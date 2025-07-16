Τετάρτη 16 Ιουλίου 2025
Alter Ego Media Acquires Newsit and Tlife in Major Strategic Investment
English edition 16 Ιουλίου 2025 | 11:43

Alter Ego Media Acquires Newsit and Tlife in Major Strategic Investment

As part of the agreement, Evangelatos and Stefanidou will receive a total of 400,000 shares in Alter Ego Media through a capital increase at €5.00 per share

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Alter Ego Media has announced a landmark acquisition of 100% of the shares of digital publishing companies Newsit EPE and Tlife A.E., solidifying its presence in Greece’s online media landscape. With this strategic move, Alter Ego Media expands its digital portfolio significantly, adding leading websites such as newsit.gr, tlife.gr, zappit.gr, iatropedia.gr, onalert.gr, and perpetual.gr. These platforms, created and developed by journalists Nikos Evangelatos and Tatiana Stefanidou, serve dynamic audiences—particularly women, youth, and specialized readers—giving Alter Ego Media a powerful presence across multiple key segments.

A New Era in Greek Digital Media

The acquisition forms part of Alter Ego Media’s broader strategy to grow its presence in innovative digital content and services. The integration of these platforms is expected to generate strong synergies, particularly in investments in new technologies and in the company’s market share expansion. This deal marks a turning point in the Greek media industry, paving the way for advanced content delivery through cutting-edge technologies.

Evangelatos and Stefanidou will remain at the helm of Newsit and Tlife respectively for at least five more years, ensuring continuity in editorial direction and brand identity—key elements that have underpinned their success over the past 15 years.

Financial Details of the Deal

As part of the agreement, Evangeliatos and Stefanidou will receive a total of 400,000 shares in Alter Ego Media through a capital increase at €5.00 per share. This price reflects a 25% premium over the company’s IPO listing and a 15% premium over recent market prices.

The investment is set to strengthen Alter Ego Media’s financial position. Newsit and Tlife have demonstrated solid profitability, strong cash flow, and zero debt. In 2024, their combined turnover reached €6.85 million, with EBITDA at €3.5 million and pre-tax profits of €3.4 million. Based on these results and net cash reserves of €2.5 million, the total enterprise value of the two companies was estimated at €26 million. The purchase will be paid in installments over the next two years, with the initial payments funded from proceeds raised during Alter Ego Media’s public listing.

Founders Highlight a Shared Vision

Tatiana Stefanidou and Nikos Evangelatos emphasized the growth opportunities unlocked through the integration of their media ventures into Alter Ego Media: “After 15 years of independent growth, Newsit and Tlife are now part of Greece’s leading media group. Since 2010, we have built digital platforms based on innovation, consistency, and profitability. Today, the media landscape is shifting fast with the rise of AI and the need for major technological leaps—achievable only through the strength of large organizations. Joining Alter Ego Media allows us to combine this strength with the flexibility of smaller, independent media operations. Together, we are creating the largest content provider on the Greek internet.”

They noted that their digital brands have remained top in user traffic and visibility, proving the success of their original approach during a challenging period for Greek media.

Alter Ego Media CEO Welcomes the Acquisition

Giannis Vrentsos, CEO of Alter Ego Media, welcomed the new teams into the company: “This acquisition significantly enhances our digital portfolio. By combining the experience and know-how of Stefanidou, Evangeliatos, and their teams, we are advancing Alter Ego Media’s transformation into a major media tech group. Our goal is to generate long-term value for our shareholders while remaining committed to innovation, quality content, and freedom of expression.”

