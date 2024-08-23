Παρασκευή 23 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.08.2024 | 11:08
Σεισμός 3,6 Ρίχτερ ανάμεσα σε Αμοργό και Κάλυμνο
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Greek Tax Authority to Combat Tax Evasion with New Tools in Sept
English edition 23 Αυγούστου 2024 | 11:23

Greek Tax Authority to Combat Tax Evasion with New Tools in Sept

Greece’s tax authority AADE will be focusing on private vehicles, professionals, and businesses as it steps-up its attempts to combat tax evasion

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Πληθωρισμός: Πού ποντάρουν οι επενδυτές – Σε χαμηλό δύο ετών οι προβλέψεις στην Ευρώπη

Πληθωρισμός: Πού ποντάρουν οι επενδυτές – Σε χαμηλό δύο ετών οι προβλέψεις στην Ευρώπη

Spotlight

Greece’s tax authority AADE plans to launch another set of tools in September to further enhance its already successful attempts to reign in tax evasion in the country, according to TO VIMA.

The tools will check uninsured vehicles, and monitor more closely the number of customers of each business.

From September, certain professionals and businesses, such as doctors, auto repair shops, parking and vehicle rental companies, gyms, hotels, and event organizers and tour operators will be required to maintain a digital customer registry.

The necessary software program will be provided by AADE and must be active during business hours and connected to the country’s tax authority known as the ‘Taxis system’, in order to ensure that the data cannot be tampered with or altered.

The system will record the number of customers for each professional and compare it with the number of service receipts issued and transmitted to the electronic myData system. If a business reports a limited number of customers, this will trigger an on-site inspection, according to a report by ERT.

Specifically, for auto-repair shops, which AADE has categorized as “high-risk,” for tax evasion, a detailed mapping and recording process is being conducted by the Ministry of Transport. This allows the tax authority to accurately enforce the obligation of the Digital Customer Registry.

This special register will include details such as the total number of repair shops in the country (by region and regional unit, etc.), whether they are private or public, the category of repair shops (for heavy or light vehicles), the number of responsible technicians, building facilities, and more.

Targeting Uninsured Vehicles

In collaboration with the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, AADE will also develop a special platform starting in September for cross-referencing data to identify uninsured vehicles, unpaid road taxes, and vehicles without a valid roadworthiness certificate (KTEO).

These checks will be conducted semi-annually, with fines for violators starting at €250 and potentially reaching up to €30,000 for repeat offenses. Inspections will be carried out using scanners and special templates that inspectors will have at their disposal on the road.

Business Inspections

To enhance its digital tools, AADE will launch an additional application that will automatically receive updates from the General Commercial Registry (known in Greece as ‘GEMI’) about any changes or alterations, aiming to detect suspicious capital increases or changes in shareholder structure.

Through this digital integration, the tax office will receive detailed information regarding changes in management, transfers of shares or funds, and any other movements by company executives, making it easier to identify businesses that have not submitted tax returns.

The process of appointing a tax representative is also becoming digital: With this new service, a taxpayer, whether an individual, legal entity, or legal entity residing in Greece or abroad, can appoint a tax representative in Greece for compliance with the formal obligations arising from the tax procedure code.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Άμεση ανάγκη για αίμα για τον Ανέστη, από τους εμβληματικούς δίδυμους της Θεσσαλονίκης
Ελλάδα

Άμεση ανάγκη για αίμα για τον Ανέστη, από τους εμβληματικούς δίδυμους της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ο Ανέστης Κόντης νοσηλεύεται στο νοσοκομείο ΑΧΕΠΑ στο κέντρο της Θεσσαλονίκης - Οι δίδυμοι που είναι εμβληματικές φιγούρες της πόλης, η αγάπη τους για το θέατρο και οι πορείες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Πληθωρισμός: Πού ποντάρουν οι επενδυτές – Σε χαμηλό δύο ετών οι προβλέψεις στην Ευρώπη

Πληθωρισμός: Πού ποντάρουν οι επενδυτές – Σε χαμηλό δύο ετών οι προβλέψεις στην Ευρώπη

Τουρισμός

Τέλος παρεπιδημούντων: Αντίθετοι στην αύξηση του φόρου οι ξενοδόχοι – Τι λέει ο πρόεδρος της ΠΟΞ 

Τέλος παρεπιδημούντων: Αντίθετοι στην αύξηση του φόρου οι ξενοδόχοι – Τι λέει ο πρόεδρος της ΠΟΞ 

inStream

Νοσηλεύεται στο ΑΧΕΠΑ 23.08.2024

Άμεση ανάγκη για αίμα για τον Ανέστη, από τους εμβληματικούς δίδυμους της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ο Ανέστης Κόντης νοσηλεύεται στο νοσοκομείο ΑΧΕΠΑ στο κέντρο της Θεσσαλονίκης - Οι δίδυμοι που είναι εμβληματικές φιγούρες της πόλης, η αγάπη τους για το θέατρο και οι πορείες

Σύνταξη
Culture Live 23.08.2024

Πιστοποιούνται δύο μουσεία: Το Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο Αργους Ορεστικού και το Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Καστοριάς

Στόχος του ΥΠΠΟ παραμένει τα μουσεία να γίνουν ελκυστικά σε ευρύτερα και πολυποίκιλα κοινά, κυρίως νεανικά, από την Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό, όπως δηλώνει η Υπουργός Πολιτισμού Λίνα Μενδώνη.

