Ο ΕΦΕΤ ανακαλεί συσκευασμένο σουβλάκι κοτόπουλο - Βρέθηκε σαλμονέλα

“New institutionalized misconduct by ND brought to light – Covert propaganda and character assassination mechanism exposed, operated through Blue Skies by Varvitsiotis and Olympios with direct link to Maximos and Mitsotakis”

A damning investigation by Inside Story, an independent Greek investigative outlet, has exposed what appears to be a covert propaganda network operating at the heart of Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy (ND).