βασικό Ένστικτο
Burn Hollywood Burn 09.08.25

Από πρόσφυγας στον πιο ακριβοπληρωμένο σεναριογράφο των 90’s: Ο Τζο Έστερχαζ ξαναγράφει το Βασικό Ένστικτο

Ο Τζο Έστερχαζ γεννήθηκε σε καταυλισμό προσφύγων, έκανε δουλειές του «ποδαριού», έγινε δημοσιογράφος για να καταλήξει να είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος σεναριογράφος του Χόλιγουντ. Τώρα επιστρέφει με ένα ακόμη «Βασικό Ένστικτο».

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ μιλά με συμμάχους εν όψει του ραντεβού Τραμπ-Πούτιν για την Ουκρανία
Στο Κεντ 09.08.25

Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ μιλά με συμμάχους εν όψει του ραντεβού Τραμπ-Πούτιν για την Ουκρανία

Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς θα συναντήσει τον Βρετανό υπουργό Εξωτερικών και άλλους Ευρωπαίους αξιωματούχους για τα επόμενα βήματα στην προσπάθεια να λήξει ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία ενόψει συνόδου Τραμπ-Πούτιν.

Σύνταξη
Οι δασμοί Τραμπ «γεμίζουν» τα ταμεία της Αμερικής – Αλλά ποιο είναι το κόστος;
Διεθνής Οικονομία 09.08.25

Οι δασμοί Τραμπ «γεμίζουν» τα ταμεία της Αμερικής – Αλλά ποιο είναι το κόστος;

Οι δασμοί Τραμπ φέρνουν πρωτοφανή έσοδα στα αμερικανικά ταμεία, όμως οι οικονομικές συνέπειες τόσο στο εσωτερικό όσο και διεθνώς προκαλούν έντονες ανησυχίες

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Mια σπάνια δημοπρασία με ρούχα, παπούτσια και κοσμήματα της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον – Εσύ τι θα διάλεγες;
Catsuit, γόβες 09.08.25

Mια σπάνια δημοπρασία με ρούχα, παπούτσια και κοσμήματα της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον – Εσύ τι θα διάλεγες;

Η δημοπρασία, θα τιμήσει την κληρονομιά της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, ενώ παράλληλα θα συγκεντρώσει κεφάλαια για τις πρωτοβουλίες του ιδρύματος Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Για ακόμη μια φορά, οι πολίτες πληρώνουν την απουσία πρόληψης στις πυρκαγιές Κερατέας και Ηλείας
Βολές στην κυβέρνηση 09.08.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Για ακόμη μια φορά, οι πολίτες πληρώνουν την απουσία πρόληψης στις πυρκαγιές Κερατέας και Ηλείας

«Οι τραγικές εικόνες από την Κερατέα και την Ηλεία, δείχνουν για ακόμη μια φορά πως η φωτιά στην Ελλάδα αντιμετωπίζεται μόνο όταν φτάσει στην αυλή μας» υπογραμμίζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Σύνταξη
Riefenstahl: Τα ψέματα της οραματίστριας σκηνοθέτριας που «έχτισε» την γοητευτική εικόνα του ναζισμού
Αποδόμηση 09.08.25

Riefenstahl: Τα ψέματα της οραματίστριας σκηνοθέτριας που «έχτισε» την γοητευτική εικόνα του ναζισμού

Το Riefenstahl ερευνά τα μέχρι τώρα αδημοσίευτα αρχεία της σκηνοθέτριας του προπαγανδιστικού «Triumph of the Will» και αποκρυπτογραφεί μια από τις πιο επιδραστικές καλλιτέχνιδες του 20ού αιώνα

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.08.25

LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της φιλικής αναμέτρησης μεταξύ του Ολυμπιακού και της Ουνιόν Βερολίνου. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 1.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Ελληνικά αεροσκάφη έριξαν 8,5 τόνους ειδών διατροφής στη Γάζα
Παλαιστίνη 09.08.25

Ελληνικά αεροσκάφη έριξαν 8,5 τόνους ειδών διατροφής στη Γάζα

Η επιχείρηση που συμμετείχαν τα αεροσκάφη της ελληνικής πολεμικής αεροπορίας οργανώθηκε σε συνεργασία με χώρες της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης και της Μέσης Ανατολής - Τι ανέφερε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

Σύνταξη
ΦΠΑ: Το κρυφτούλι της κυβέρνησης και η αφαίμαξη των «συνήθων υποζυγίων»
Έμμεση φορολογία 09.08.25

Το κρυφτούλι της κυβέρνησης με τον ΦΠΑ και η αφαίμαξη των νοικοκυριών

Η Ελλάδα είναι ένα βήμα πριν το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο επειδή δεν εφαρμόζει τις κοινοτικές οδηγίες για τη μείωση του ΦΠΑ καταγγέλλει η αντιπολίτευση. Η κυβέρνηση απαντά ότι όλα είναι καλώς καμωμένα.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Ταϊλανδοί στρατιώτες τραυματίστηκαν από νάρκη κοντά στην Καμπότζη εν μέσω εύθραυστης εκεχειρίας
Κόσμος 09.08.25

Ταϊλανδοί στρατιώτες τραυματίστηκαν από νάρκη κοντά στην Καμπότζη εν μέσω εύθραυστης εκεχειρίας

Το νέο περιστατικό υπονομεύει την ήδη τεταμένη κατάσταση και δημιουργεί αμφιβολίες για το αν η κατάπαυση του πυρός ανάμεσα στην Ταϊλανδή και την Καμπότζη μπορεί να διατηρηθεί μακροπρόθεσμα

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