Σύνταξη
Πικρές αλήθειες 23.08.2024

«Σαν να σε χτυπάνε στο κεφάλι με ένα φτυάρι χαράς»: Έτσι περιέγραφε ο Μάθιου Πέρι την κεταμίνη

Με τις αποκαλύψεις γύρω από τον θάνατό του να έχουν πάρει μορφή χιονοστιβάδας τις τελευταίες ημέρες, κάποια θυμήθηκαν τα λόγια του Πέρι για την κεταμίνη από τα απομνημονεύματά του.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World
English edition 22.08.2024

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World

The annual report, known as the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI), ranks shipping centers throughout the world, based on size, and shows the Attica region nudging up by one place in 2024

Σύνταξη

inStream

Άμεση ανάγκη για αίμα για τον Ανέστη, από τους εμβληματικούς δίδυμους της Θεσσαλονίκης
Νοσηλεύεται στο ΑΧΕΠΑ 23.08.2024

Άμεση ανάγκη για αίμα για τον Ανέστη, από τους εμβληματικούς δίδυμους της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ο Ανέστης Κόντης νοσηλεύεται στο νοσοκομείο ΑΧΕΠΑ στο κέντρο της Θεσσαλονίκης - Οι δίδυμοι που είναι εμβληματικές φιγούρες της πόλης, η αγάπη τους για το θέατρο και οι πορείες

Σύνταξη
Πιστοποιούνται δύο μουσεία: Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο Αργους Ορεστικού και Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Καστοριάς
Culture Live 23.08.2024

Πιστοποιούνται δύο μουσεία: Το Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο Αργους Ορεστικού και το Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Καστοριάς

Στόχος του ΥΠΠΟ παραμένει τα μουσεία να γίνουν ελκυστικά σε ευρύτερα και πολυποίκιλα κοινά, κυρίως νεανικά, από την Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό, όπως δηλώνει η Υπουργός Πολιτισμού Λίνα Μενδώνη.

Σύνταξη
«Σαν να σε χτυπάνε στο κεφάλι με ένα φτυάρι χαράς»: Έτσι περιέγραφε ο Μάθιου Πέρι την κεταμίνη
Πικρές αλήθειες 23.08.2024

«Σαν να σε χτυπάνε στο κεφάλι με ένα φτυάρι χαράς»: Έτσι περιέγραφε ο Μάθιου Πέρι την κεταμίνη

Με τις αποκαλύψεις γύρω από τον θάνατό του να έχουν πάρει μορφή χιονοστιβάδας τις τελευταίες ημέρες, κάποια θυμήθηκαν τα λόγια του Πέρι για την κεταμίνη από τα απομνημονεύματά του.

Σύνταξη

Must Read

Οι αλγόριθμοι του Πιτσιλή, το deal του ΟΤΕ, οι αγορές της Metlen και η μάχη των σούπερ μάρκετ

Οι αλγόριθμοι του Πιτσιλή, το deal του ΟΤΕ, οι αγορές της Metlen και η μάχη των σούπερ μάρκετ

Τρία παράθυρα για σύνταξη με βαρέα και ανθυγιεινά

Τρία παράθυρα για σύνταξη με βαρέα και ανθυγιεινά

Ένας Ελλαδίτης και μια Κύπρια στη μάχη κατά της σκλήρυνσης της πλάκας

Ένας Ελλαδίτης και μια Κύπρια στη μάχη κατά της σκλήρυνσης της πλάκας

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Νέλσον- Γουίνι Μαντέλα: Η αμφιλεγόμενη σχέση που είχε κοινό όραμα την ελευθερία

Νέλσον- Γουίνι Μαντέλα: Η αμφιλεγόμενη σχέση που είχε κοινό όραμα την ελευθερία

Πότε τελειώνει μια δίαιτα;

Πότε τελειώνει μια δίαιτα;

Κλάμα: Τι να πεις στο παιδί εκείνη τη στιγμή

Κλάμα: Τι να πεις στο παιδί εκείνη τη στιγμή

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 23 Αυγούστου 2024