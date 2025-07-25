Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

lter Ego Media on Thursday announced a new partnership with egta, a top international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses with more than 180 members and a presence in more than 40 markets around the world.

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards. Egta strives to be a knowledge-sharing and innovation hub for its members and the broader industry.

Recently, egta hosted the Senior Executives Academy 2025, which focused on maximizing the value of multiplatform TV’s ad inventory through future-proof trading and pricing strategies. Alter Ego Media’s participation in egta comprises a strategic step towards reinforcing the Group’s extroversion and its dynamic development, providing it with access to valuable know-how and international experience.

At the same time, the development ensures the Group’s active presence in decision-making centers for the future of commercial television in Europe, while reinforcing the company’s strategic positioning in the domestic and European advertising market.

About Alter Ego Media

Alter Ego Media is Greece’s largest media group, with more than 1,000 staff members. At the same time, it is one of the biggest content producers in the country.

The Group’s portfolio includes MEGA channel, Greece’s most viewed television channel and the iconic and historic news media “To Vima”, “Ta Nea” and “Oikonomikos Tachydromos”, or simply OT.

The in.gr portal, which significantly contributed to the spread of the internet in Greece, is another cornerstone of Alter Ego Media.

The Group’s portfolio also includes the radio station My Radio, the production company Alter Ego Studios and the content creation company More Media.

Alter Ego Media also owns the websites newsit.gt, Tlife.gr, zappit.gr, iatropedia.gr, onalert.gr and perpetual.gr. These platforms significantly increase the Group’s digital market presence.

With the goal of providing responsible news and information as well as pluralism, and with a passion for quality entertainment, Alter Ego Media is constantly investing in new technologies and transforming itself into a competitive media tech group.

