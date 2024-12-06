Παρασκευή 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.12.2024 | 12:50
Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ο Δήμος Θεσσαλονίκης - Έχουν πέσει πάνω από 600 δέντρα
# Ν.ΚΟΡΕΑ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
FinMin to Banks: ‘Don’t Get on People’s Nerves’
English edition 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 10:38

FinMin to Banks: ‘Don’t Get on People’s Nerves’

Minister Costis Hatzidakis promised measures to deal with 3 main grievances vis-à-vis the country’s banks, namely, the spread between the paltry interest rates for deposits, as compared with rates tacked on to borrowing

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Στο 1,51 λεπτό/κιλοβατώρα η επιδότηση τον Δεκέμβριο

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Στο 1,51 λεπτό/κιλοβατώρα η επιδότηση τον Δεκέμβριο

Spotlight

Economy and Finance Minister Costis Hatzidakis on Thursday essentially signaled a government initiative aimed at reducing fees and the “spread” between the interest rates on deposits offered by local systemic banks and the rate they tack on to borrowing.

In prefacing what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would later detail in Parliament, Hatzidakis ruled out a windfall tax on banks’ surging profits for 2024, saying such a prospect would “spook” foreign investors and sent a “wrong message” to the markets.

At the same time, he characteristically spoke out at Greek banks’ managements, saying “don’t get on people’s nerves… we declined to impose a one-off tax, but this isn’t a reason to demand from whatever self-employed professional or any Greek citizen to transfer 100 euros and you keep a three-euro commission. Stand down.”

He also pledged measures to deal with three main grievances vis-à-vis the country’s four systemic banks, and to a lesser extent a few non-systemic banks, namely, the spread between the paltry interest rates for deposits, as compared with the rates tacked on to borrowing.

One major innovation – by Greek standards – he cited was allowing major utilities who aren’t credit institutions the opportunity to lend for property mortgages and even business loans, all under the regulatory supervision of the Bank of Greece (BoG).

He also said the government aims to take steps to reduce the level and number of commissions now tacked on to practically every banking transaction and service in the country. Hatzidakis said previous “requests” he personally made to the banks’ managements were only partially implemented.

“A primary driver to shrink bank commissions will be activation of a Community Directive on direct transfer charges for remittances, which establishes a ceiling for commissions, from 0.5 to 1.2 euros as of 2025,” the minister said, while adding that more measures will be taken.

Finally, he referred to measures to add some 21,000 properties to the housing market that banks and their affiliated servicers have in their portfolios, but which remain unexploited.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Ενάντια στην ασφάλεια
Language & Books

Ενάντια στην ασφάλεια

Μια πρόσφατη έκδοση δείχνει τα προβλήματα με το πώς η ασφάλεια κυριαρχεί ως αίτημα στη σύγχρονη ζωή

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Στο 1,51 λεπτό/κιλοβατώρα η επιδότηση τον Δεκέμβριο
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Στο 1,51 λεπτό/κιλοβατώρα η επιδότηση τον Δεκέμβριο
Τράπεζες
Χρήστος Μεγάλου (Πειραιώς): Αύξηση των δανείων τα επόμενα χρόνια – Τι καινούργιο φέρνει η Snappi

Χρήστος Μεγάλου (Πειραιώς): Αύξηση των δανείων τα επόμενα χρόνια – Τι καινούργιο φέρνει η Snappi

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
Calexico στην Αθήνα – Μετά το αρχικό sold out η αγαπημένη μπάντα θα παίξει και δεύτερη φορά
inTickets 06.12.24

Calexico στην Αθήνα - Μετά το αρχικό sold out η αγαπημένη μπάντα θα παίξει και δεύτερη φορά

Η αρχική ανακοίνωση για μια απογευματινή παράσταση περιορισμένων εισιτηρίων βρήκε γόνιμο έδαφος και έτσι έγινε ήδη sold out! «Ο λαός απαιτεί» μία ακόμη παράσταση, βραδινή, την ίδια μέρα, στις 21:00.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 05.12.24

Νέες ταινίες: Από τον μυθιστορηματικό κόσμο της Μαρίας Κάλλας στη χώρα του Οζ πριν την Ντόροθι

Η ταινία «Maria» του Πάμπλο Λαραΐν, με την Αντζελίνα Τζολί να υποδύεται την απόλυτη ντίβα Μαρία Κάλλας, είναι αυτή που τραβάει πάνω της όλα τα φώτα αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
GEK TERNA: A New Chapter Unfolds After the Deal with Masdar
English edition 29.11.24

GEK TERNA: A New Chapter Unfolds After the Deal with Masdar

A public offer for the remaining 30% of TERNA Energy by Masdar is ‘on deck’. Meanwhile, with its enhanced financial position, GEK TERNA will focus on infrastructure, concessions, waste management, hydropower projects, and even opportunities in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
inStream
Must Read
https://www.ot.gr/2024/11/29/inside-stories/i-gallia-den-einai-ellada-osa-tha-poun-oi-eisigmenes-sto-londino-o-solonas-sti-lithouania-pikros-o-kafes-i-maxh-tou-xatzimina/

https://www.ot.gr/2024/11/29/inside-stories/i-gallia-den-einai-ellada-osa-tha-poun-oi-eisigmenes-sto-londino-o-solonas-sti-lithouania-pikros-o-kafes-i-maxh-tou-xatzimina/

Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η εκδρομή που έγινε εφιάλτης για μία Ελληνίδα και την κόρη της – «Ζούμε το Εξπρές του Μεσονυχτίου»

Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η εκδρομή που έγινε εφιάλτης για μία Ελληνίδα και την κόρη της – «Ζούμε το Εξπρές του Μεσονυχτίου»

Πώς είναι να περιμένεις το μετρό 30 χρόνια; Πέντε Θεσσαλονικείς μιλούν στο ΒΗΜΑ

Πώς είναι να περιμένεις το μετρό 30 χρόνια; Πέντε Θεσσαλονικείς μιλούν στο ΒΗΜΑ

Καχύποπτοι οι καταναλωτές, υποτονική η κίνηση στη Black Friday

Καχύποπτοι οι καταναλωτές, υποτονική η κίνηση στη Black Friday

Τι καρότσι να επιλέξω για τις βόλτες με το μωρό

Τι καρότσι να επιλέξω για τις βόλτες με το μωρό

12 φωτογράφοι μιλούν στο Grace για τη δική τους Ουγκάντα λίγο πριν από μια συναρπαστική έκθεση

12 φωτογράφοι μιλούν στο Grace για τη δική τους Ουγκάντα λίγο πριν από μια συναρπαστική έκθεση

Πνευματική δύναμη: Όσοι αντέχουν αυτό... μπορούν να αντέξουν τα πάντα!

Πνευματική δύναμη: Όσοι αντέχουν αυτό... μπορούν να αντέξουν τα πάντα!

8 σημάδια που φανερώνουν ότι το παιδί σας έχει αναπτύξει ασφαλή προσκόλληση

8 σημάδια που φανερώνουν ότι το παιδί σας έχει αναπτύξει ασφαλή προσκόλληση

Έφοδος της Αστυνομίας σε κομμωτήριο που παρείχε και ροζ υπηρεσίες

Έφοδος της Αστυνομίας σε κομμωτήριο που παρείχε και ροζ υπηρεσίες

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
Απόρρητο