weather-icon 21o
25.12.2024 | 18:52
Athens Launches App to Enhance Public Safety
English edition 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 21:25

Athens Launches App to Enhance Public Safety

Users can send location and personal details to the police. Selected contacts will also be notified of the user’s safety at any time.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πόσο έτοιμες είναι οι ελληνικές επιχειρήσεις για το μέλλον

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πόσο έτοιμες είναι οι ελληνικές επιχειρήσεις για το μέλλον

Spotlight

The Municipality of Athens has launched the SafeAthens app as part of its ongoing efforts to improve public safety in the Greek capital.

The SafeAthens app, which can be downloaded for free, is accessible to hearing-impaired users.

Users can shake their device to send selected contacts information about their location and movement on a map via live tracking. Additionally, the app allows users to activate an emergency alarm. If the alarm remains active for 30 seconds, it automatically sends a text message (SMS) or push notifications to selected contacts with information about the user’s location and movement on a map.

SafeAthens app

The app also includes the “Make a Fake Call” feature which simulates a phone call, creating the impression that the user is speaking with someone nearby, which can be used as a preventive measure in potentially dangerous situations, the municipal authority said.

Users can also report potential dangers or natural disasters in real-time with just the touch of a button.

The SafeAthens app can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store. Users will need to create a profile and add the contacts they wish to notify in case of an emergency.

In the event of an attack, users can send their location, live tracking information, and personal details to the police. Selected contacts will also be notified of the user’s safety at any time.

The SafeAthens app is the first in Greece that can be used by hearing-impaired users.

“We’ve created a powerful tool that acts as a comprehensive digital shield of protection,” said Athens Mayor Haris Doukas during the launch event at City Hall.

“Safety is a basic right for every citizen. With a touch of a button, users can easily inform their loved ones and authorities, providing their exact geographical location and requesting help.”

inScience
