Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2025 | 22:02
Φωτιά στο γενικό κρατικό νοσοκομείο Νίκαιας - Εκκενώθηκαν τα Επείγοντα
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2025 | 17:21
Σεισμός 5 Ρίχτερ στην Νατάνζ – Υπάρχει πυρηνικός σταθμός στην περιοχή
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2025 | 16:45
Σοβαρό εργατικό ατύχημα στο Ελληνικό – 57χρονος οικοδόμος έπεσε από 9 μέτρα
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΑΝΑΣΧΗΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
EU Summit: Greece Pushes for Defense Spending Flexibility, Migration Reform
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2025 | 20:44

EU Summit: Greece Pushes for Defense Spending Flexibility, Migration Reform

In addition to commenting on defense spending and migration at the end of the EU Summit, the Greek PM voiced concerns over Turkey’s democratic backsliding

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed reporters in Brussels following the conclusion of the EU Summit, offering Greece’s perspective on European defense spending, migration policy, and political developments in Turkey.

Mitsotakis Urges Activation of ‘Escape Clause’ for Defense Spending at EU Summit

Speaking to journalists at the EU Summit, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for the European Union to activate the Stability and Growth Pact’s ‘general escape clause’ for 2025. The clause, first introduced during the financial crisis and later used during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows EU countries to temporarily deviate from fiscal rules in the event of exceptional circumstances. “I hope the escape clause is activated soon and will apply for 2025,” Mitsotakis said.

The request is directly tied to a broader EU debate on increasing defense investment in response to heightened security challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East. Mitsotakis backed the European Commission’s proposal for a four-year flexibility period, calling it “logical” and necessary for predictability.

He also welcomed the fact that a key Greek position on the need for defense investment had been included in the forthcoming EU Defense White Paper, describing it as a “vindication” for Athens.

The EU Defense White Paper, currently in draft form and expected to be published later in 2025, is a strategic policy document that outlines the EU’s long-term defense priorities and spending framework. It will build on recent initiatives such as the Strategic Compass for Security and Defence and the European Defence Fund, with the aim of enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy, streamlining joint procurement, and boosting military-industrial capabilities across Member States.

Although not legally binding, the White Paper is expected to:

  • Identify defense investment gaps in the EU
  • Recommend common standards and interoperable systems
  • Support increased co-financing for Member States investing in joint projects
  • Encourage greater alignment of national budgets with EU strategic goals

The document is being drafted amid calls by several leaders — including French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — for the EU to play a stronger role in its own defense alongside NATO.

Migration: “Strict but Fair” Border Policy Now the European Norm

Addressing migration, Mitsotakis said that Greece’s approach to border control and asylum management, in place since 2020, has become the dominant policy model across the EU. “We adopted a strict but fair policy focused on guarding our external borders. At the time, few supported this approach — now it’s broadly accepted,” he said.

He emphasized that without effective external border protection, the EU cannot develop a coherent migration policy. Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s upcoming lists of safe countries of origin and safe third countries, which will allow faster processing and returns of migrants not eligible for asylum. “The reality is that eight out of ten irregular migrants in Europe — people who do not qualify for asylum — remain. This must change,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis said Greece is actively participating in a core group of EU Member States discussing innovative mechanisms for faster returns and migration control, aligning with the goals of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, adopted in late 2023.

Concern Over Democratic Backsliding in Turkey

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opposition figure and likely presidential challenger to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 Presidential elections. “Respect for political freedoms is a fundamental component of democracy,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Turkey is still, on paper, a candidate for EU membership, and should be held to European democratic standards.

He noted that no date has been set for a visit to Ankara, and that Greece expects any dialogue with Turkey to be grounded in European Council decisions negotiated in recent years.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
ΦΥΣΙΚΟ ΑΕΡΙΟ
Φυσικό αέριο: Μείωση των αποθεμάτων και αύξηση των τιμών – Η Ευρώπη σε άμυνα

Φυσικό αέριο: Μείωση των αποθεμάτων και αύξηση των τιμών – Η Ευρώπη σε άμυνα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

Επιχειρήσεις
Fais Group: Στα 4,7 ευρώ η τιμή διάθεσης – 1,42 φορές η κάλυψη της IPO

Fais Group: Στα 4,7 ευρώ η τιμή διάθεσης – 1,42 φορές η κάλυψη της IPO

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Η αντεπίθεση μιας αυτοκρατορίας
Σπορ 21.03.25

Η αντεπίθεση μιας αυτοκρατορίας

Ο κορυφαίος πολυαθλητικός σύλλογος γράφει ιστορία σε Ελλάδα και Ευρώπη. Ο Ερασιτέχνης Ολυμπιακός κατακτά συνεχώς κορυφές χάρη στις σωστές κινήσεις σε όλα τα επίπεδα από το 2010 ως σήμερα

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3
English edition 21.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3

“The City of Athens looks toward the future with confidence, reinforced by positive ratings that confirm its steady course,” the statement reads. The global firm raised the rating to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook, while also upgrading its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.

