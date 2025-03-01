Σάββατο 01 Μαρτίου 2025
01.03.2025
Νεκρός επιλοχίας που υπηρετούσε στην Αλεξανδρούπολη
On This Day in History: Chemical Structure of DNA Discovered
English edition 01 Μαρτίου 2025

On This Day in History: Chemical Structure of DNA Discovered

The double-helix model revealed how DNA replicates and how genetic information is passed from one generation to the next.

On this day in 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick made a groundbreaking announcement that would forever change the field of biology and genetics. Inside the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, the two scientists unveiled their discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA, the molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms. Their research, published later that year in Nature, provided the foundation for modern genetics and biotechnology.

Their success was built on the work of several other researchers. Rosalind Franklin, a pioneering scientist at King’s College London, played a crucial role in uncovering DNA’s structure through her X-ray diffraction images. One of her most famous images, known as “Photo 51,” provided key evidence that DNA took the form of a “helical” shape.

However, Watson and Crick gained access to this image without her direct knowledge and used it to bolster their own findings, sparking ongoing debates about credit and recognition in scientific discovery. Maurice Wilkins, Franklin’s colleague, also contributed to the research, later sharing the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Watson and Crick. Franklin was not included in the award, as they are not given out posthumously. As a result, she is often left out of the story of Watson and Crick’s scientific feat, which couldn’t have been successful without her X-ray images and research.

The double-helix model revealed how DNA replicates and how genetic information is passed from one generation to the next. This breakthrough laid the groundwork for future advances in medicine, forensics, and genetic engineering.

Seventy-two years later, Watson and Crick’s discovery remains one of the most significant milestones in science. Franklin’s discovery and subsequent lack of credit serves as a reminder of the ethical questions surrounding scientific recognition and collaboration.

Source: Tovima.com

