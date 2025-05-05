Δευτέρα 05 Μαϊου 2025
Greece’s Heating and Water Heater Subsidy Program Nears Application Deadline
English edition 05 Μαΐου 2025 | 14:37

Greece’s Heating and Water Heater Subsidy Program Nears Application Deadline

Special provision is made for individuals who received vouchers under the previous “Recycle – Change Water Heater” initiative but never redeemed them.

Citizens in Greece have until Monday, May 5, 2025, to apply for the government program “Change Heating System and Water Heater ”, which aims to support households in upgrading to modern and energy-efficient heating solutions.

Applications can be submitted exclusively through the official online platform at https://allazosistimathermansis-thermosifona.gov.gr.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy encourages interested parties to make use of the extended deadline and ensure accurate and timely submissions.

The initiative is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”, co-funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU.

The program offers financial assistance for:
• The installation of new solar water heaters and/or modern heat pump systems.
• The replacement of outdated, energy-intensive electric water heaters—though this is not a requirement for eligibility.

Out of the program’s total budget of 223.2 million euros, a dedicated 44.6 million euros has been earmarked for energy-vulnerable households.

Objectives and Environmental Impact

The main goals of the program include:
• Improving the energy efficiency of households,
• Reducing energy costs,
• And decreasing reliance on fossil fuel or biomass-based heating systems, which contribute significantly to air pollution through particulate emissions.

What the Program Covers

• Purchase of a new, modern solar water heater, subsidized at 50% or 60%, depending on income criteria.
• Purchase of a new heat pump system, subsidized at 50%.
• Associated installation costs (transport, setup, consumables, accessories), also subsidized at 50% or 60%, again based on income level.

The program is open to households wishing to install the eligible equipment in their primary or secondary residence, whether owned, rented, or granted for use.

Additionally, special provision is made for individuals who received vouchers under the previous “Recycle – Change Water Heater” initiative but never redeemed them. These applicants are urged to reapply using the same tax identification number.

Source: Tovima.com

