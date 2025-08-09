Stepped Up Tax Inspections in Popular Tourist Destinations

Greece’s tax bureau late this week announced stepped up inspections in popular tourist destinations on the islands and mainland, all aimed to stamp out rampant tax evasion and avoidance, with several of the more egregious instances posted on its website.

Cash registers, POS terminals and correlating data with the myData platform were the primary “target” of inspectors to detect undeclared revenue and VAT avoidance.

Some of the instances cited by the tax bureau, officially known as the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) or AADE, included a popular art shop on the jet-setting island of Mykonos, which was accused of failing to issue receipts in 2021 and 2022 worth roughly 107,000 euros, as well as failure to pay 26,000 euros in VAT remittances. A fine of 13,000 euros was imposed and the shop was ordered closed for two days.

Still on Mykonos, an Italian food restaurant is accused of failing to declare sales of 28,000 euros and to convey 4,000 euros in VAT remittances. A fine of 2,000 euros was imposed and the restaurant was ordered closed for two days.

Similar fines and closures were reported for businesses on the islands of Astypalea and Lesvos, and in the Cretan cities of Chania and Irakleio.

A total of six motorcycle and car rental businesses on the popular Cyclades islands of Paros and Milos were calculated as having failed to declare some 18,000 euros in sales.