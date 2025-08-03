Κυριακή 03 Αυγούστου 2025
Φωτιά στο Γαρδίκι Θεσπρωτίας – Επιχειρούν και εναέρια μέσα
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03 Αυγούστου 2025 | 15:00

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Spotlight

In the heart of the Greek summer, where the sun bathes the coastline and suitcases roll along cobbled alleyways, the big question still lingers: How can we make our holiday more affordable? Hotel, Airbnb, or maybe an all-inclusive resort? The answer isn’t just about money. It’s about preferences, expectations, needs, habits—and of course, our wallet.

Hotel or Home Away from Home?

Hotels—ranging from cozy inns to large resorts—are a cornerstone of Greek tourism, offering structured comfort with services like housekeeping and buffet breakfasts. Yet, short-term rentals have surged, exceeding 213,000 listings in 2025. They now rival hotels in bed numbers and appeal to younger, independent travelers seeking privacy and flexibility.

So, what’s more appealing: the aroma of breakfast as you open your hotel room door, or the freedom to cook pasta at 11 p.m. in your own kitchen? If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better.

The Price Gap Narrows

Surprisingly, price is no longer the decisive factor. Both hotels and rentals now span a wide range of budgets. In popular destinations, the average nightly rate exceeds 190 euros, often going beyond 200 euros during peak season. Meanwhile, hotel stays with breakfast typically range from 120 to 160 euros per night—and sometimes less, thanks to seasonal deals that could tip the scales in favor of traditional accommodation.

All-Inclusive

Then there’s the third route—designed for those who dread travel planning or simply want to switch off. All-inclusive packages have carved out a niche among indecisive travelers or families seeking convenience. These deals bundle everything: accommodation, meals, drinks, sometimes even spa treatments and organized excursions.

In 2025, Greece’s all-inclusive holiday market is projected to approach 900 million euros, with prices varying based on length of stay and included services.

Choosing Based on the Experience You Want

In the end, summer in Greece is synonymous with freedom and ease—but even that has its price. If you’re traveling solo, a cozy hotel with breakfast might hit the sweet spot. If you’re with friends, a rental apartment can become a shared space full of laughter and late-night chats. And if you’re a family with kids and crave minimal logistics, an all-inclusive resort may offer the peace of mind you’re after.

Source: tovima.com

Business
googlenews

Τηλεπικοινωνίες
Όμιλος ΟΤΕ: Τι σηματοδοτεί η έξοδος από την Ρουμανία

Όμιλος ΟΤΕ: Τι σηματοδοτεί η έξοδος από την Ρουμανία

English edition
