25.07.2025
Φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στον Πειραιά - Νεκρή εντοπίστηκε μία γυναίκα
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
25 Ιουλίου 2025 | 08:34

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Αυτές είναι οι 3 τροφές που μειώνουν τη χοληστερίνη

Αυτές είναι οι 3 τροφές που μειώνουν τη χοληστερίνη

Spotlight

lter Ego Media on Thursday announced a new partnership with egta, a top international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses with more than 180 members and a presence in more than 40 markets around the world.

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards. Egta strives to be a knowledge-sharing and innovation hub for its members and the broader industry.

Recently, egta hosted the Senior Executives Academy 2025, which focused on maximizing the value of multiplatform TV’s ad inventory through future-proof trading and pricing strategies. Alter Ego Media’s participation in egta comprises a strategic step towards reinforcing the Group’s extroversion and its dynamic development, providing it with access to valuable know-how and international experience.

At the same time, the development ensures the Group’s active presence in decision-making centers for the future of commercial television in Europe, while reinforcing the company’s strategic positioning in the domestic and European advertising market.

About Alter Ego Media

Alter Ego Media is Greece’s largest media group, with more than 1,000 staff members. At the same time, it is one of the biggest content producers in the country.

The Group’s portfolio includes MEGA channel, Greece’s most viewed television channel and the iconic and historic news media “To Vima”, “Ta Nea” and “Oikonomikos Tachydromos”, or simply OT.

The in.gr portal, which significantly contributed to the spread of the internet in Greece, is another cornerstone of Alter Ego Media.

The Group’s portfolio also includes the radio station My Radio, the production company Alter Ego Studios and the content creation company More Media.

Alter Ego Media also owns the websites newsit.gt, Tlife.gr, zappit.gr, iatropedia.gr, onalert.gr and perpetual.gr. These platforms significantly increase the Group’s digital market presence.

With the goal of providing responsible news and information as well as pluralism, and with a passion for quality entertainment, Alter Ego Media is constantly investing in new technologies and transforming itself into a competitive media tech group.

Source: tovima.com

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαιρετίζει την πρόταση S&P για την αναβάθμιση σε «Αναδυόμενη Αγορά»

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαιρετίζει την πρόταση S&P για την αναβάθμιση σε «Αναδυόμενη Αγορά»

Αυτές είναι οι 3 τροφές που μειώνουν τη χοληστερίνη

Αυτές είναι οι 3 τροφές που μειώνουν τη χοληστερίνη

Καύσωνας – μπλακάουτ: Σε σκληρή δοκιμασία για 5,5 ώρες τα δίκτυα ρεύματος

Καύσωνας – μπλακάουτ: Σε σκληρή δοκιμασία για 5,5 ώρες τα δίκτυα ρεύματος

Το Χάρβαρντ ξέρει: Αυτά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από τη διατροφή μας
25.07.25

Το Χάρβαρντ ξέρει: Αυτά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από τη διατροφή μας

Τι να επιλέγουμε, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς του Χάρβαρντ, για να λαμβάνουμε τις απαραίτητες βιταμίνες, μέταλλα, φυτικές ίνες και φυτοθρεπτικά συστατικά που δρουν συνεργικά θωρακίζοντας την υγεία μας:

Σύνταξη
23.07.25

Η Τελευταία Έξοδος – Ρίτα Χέιγουορθ: Ωδή στη φιλία, την αξιοπρέπεια και τη φιλία πίσω από τα κάγκελα της φυλακής

Το έργο «Η Τελευταία Έξοδος - Ρίτα Χέιγουορθ», που γνωρίσαμε όλοι στη μεγάλη οθόνη, «ανεβαίνει» για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα στο σανίδι στο θέατρο Άνεσις.

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
«Τρία όχι από το NBA στον Ολυμπιακό»
25.07.25

«Τρία όχι από το NBA στον Ολυμπιακό»

Για τις μεταγραφικές εξελίξεις και τις απαντήσεις που έλαβε ο Ολυμπιακός από υποψήφιους μεταγραφικούς στόχους από την αμερικανική αφορά, αναφέρθηκε η σερβική ιστοσελίδα «Telesport».

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Σφοδρά πυρά σε Μητσοτάκη – «Δημιουργεί τους καλύτερους πελάτες για τα ιδιωτικά κολέγια»
25.07.25

Σφοδρά πυρά Φάμελλου σε Μητσοτάκη - «Δημιουργεί τους καλύτερους πελάτες για τα ιδιωτικά κολέγια»

Ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, υπογράμμισε την ανάγκη αναμόρφωσης στη δημόσια Παιδεία και επισήμανε το αβάσταχτο κόστος της φοιτητικής στέγης - Τι είπε για Τέμπη και ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Παυλίδης: «Την άλλη βδομάδα δεν θα μας θυμάται κανείς…» (vid)
25.07.25

Παυλίδης: «Την άλλη βδομάδα δεν θα μας θυμάται κανείς…» (vid)

Πανευτυχής για την επιτυχία της Εθνικής αλλά και προβληματισμένος για την μόνιμη απαξίωση του πόλο στην Ελλάδα, παρά τις τεράστιες επιτυχίες στο σπορ, εμφανίστηκε κατά την άφιξη της αποστολής στη βάση της, ο Χάρης Παυλίδης.

Σύνταξη
Σκύλος: Ποια είναι η πυξίδα του για να επιστρέψει στο σπίτι του, ενώ έχει χαθεί για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα
25.07.25

Σκύλος: Ποια είναι η πυξίδα του για να επιστρέψει στο σπίτι του, ενώ έχει χαθεί για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα

Για ποιους λόγους χάνεται ένας σκύλος, τα μέσα προσανατολισμού που διαθέτει για να ξαναβρεί το σπίτι του, και η επανένωση.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Οργή για τα «ψηφιακά κλουβιά» του Τραμπ
25.07.25

Οργή για τα «ψηφιακά κλουβιά» του Τραμπ

Η κυβέρνηση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ διευρύνει το μέτρο της μαζικής επιτήρησης μεταναστών βάζοντας βραχιολάκια GPS σε 183.000 ατομα γιγαντώνοντας τα αμφιλεγόμενα «ψηφιακά κλουβιά»

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ινδία: Τραγωδία – Τουλάχιστον τέσσερα παιδιά νεκρά στην κατάρρευση οροφής σχολείου στη Ρατζαστάν
25.07.25

Τραγωδία στην Ινδία: Τουλάχιστον τέσσερα παιδιά νεκρά - Κατέρρευσε οροφή σχολείου στη Ρατζαστάν

Τουλάχιστον 17 παιδιά τραυματίστηκαν μετά την κατάρρευση της οροφής σε σχολείο στη δυτική Ινδία - Κάποια από αυτά είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση - Συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Σχεδιάζει δεύτερο πόλεμο στο Ιράν; Οι πιθανότητες και η στάση του Τραμπ
25.07.25

Σχεδιάζει δεύτερο πόλεμο το Ισραήλ στο Ιράν; Οι πιθανότητες και η στάση του Τραμπ

Αναλυτές εκτιμούν ότι το Ισραήλ ψάχνει μια δεύτερη ευκαιρία για να εξαπολύσει νέα επίθεση κατά του Ιράν - Το δίκτυο κατασκόπων και τα σαμποτάζ - Θα πιαστεί στον ύπνο για δεύτερη φορά η Τεχεράνη;

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ρόδος: «Με βίαζε ακόμα και τρεις φορές την ημέρα» – Σοκάρουν οι λεπτομέρειες που κατέθεσε η 31χρονη
25.07.25

«Με βίαζε ακόμα και τρεις φορές την ημέρα» - Σοκάρουν οι λεπτομέρειες που κατέθεσε η 31χρονη στη Ρόδο

Φρίκη προκαλούν όσα κατέθεσε η 31χρονη - πλέον - γυναίκα για την αιμομιξία στη Ρόδο και τις εφιαλτικές στιγμές που ζούσε επί περισσότερα από δέκα χρόνια - Εξαρτημένος από ουσίες και αλκοόλ ο πατέρας

Σύνταξη
Η Μάντι πέθανε: Το κυνηγόσκυλο-φαινόμενο που έσπασε το Instagram δεν είναι πια εδώ
25.07.25

Η Μάντι πέθανε: Το κυνηγόσκυλο-φαινόμενο που έσπασε το Instagram δεν είναι πια εδώ

Πώς ένα απλό coonhound κατάφερε να γίνει ένα από τα πρώτα animal influencers, να γίνει θέμα σε εκδόσεις και να συγκεντρώσει πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο θαυμαστές; Η Μάντι, το αγαπημένο σκυλί του Instagram ήξερε τον τρόπο

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Γιατί η Αθήνα δεν «ξεκουράζεται» από την κίνηση τα καλοκαίρια;
25.07.25

Γιατί η Αθήνα δεν «ξεκουράζεται» από την κίνηση τα καλοκαίρια;

Oι συγκοινωνιολόγοι Κωνσταντίνος Κεπαπτσόγλου και Ορφέας Καρούντζος και ο Σύμβουλος Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας, Κίμων Λογοθέτης εξηγούν στο in γιατί η κίνηση ταλαιπωρεί τους Αθηναίους ακόμα και μέσα στην καρδιά του καλοκαιριού

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Βόλος: Νεκρός σε προχωρημένη σήψη εντοπίστηκε ηλικιωμένος άνδρας μέσα σε διαμέρισμα
25.07.25

Νεκρός σε προχωρημένη σήψη εντοπίστηκε ηλικιωμένος άνδρας μέσα σε διαμέρισμα - Ζούσε με τον γιο του

Ένας ηλικιωμένος βρέθηκε νεκρός μέσα στο διαμέρισμά του στο Βόλο όπου διέμενε με τον γιο του, ο οποίος φέρεται να αντιμετωπίζει νοητικά προβλήματα.

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

