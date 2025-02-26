Child Benefit Application Platform Opens March 1
The platform for 2025 child benefit applications will be open from March 1 to March 14, with eligibility based on declared dependents and family income
- Υψηλή και κακώς διαχειριζόμενη η μετανάστευση, λένε οι Δυτικοευρωπαίοι – Έρευνα σε 7 χώρες
- Γιατί «φούντωσε» το σενάριο παραίτησης του Πάπα Φραγκίσκου
- Ανεβαίνει κι άλλο ο «λογαριασμός» για τη γρίπη των πτηνών στις ΗΠΑ
- Ανδρουλάκης: Η κοινωνία των πολιτών δεν διαμαρτύρεται κατά της Δικαιοσύνης, αλλά υπέρ της
The Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, in collaboration with the Organization for Benefits and Social Solidarity (OPEKA), has announced that the electronic platform A21 for child benefit applications will open on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The platform will remain accessible for new applications until March 14 at 6:00 PM.
Application Process
Beneficiaries can submit their applications via the IDIKA platform (www.idika.gr) or OPEKA’s website (www.opeka.gr) using their personal Taxisnet access codes. The benefit amount will be determined based on the dependent children declared in the A21 application for 2025 and the total family income from the 2023 tax year. Once the 2024 income tax return is filed, income from that year will be considered for recalculating the entitled amount.
Eligibility Criteria
The following individuals are eligible for the child benefit:
- Greek citizens
- Greek foreigners holding a Greek citizen card
- EU and EEA (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) citizens, as well as Swiss citizens
- Recognized refugees residing permanently in Greece
- Stateless persons covered under the 1954 Convention
- Beneficiaries of humanitarian status
- Other foreign citizens residing in Greece
Dependent Children Eligibility
Children considered as dependents for benefit purposes include:
- Unmarried children (biological, adopted, or recognized), up to age 18 (or 19 if in secondary education), who meet compulsory school attendance requirements.
- Students enrolled in universities, technical institutes, recognized colleges, public or private vocational training institutes (IEKs), or in post-high school apprenticeship programs.
- Children with a disability rate of 67% or higher until the end of the year in which they turn 24.
School Attendance Requirement
A key condition for benefit approval is the attendance of dependent children in compulsory education (pre-kindergarten to high school). Applicants must provide the following details in the A21 form:
- School name
- Class and student registration number
If student data is successfully cross-checked, the application proceeds normally. If discrepancies arise, applicants must attach supporting documentation before final submission.
Application Approval
To be considered, applications must be fully submitted and approved. Any applications saved as drafts will not be processed.
For further details, applicants can visit www.idika.gr or www.opeka.gr.
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις