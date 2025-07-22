Τρίτη 22 Ιουλίου 2025
Demographic Crisis: Studies Show Dramatic Impact on GDP
22 Ιουλίου 2025 | 17:40

Demographic Crisis: Studies Show Dramatic Impact on GDP

Greece is facing a deep demographic crisis, with the magnitude of the problem so serious that it risks causing enormous damage to the economy’s growth prospects

Arecent study by the Athens-based Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) and Eurostat show that Greece’s population is expected to shrink from around 10.4 million today to 9.5 million by 2050, and significantly below nine million by 2100 – unless the number of births pick up.

As expected, the decrease will be accompanied by an increasingly aging population, resulting in a ratio of seniors to the active population exceeding 0.60 after 2050, up from 0.35 in 2020.

The immediate impact on the labour force will be dramatic, the study notes, as a shrinking labour force means a decline in GDP.

IOBE estimates that if current demographic trends continue, Greece’s GDP will fall by 31% up to 2100, resulting in a loss of 58 billion euros, as calculated in current rates. Similarly, almost 2.1 million jobs are expected to be lost, while SMEs are projected to suffer due to a shortage of workers, but also due to a reduction in domestic demand as a result of a shrinking population.

Double impact

Moreover, a Bank of Greece study shows that a 10% increase in the share of the population over 60 is associated with a reduction in GDP per capita of around 5.5 percentage points.

Source: tovima.com

Βιολογικά προϊόντα: Οσμή σκανδάλου με «μαϊμού» πιστοποιήσεις και παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Βιολογικά προϊόντα: Οσμή σκανδάλου με «μαϊμού» πιστοποιήσεις και παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Κίνδυνος απώλειας ενισχύσεων για χιλιάδες αγρότες – Τι γίνεται με το ΟΣΔΕ

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Κίνδυνος απώλειας ενισχύσεων για χιλιάδες αγρότες – Τι γίνεται με το ΟΣΔΕ

English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
Βιολογικά προϊόντα: Οσμή σκανδάλου με «μαϊμού» πιστοποιήσεις και παράνομες επιδοτήσεις
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 22.07.25

Οσμή σκανδάλου αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στα βιολογικά προϊόντα

Στον Εισαγγελέα δύο φορείς πιστοποίησης για βιολογικά προϊόντα – Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του ΟΤ «μοίραζαν» πιστοποιητικά «διαβατήριο» για παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Πανεπιστήμια στο γύψο
Επίδειξη αυταρχισμού 22.07.25

Πανεπιστήμια στο γύψο

Η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί να επιβάλει στα πανεπιστήμια ένα πειθαρχικό δίκαιο που θέτει σε κίνδυνο βασικές ελευθερίες

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Καυστικό βίντεο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για τον «ανήξερο» πρωθυπουργό – «Τελικά τι ισχύει κ. Μητσοτάκη;»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.07.25

Καυστικό βίντεο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για τον «ανήξερο» πρωθυπουργό – «Τελικά τι ισχύει κ. Μητσοτάκη;»

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ παρουσιάζει τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, από τη μία να δηλώνει «οι υπουργοί μου δεν μπορούν με κοροϊδέψουν» και, από την άλλη, «Δεν το γνώριζα - Δεν το γνωρίζω»

Σύνταξη
Μην εξοργίζεστε, να είστε εξωφρενικοί! Το αντισυμβατικό μανιφέστο του Τομ Ρόμπινς που γεννήθηκε σαν σήμερα
Σπουδαίος 22.07.25

Μην εξοργίζεστε, να είστε εξωφρενικοί! Το αντισυμβατικό μανιφέστο του Τομ Ρόμπινς που γεννήθηκε σαν σήμερα

Πώς γίνεται μια ομιλία που δόθηκε το 1974 σε μόλις είκοσι αποφοίτους ενός «αμφιλεγόμενου» σχολείου, να παραμένει ένα από τα πιο δυνατά μανιφέστα για την ελευθερία του πνεύματος; Ο Τομ Ρόμπινς μας δείχνει τον δρόμο

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Η ΑΔΕΔΥ στηρίζει εκπαιδευτικό και καταδικάζει τη λογοκρισία – Διατάχθηκε ΕΔΕ εις βάρος της για παράσταση για την Παλαιστίνη
«Φίμωση» 22.07.25

Η ΑΔΕΔΥ στηρίζει εκπαιδευτικό και καταδικάζει τη λογοκρισία – Διατάχθηκε ΕΔΕ εις βάρος της για παράσταση για την Παλαιστίνη

Η δίωξη ασκήθηκε «σε μια περίοδο που επιχειρείται μια ξεκάθαρη προσπάθεια φίμωσης και καταστολής όλων όσων καταγγέλλουν τη γενοκτονία του παλαιστινιακού λαού», τονίζει η ΑΔΕΔΥ

Σύνταξη
Οι Λανουά, Βαλέρι και Αλόνσο γεμίζουν τους απόρρητους φακέλους των διαιτητών
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.07.25

