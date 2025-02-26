Τετάρτη 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
26.02.2025 | 17:56
Νεκρός ηλικιωμένος από τη φωτιά σε σπίτι στην Παιανία
Σημαντική είδηση
26.02.2025 | 15:15
Πυροβολισμοί έξω από δικαστήριο στη Γερμανία – Αναφορές για τραυματίες
Σημαντική είδηση
26.02.2025 | 15:02
Τροχαίο δυστύχημα στο Ηράκλειο με θύμα οδηγό μηχανής
Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average
English edition 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 17:35

Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average

Greece’s economic model is now more export- and investment-oriented, relying less on consumption and displaying fewer imbalances compared to the past.

Σύνταξη
Vita.gr
Spotlight

Despite multiple shocks in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, the Greek economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, according to a new analysis by Morningstar DBRS.

The report highlights that Greece’s real GDP growth has outperformed the eurozone average every year since 2021, with forecasts suggesting that this trend will continue. According to the analysis, this performance reflects not only a recovery after years of contraction but also structural improvements driven by fiscal and economic adjustments.

Greece’s economic model is now more export- and investment-oriented, relying less on consumption and displaying fewer imbalances compared to the past. In 2023, economic activity expanded by 2.3% year-on-year, while real GDP is expected to grow by over 2% this year, supported by strong private consumption, exports, and rising investment.

Despite uncertainties, the Greek economy is likely to continue outperforming the eurozone this year. This resilience is underpinned by inflows of European Union (EU) funds, robust private consumption, and a strengthened banking sector, the report notes.

However, emerging challenges—including geopolitical risks—could test Greece’s economic stability in the future. To sustain its progress, the country will need to remain vigilant in advancing reforms toward a more diversified and sustainable economic model.

Accelerating structural reforms to boost investment and productivity, while effectively utilizing external capital, will be crucial in addressing Greece’s economic legacy. These efforts will help the country tackle structural challenges and maintain growth beyond the expiration of the EU’s Next Generation funds, the analysis concludes.

Source: tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό πρόσημο, ισχυρά στηρίγματα από Coca Cola και ΟΠΑΠ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό πρόσημο, ισχυρά στηρίγματα από Coca Cola και ΟΠΑΠ

Αγορές
Σχέδιο νόμου για Κεφαλαιαγορά: Τα φορολογικά κίνητρα – Πρόστιμα για παραβάτες των crypto

Σχέδιο νόμου για Κεφαλαιαγορά: Τα φορολογικά κίνητρα – Πρόστιμα για παραβάτες των crypto

Σπάνιες γαίες 26.02.25

Επιβεβαίωση Τραμπ: Την Παρασκευή το ταξίδι του Ζελένσκι στις ΗΠΑ – Θα υπογράψει για τα ορυκτά

Η αναμενόμενη συνάντηση Τραμπ - Ζελένσκι την Παρασκευή φαινόταν να βρίσκεται στον αέρα καθώς ο πρόεδρος Ζελένσκι έκανε λόγο νωρίτερα σήμερα για μια «αρχή» και «συμφωνία-πλαίσιο»

Σύνταξη
English edition
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
