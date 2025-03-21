EU Summit: Greece Pushes for Defense Spending Flexibility, Migration Reform

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed reporters in Brussels following the conclusion of the EU Summit, offering Greece’s perspective on European defense spending, migration policy, and political developments in Turkey.

Mitsotakis Urges Activation of ‘Escape Clause’ for Defense Spending at EU Summit

Speaking to journalists at the EU Summit, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for the European Union to activate the Stability and Growth Pact’s ‘general escape clause’ for 2025. The clause, first introduced during the financial crisis and later used during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows EU countries to temporarily deviate from fiscal rules in the event of exceptional circumstances. “I hope the escape clause is activated soon and will apply for 2025,” Mitsotakis said.

The request is directly tied to a broader EU debate on increasing defense investment in response to heightened security challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East. Mitsotakis backed the European Commission’s proposal for a four-year flexibility period, calling it “logical” and necessary for predictability.

He also welcomed the fact that a key Greek position on the need for defense investment had been included in the forthcoming EU Defense White Paper, describing it as a “vindication” for Athens.

The EU Defense White Paper, currently in draft form and expected to be published later in 2025, is a strategic policy document that outlines the EU’s long-term defense priorities and spending framework. It will build on recent initiatives such as the Strategic Compass for Security and Defence and the European Defence Fund, with the aim of enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy, streamlining joint procurement, and boosting military-industrial capabilities across Member States.

Although not legally binding, the White Paper is expected to:

Identify defense investment gaps in the EU

Recommend common standards and interoperable systems

Support increased co-financing for Member States investing in joint projects

Encourage greater alignment of national budgets with EU strategic goals

The document is being drafted amid calls by several leaders — including French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — for the EU to play a stronger role in its own defense alongside NATO.

Migration: “Strict but Fair” Border Policy Now the European Norm

Addressing migration, Mitsotakis said that Greece’s approach to border control and asylum management, in place since 2020, has become the dominant policy model across the EU. “We adopted a strict but fair policy focused on guarding our external borders. At the time, few supported this approach — now it’s broadly accepted,” he said.

He emphasized that without effective external border protection, the EU cannot develop a coherent migration policy. Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s upcoming lists of safe countries of origin and safe third countries, which will allow faster processing and returns of migrants not eligible for asylum. “The reality is that eight out of ten irregular migrants in Europe — people who do not qualify for asylum — remain. This must change,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis said Greece is actively participating in a core group of EU Member States discussing innovative mechanisms for faster returns and migration control, aligning with the goals of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, adopted in late 2023.

Concern Over Democratic Backsliding in Turkey

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opposition figure and likely presidential challenger to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 Presidential elections. “Respect for political freedoms is a fundamental component of democracy,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Turkey is still, on paper, a candidate for EU membership, and should be held to European democratic standards.

He noted that no date has been set for a visit to Ankara, and that Greece expects any dialogue with Turkey to be grounded in European Council decisions negotiated in recent years.