Οι Λανουά, Βαλέρι και Αλόνσο γεμίζουν τους απόρρητους φακέλους των διαιτητών

Και οι τρεις παράγοντες της ΚΕΔ, με τον Λανουά να έχει μοιράσει τους ρόλους, συμμετέχουν στην «ακτινογράφηση» των ρέφερι της Super League και ο καθένας έχει τον τομέα του

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Ζόζεφ Βασέρ: Ο serial killer που σκόρπισε τον τρόμο στη Γαλλία του 19ου αιώνα και μάλλον δεν γνωρίζεις
Ο Γάλλος Αντεροβγάλτης 22.07.25

Ζόζεφ Βασέρ: Ο serial killer που σκόρπισε τον τρόμο στη Γαλλία του 19ου αιώνα και μάλλον δεν γνωρίζεις

Ο Ζόζεφ Βασέρ ομολόγησε τουλάχιστον 11 φόνους, προτού οδηγηθεί στη γκιλοτίνα το 1898. Ωστόσο, ελάχιστοι είναι αυτοί που τον αναφέρουν όταν μιλούν για τους χειρότερους κατά συρροή δολοφόνους.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας: Καταγγέλλει σκάνδαλο εκατομμυρίων στο υπουργείο Παιδείας
Πολιτική 22.07.25

Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας: Καταγγέλλει σκάνδαλο εκατομμυρίων στο υπουργείο Παιδείας

Ένα σκάνδαλο εκατομμυρίων ευρώ από τους πόρους του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης καταγγέλλει με στοιχεία ο τομέας διαφάνειας από το Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη, θέτοντας καίρια ερωτήματα στην κυβέρνηση.

Σύνταξη
New York Times: Ο «πόλεμος των 12 ημερών» ενίσχυσε τον Χαμενεΐ δεν τον έπληξε
New York Times 22.07.25

Ο «πόλεμος των 12 ημερών» ενίσχυσε τον Χαμενεΐ δεν τον έπληξε

Την ώρα που στο Ισραήλ τρίζει η καρέκλα του πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, στο Ιράν το καθεστώς φαίνεται πως βγήκε κερδισμένο από τη πρόσφατη σύγκρουση και τον Χαμενεΐ φιλόξενο στην «εισβολή» εθνικιστικών συμβόλων.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
H αποκρουστική ιστορία της διαβόητης «Poop cruise» – Mια καταστροφή στο WC του πλοίου στοίχειωσε τους επιβάτες για πάντα
Culture Live 22.07.25

H αποκρουστική ιστορία της διαβόητης «Poop cruise» - Mια καταστροφή στο WC του πλοίου στοίχειωσε τους επιβάτες για πάντα

Η ιστορία της κρουαζιέρας Carnival Triumph του 2013, γνωστή και ως «Poop cruise», η οποία κατέληξε σε χάος όταν οι τουαλέτες ξεχείλισαν στη μέση της θάλασσας, μετατράπηκε σε ένα άγριο ντοκιμαντέρ του Netflix.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Στη λίστα της ΑΕΚ ο Ραζβάν Μάριν» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.07.25

«Στη λίστα της ΑΕΚ ο Ραζβάν Μάριν» (vid)

Η ΑΕΚ ενδιαφέρεται για την απόκτηση του 29χρονου μέσου της Κάλιαρι, Ραζβάν Μάριν, ο οποίος στο παρελθόν είχε απασχολήσει τον ΠΑΟΚ και τον Άρη, όπως αναφέρουν τα τελευταία ιταλικά ρεπορτάζ.

Σύνταξη
ΕΠΟ: Η Κυβέρνηση της Αυστραλίας πρότεινε φιλικό με την Εθνική ποδοσφαίρου
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.07.25

ΕΠΟ: Η Κυβέρνηση της Αυστραλίας πρότεινε φιλικό με την Εθνική ποδοσφαίρου

Σε συνάντηση του προέδρου της ΕΠΟ, Μάκη Γκαγκάτση με τον Υπουργό Περιβάλλοντος, Τουρισμού, Αθλητισμού και Μεγάλων Διοργανώσεων της Πολιτείας της Βικτώριας, Αυστραλίας, Στηβ Δημόπουλο

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας: Το «Bugonia» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με την Έμα Στόουν διεκδικεί Χρυσό Λέοντα
Κράμα 22.07.25

Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας: Το «Bugonia» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με την Έμα Στόουν διεκδικεί Χρυσό Λέοντα

Ο Αλμπέρτο Μπαρμπέρα, καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής του Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας, ανακοίνωσε το φετινό πρόγραμμα του εμβληματικού θεσμού, το οποίο περιλαμβάνει μια εντυπωσιακή γκάμα ταινιών.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Χαμηλές πτήσεις για τους διεθνείς διαιτητές
On Field 22.07.25

Χαμηλές πτήσεις για τους διεθνείς διαιτητές

Σα να μην έφτανε που η UEFA όρισε τρεις διεθνείς διαιτητές σχετικά νωρίς, στον δεύτερο προκριματικό γύρο, τούς επέλεξε για το Conference League, για την τελευταία τη τάξει διασυλλογική διοργάνωση

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