Σύνταξη
An empire strikes back
English edition 21.03.25

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010

Σύνταξη
ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.
English edition 21.03.25

ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024

Σύνταξη
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen
English edition 20.03.25

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in "Never on Sunday" to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece's most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen

Σύνταξη
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History
English edition 19.03.25

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something ...magical happened. The team that became a Legend...forever

Σύνταξη
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’
English edition 19.03.25

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Ισραήλ: «Επιλέγει τον ατελείωτο πόλεμο» – 40 πρώην όμηροι ζητούν τερματισμό των επιθέσεων και συνομιλίες
Σημαντική παρέμβαση 21.03.25

«Το Ισραήλ επιλέγει τον αδιάκοπο πόλεμο» - 40 πρώην όμηροι ζητούν τερματισμό των επιθέσεων και συνομιλίες

Πρώην όμηροι και συγγενείς ομήρων που κρατούνται στη Γάζα καλούν την κυβέρνηση του Ισραήλ να σταματήσει τον πόλεμο στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Η διπλωματία του «σπασμένου τηλεφώνου» – Κομφούζιο μετά τις επικοινωνίες Τραμπ, Πούτιν, Ζελένσκι
Αποκλίσεις 21.03.25

Η διπλωματία του «σπασμένου τηλεφώνου» - Κομφούζιο μετά τις επικοινωνίες Τραμπ, Πούτιν, Ζελένσκι

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνομίλησε με τους Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν και Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι για την Ουκρανία, ωστόσο οι ανακοινώσεις και οι δηλώσεις που ακολούθησαν είχαν αποκλίσεις

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Απρόοπτο με Όσμαν στον Παναθηναϊκό
Euroleague 21.03.25

Απρόοπτο με Όσμαν στον Παναθηναϊκό

«Πονοκέφαλος» για τον Εργκίν Αταμάν στον Παναθηναϊκό – Γύρισε τον αστράγαλό του ο Όσμαν στο ματς με την Άλμπα και έφυγε για τα αποδυτήρια.

Σύνταξη
Δυτική Όχθη: «Η επιχείρηση του Ισραήλ είναι η μεγαλύτερη και η πιο καταστροφική από τη δεύτερη Ιντιφάντα»
Δηλώσεις Λαζαρίνι 21.03.25

«Η επιχείρηση του Ισραήλ στη Δυτική Όχθη είναι η μεγαλύτερη και η πιο καταστροφική από τη δεύτερη Ιντιφάντα»

Ο Φιλίπ Λαζαρίνι, επικεφαλής της UNRWA μίλησε για την κατάσταση στη Δυτική Όχθη - «Τέτοιες στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις μεγάλης κλίμακας δεν μπορούν να γίνουν ο νέος κανόνας», έγραψε

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Όλοι αξίζουν τη φροντίδα που χρειάζονται: Η Τζέσικα Μπίελ και η ανιψιά της για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Συνδρόμου Down
Αγάπη μόνο 21.03.25

Όλοι αξίζουν τη φροντίδα που χρειάζονται: Η Τζέσικα Μπίελ και η ανιψιά της για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Συνδρόμου Down

H ηθοποιός και συγγραφέας Τζέσικα Μπίελ είναι θεία της Ζάια. Οι δυό τους συμμαχούν για την εξάλειψη του στίγματος και την ενδυνάμωση των ανθρώπων με σύνδρομο Down

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία
Προκριματικά Μουντιάλ 21.03.25

LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία

LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την αναμέτρηση Αγγλία – Αλβανία για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Σφραγίζει τον διαμελισμό της Ουκρανίας ο Τραμπ – «Αυτή τη στιγμή συντάσσεται έγγραφο για τα εδάφη»
Διαπραγματεύσεις 21.03.25

Σφραγίζει τον διαμελισμό της Ουκρανίας ο Τραμπ – «Αυτή τη στιγμή συντάσσεται έγγραφο για τα εδάφη»

«Υπό διαπραγμάτευση το συμβόλαιο» κατανομής των εδαφών σε Ρωσία και Ουκρανία, λέει ο Τραμπ. Υπό τον έλεγχο των ΗΠΑ μπορεί να τεθούν ενεργειακές υποδομές για «προστασία» από τη Ρωσία.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Φάμελλος: Με στίχους του Χικμέτ υπέρ του Ιμάμογλου – «Τι τάχα αν είσαι φυλακή; Να μη λυγάς! Αυτό είνʼ όλο»
Η επιστολή 21.03.25

«Τι τάχα αν είσαι φυλακή; Να μη λυγάς! Αυτό είνʼ όλο»: Φάμελλος υπέρ Ιμάμογλου με στίχους του Ναζίμ Χικμέτ

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος τάχθηκε στο πλευρό του Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου - Στην επιστολή του τονίζει ότι ελπίζει πως αυτή η «απαράδεκτη κατάσταση» θα λάβει σύντομα τέλος

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο