Child Benefit Application Platform Opens March 1

The Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, in collaboration with the Organization for Benefits and Social Solidarity (OPEKA), has announced that the electronic platform A21 for child benefit applications will open on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The platform will remain accessible for new applications until March 14 at 6:00 PM.

Application Process

Beneficiaries can submit their applications via the IDIKA platform (www.idika.gr) or OPEKA’s website (www.opeka.gr) using their personal Taxisnet access codes. The benefit amount will be determined based on the dependent children declared in the A21 application for 2025 and the total family income from the 2023 tax year. Once the 2024 income tax return is filed, income from that year will be considered for recalculating the entitled amount.

Eligibility Criteria

The following individuals are eligible for the child benefit:

Greek citizens

Greek foreigners holding a Greek citizen card

EU and EEA (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) citizens, as well as Swiss citizens

Recognized refugees residing permanently in Greece

Stateless persons covered under the 1954 Convention

Beneficiaries of humanitarian status

Other foreign citizens residing in Greece

Dependent Children Eligibility

Children considered as dependents for benefit purposes include:

Unmarried children (biological, adopted, or recognized), up to age 18 (or 19 if in secondary education), who meet compulsory school attendance requirements.

Students enrolled in universities, technical institutes, recognized colleges, public or private vocational training institutes (IEKs), or in post-high school apprenticeship programs.

Children with a disability rate of 67% or higher until the end of the year in which they turn 24.

School Attendance Requirement

A key condition for benefit approval is the attendance of dependent children in compulsory education (pre-kindergarten to high school). Applicants must provide the following details in the A21 form:

School name

Class and student registration number

If student data is successfully cross-checked, the application proceeds normally. If discrepancies arise, applicants must attach supporting documentation before final submission.

Application Approval

To be considered, applications must be fully submitted and approved. Any applications saved as drafts will not be processed.

For further details, applicants can visit www.idika.gr or www.opeka.gr.