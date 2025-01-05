Greece: The Hottest and Coldest Days in 2024

The June 13 was officially the hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 44°C in areas like Nea Filadelfeia in Attica, on Milos, Kranidi a town in the Peloponnese, and Agioi Pantes, an islet of Crete. Other regions, such as Sparta and Chania, recorded 43°C, while temperatures in Elliniko, a southern Athens suburb reached 42°C.

At the 850hPa level in the atmosphere, temperatures reached an unprecedented 27.2°C, indicating an extreme heatwave.