Ithaki, Paxi Islands Considering Day Tax for Tourists
English edition 09 Αυγούστου 2025 | 13:56

Ithaki, Paxi Islands Considering Day Tax for Tourists

The two islands join a growing list of European destinations looking to ease pressure from mass tourism by charging day-trippers an entry fee.

12 hacks που «νικάνε» τη ζέστη

12 hacks που «νικάνε» τη ζέστη

Spotlight

Authorities on two more Greek islands – Paxi and Ithaki – are mulling the introduction of a day tax on day visitors as part of efforts to manage the growing pressures of overtourism.

The proposed daily fee would apply to tourists who come for the day and aims to support essential public services such as waste management, water supply, and monument preservation, without increasing municipal taxes for local residents.

The move comes days after the mayor of the Greek island of Symi, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, requested approval from the Interior Ministry to impose a 3-euro fee on visitors who do not stay overnight.

Paxi, Ithaki, and Symi are very small islands finding it hard to handle the influx of tourists, mainly in the months of July and August.

Antipaxos island

Paxi is located in the Ionian Sea, 15km south of Corfu. The 25.3km2 (9.8 sq mi) island with a permanent population of about 2,500 welcomes some 240,000 visitors during the peak summer season.

Ithaki, also an Ionian Sea island off the northeast coast of Kefalonia, measures 96km2 (37 sq mi) with a population of roughly 2,862 people. It is a very popular yachting and boat charter destination.

Both islands, like many other small destinations in Greece, struggle to accommodate the seasonal influx of tourists, placing strain on limited infrastructure and resources.

Elsewhere in Europe, similar steps are being taken to manage tourism numbers. Venice recently began charging day visitors an entry fee, and just last week, farmers in the Dolomites installed turnstiles and introduced a 5-euro charge for hikers entering the Puez-Odle Nature Park in Val Gardena, South Tyrol.

Last month, Greece also implemented a fee for cruise passengers disembarking at the popular island destinations like Mykonos and Santorini.

Source: tovima.com

AGRO
Αγροδιατροφικός τομέας: Ποιες προκλήσεις διαγράφονται στον ορίζοντα [γραφήματα]

Αγροδιατροφικός τομέας: Ποιες προκλήσεις διαγράφονται στον ορίζοντα [γραφήματα]

Ακίνητα
Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Ποιοι και πότε θα έχουν δικαίωμα να αγοράζουν τις κατοικίες

Κοινωνική αντιπαροχή: Ποιοι και πότε θα έχουν δικαίωμα να αγοράζουν τις κατοικίες

English edition
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Riefenstahl: Τα ψέματα της οραματίστριας σκηνοθέτριας που «έχτισε» την γοητευτική εικόνα του ναζισμού
Αποδόμηση 09.08.25

Riefenstahl: Τα ψέματα της οραματίστριας σκηνοθέτριας που «έχτισε» την γοητευτική εικόνα του ναζισμού

Το Riefenstahl ερευνά τα μέχρι τώρα αδημοσίευτα αρχεία της σκηνοθέτριας του προπαγανδιστικού «Triumph of the Will» και αποκρυπτογραφεί μια από τις πιο επιδραστικές καλλιτέχνιδες του 20ού αιώνα

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.08.25

LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Ουνιόν Βερολίνου – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της φιλικής αναμέτρησης μεταξύ του Ολυμπιακού και της Ουνιόν Βερολίνου. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 1.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Ελληνικά αεροσκάφη έριξαν 8,5 τόνους ειδών διατροφής στη Γάζα
Παλαιστίνη 09.08.25

Ελληνικά αεροσκάφη έριξαν 8,5 τόνους ειδών διατροφής στη Γάζα

Η επιχείρηση που συμμετείχαν τα αεροσκάφη της ελληνικής πολεμικής αεροπορίας οργανώθηκε σε συνεργασία με χώρες της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης και της Μέσης Ανατολής - Τι ανέφερε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

Σύνταξη
ΦΠΑ: Το κρυφτούλι της κυβέρνησης και η αφαίμαξη των «συνήθων υποζυγίων»
Έμμεση φορολογία 09.08.25

Το κρυφτούλι της κυβέρνησης με τον ΦΠΑ και η αφαίμαξη των νοικοκυριών

Η Ελλάδα είναι ένα βήμα πριν το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο επειδή δεν εφαρμόζει τις κοινοτικές οδηγίες για τη μείωση του ΦΠΑ καταγγέλλει η αντιπολίτευση. Η κυβέρνηση απαντά ότι όλα είναι καλώς καμωμένα.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Ταϊλανδοί στρατιώτες τραυματίστηκαν από νάρκη κοντά στην Καμπότζη εν μέσω εύθραυστης εκεχειρίας
Κόσμος 09.08.25

Ταϊλανδοί στρατιώτες τραυματίστηκαν από νάρκη κοντά στην Καμπότζη εν μέσω εύθραυστης εκεχειρίας

Το νέο περιστατικό υπονομεύει την ήδη τεταμένη κατάσταση και δημιουργεί αμφιβολίες για το αν η κατάπαυση του πυρός ανάμεσα στην Ταϊλανδή και την Καμπότζη μπορεί να διατηρηθεί μακροπρόθεσμα

Σύνταξη
«Ήμουν ο μπάτλερ του Έπσταϊν για 18 χρόνια. Δεν υπάρχει περίπτωση να αυτοκτόνησε»
«Monsieur» ή «Patron» 09.08.25

«Ήμουν ο μπάτλερ του Έπσταϊν για 18 χρόνια. Δεν υπάρχει περίπτωση να αυτοκτόνησε»

Ο Βάλντσον Βιέιρα Κότριν, ο έμπιστος βοηθός του Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν, διηγείται στην Telegraph τη ζωή του στενού κύκλου του παιδόφιλου χρηματιστή, στην οποία συμμετείχαν ο Μπιλ Κλίντον, ο Μπιλ Γκέιτς και ο Γούντι Άλεν.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κορυφώνεται η έξοδος των εκδρομέων του Αυγούστου – Αυξημένη η κίνηση στους δρόμους και τα λιμάνια
Όπου φύγει φύγει 09.08.25

Κορυφώνεται η έξοδος των εκδρομέων του Αυγούστου - Αυξημένη η κίνηση στους δρόμους και τα λιμάνια

Έντονη κίνηση εντοπίζεται στο οδικό δίκτυο με κατεύθυνση τη Δυτική Ελλάδα και την Πελοπόννησο - Στο «κόκκινο» τα διόδια Ελευσίνας και Μαλακάσας - Επί ποδός η Τροχαία

Σύνταξη
Κρίστι Νόεμ: Η υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ απαντά στην πολιτική σάτιρα του South Park
Βίντεο 09.08.25

Κρίστι Νόεμ: Η υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ απαντά στην πολιτική σάτιρα του South Park

«Tεμπέλικη» και «μικροπρεπή» βρήκε η Κρίστι Νόεμ την αναφορά του South Park στο πρόσωπό της, καταγγέλλοντας ως απαράδεκτη την προσέγγιση που εστιάζει στην εμφάνισή της

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Γιατί το Eurobasket βάζει δύσκολα σε Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό – Οι παίκτες που «χάνουν» οι αιώνιοι και οι… μεταγραφές
Μπάσκετ 09.08.25

Γιατί το Eurobasket βάζει δύσκολα σε Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό – Οι παίκτες που «χάνουν» οι αιώνιοι και οι… μεταγραφές

Ολυμπιακός και Παναθηναϊκός θα… ταλαιπωρηθούν από το επικείμενο Eurobasket και ήδη αναζητούν λύσεις ώστε να μην μείνουν «ξεκρέμαστοι» ενόψει της νέας σεζόν.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά: «Ανθρωποθυσία στους χώρους δουλειάς – «Επτά θύματα στις πρώτες μέρες του Αυγούστου»
Πυρά στην κυβέρνηση 09.08.25

«Ανθρωποθυσία στους χώρους δουλειάς» - Νέα Αριστερά για τα απανωτά εργατικά δυστυχήματα

«Η τραγική αύξηση των εργατικών δυστυχημάτων στη χώρα αποτελεί όνειδος και δείχνει την διάλυση των εργασιακών δικαιωμάτων και την απαξίωση της ανθρώπινης ζωής» τονίζει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
Ανακοινώθηκε το line up της φιλανθρωπικής συναυλίας για την Παλαιστίνη στο Γουέμπλεϊ, με επικεφαλής τον Μπράιαν Ίνο
Σιωπή = συνενοχή 09.08.25

Ανακοινώθηκε το line up της φιλανθρωπικής συναυλίας για την Παλαιστίνη στο Γουέμπλεϊ, με επικεφαλής τον Μπράιαν Ίνο

Καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Damon Albarn, η Paloma Faith, ο Sampha και ο Jamie xx θα εμφανιστούν μαζί με Παλαιστίνιους καλλιτέχνες στο Together for Palestine, που οργανώνει ο Μπράιαν Ίνο, στις 17 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Φωτιές: Η θωράκιση της χώρας χρειάζεται πολλά περισσότερα από δηλώσεις του πρωθυπουργού και βιντεάκια
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.08.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Φωτιές: Η θωράκιση της χώρας χρειάζεται πολλά περισσότερα από δηλώσεις του πρωθυπουργού και βιντεάκια

Ο αρμόδιος τομεάρχης του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, κάνει λόγο για σοβαρές ελλείψεις στην Πυροσβεστική και για ελάχιστα έως ανύπαρκτα τα έργα στον τομέα της πρόληψης

Σύνταξη
Κωστούλας και Τζίμας ετοιμάζονται για το ανεπίσημο ντεμπούτο τους με την φανέλα της Μπράιτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.08.25

Κωστούλας και Τζίμας ετοιμάζονται για το ανεπίσημο ντεμπούτο τους με την φανέλα της Μπράιτον

Η Μπράιτον δίνει φιλικό παιχνίδι με αντίπαλο την Βόλφσμπουργκ με τους Κωστούλα και Τζίμα να ετοιμάζονται να φορέσουν για πρώτη φορά την φανέλα των «γλάρων». Τι είπε ο προπονητής τους.

Σύνταξη
Μαριχουάνα: Ο Τραμπ δεν μπορεί ούτε καν να τη μυρίσει, αλλά σκέφτεται να την… επαναφέρει – Γιατί;
Γιατί; 09.08.25

Μαριχουάνα: Ο Τραμπ δεν μπορεί ούτε καν να τη μυρίσει, αλλά σκέφτεται να την... επαναφέρει

Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ έχει κάνει ελάχιστα στο θέμα από τότε που ανέλαβε, γεγονός που ώθησε το λόμπι που «σπρώχνει» τη μαριχουάνα να λάβει ολοένα και πιο επιθετικά μέτρα.

Σύνταξη
Το Ιράν συλλαμβάνει 20 φερόμενους κατάσκοπους του Ισραήλ – Εκτελεί έναν πυρηνικό επιστήμονα
Κόσμος 09.08.25

Το Ιράν συλλαμβάνει 20 φερόμενους κατάσκοπους του Ισραήλ – Εκτελεί έναν πυρηνικό επιστήμονα

Οι εκτελέσεις Ιρανών που καταδικάστηκαν για κατασκοπεία υπέρ του Ισραήλ έχουν αυξηθεί σημαντικά, με τουλάχιστον οκτώ θανατικές ποινές να έχουν πραγματοποιηθεί τους τελευταίους μήνες

Σύνταξη
«Τσιμεντένια ζούγκλα»: Το φαινόμενο της θερμικής νησίδας που κάνει τις πόλεις στην Ευρώπη αφόρητα ζεστές
Ευρώπη 09.08.25

«Τσιμεντένια ζούγκλα»: Το φαινόμενο της θερμικής νησίδας που κάνει τις πόλεις αφόρητα ζεστές

Καθώς οι καύσωνες πλήττουν την Ευρώπη, οι κάτοικοι των πόλεων επηρεάζονται ιδιαίτερα λόγω του φαινομένου της «θερμικής νησίδας». Οι πόλεις προσαρμόζονται, αλλά είναι αρκετό;

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: Οι ηρωικές ρίψεις νερού από Canadair μετά τη δύση του ήλιου
Συγκλονιστικά πλάνα 09.08.25

Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: Οι ηρωικές ρίψεις νερού από Canadair μετά τη δύση του ήλιου

Στην Κερατέα, οι πιλότοι των Canadair ρίχτηκαν στις φλόγες ακόμη και μετά τη δύση του ήλιου, πραγματοποιώντας νυχτερινές ρίψεις νερού σε μια σπάνια και τολμηρή επιχείρηση

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

