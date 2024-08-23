Greek Tax Authority to Combat Tax Evasion with New Tools in Sept

Greece’s tax authority AADE plans to launch another set of tools in September to further enhance its already successful attempts to reign in tax evasion in the country, according to TO VIMA.

The tools will check uninsured vehicles, and monitor more closely the number of customers of each business.

From September, certain professionals and businesses, such as doctors, auto repair shops, parking and vehicle rental companies, gyms, hotels, and event organizers and tour operators will be required to maintain a digital customer registry.

The necessary software program will be provided by AADE and must be active during business hours and connected to the country’s tax authority known as the ‘Taxis system’, in order to ensure that the data cannot be tampered with or altered.

The system will record the number of customers for each professional and compare it with the number of service receipts issued and transmitted to the electronic myData system. If a business reports a limited number of customers, this will trigger an on-site inspection, according to a report by ERT.

Specifically, for auto-repair shops, which AADE has categorized as “high-risk,” for tax evasion, a detailed mapping and recording process is being conducted by the Ministry of Transport. This allows the tax authority to accurately enforce the obligation of the Digital Customer Registry.

This special register will include details such as the total number of repair shops in the country (by region and regional unit, etc.), whether they are private or public, the category of repair shops (for heavy or light vehicles), the number of responsible technicians, building facilities, and more.

Targeting Uninsured Vehicles

In collaboration with the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, AADE will also develop a special platform starting in September for cross-referencing data to identify uninsured vehicles, unpaid road taxes, and vehicles without a valid roadworthiness certificate (KTEO).

These checks will be conducted semi-annually, with fines for violators starting at €250 and potentially reaching up to €30,000 for repeat offenses. Inspections will be carried out using scanners and special templates that inspectors will have at their disposal on the road.

Business Inspections

To enhance its digital tools, AADE will launch an additional application that will automatically receive updates from the General Commercial Registry (known in Greece as ‘GEMI’) about any changes or alterations, aiming to detect suspicious capital increases or changes in shareholder structure.

Through this digital integration, the tax office will receive detailed information regarding changes in management, transfers of shares or funds, and any other movements by company executives, making it easier to identify businesses that have not submitted tax returns.

The process of appointing a tax representative is also becoming digital: With this new service, a taxpayer, whether an individual, legal entity, or legal entity residing in Greece or abroad, can appoint a tax representative in Greece for compliance with the formal obligations arising from the tax procedure code.

