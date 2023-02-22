Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the double meaning of today’s bill brought by the Ministry of Finance in his speech, from the floor of the Parliament during the discussion of the bill in question.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that the regulation for the encroached property comes to benefit thousands of households and businesses that for decades were in hostage status. It solves with transparency and justice a Gordian Knot between state and citizens.

From the latest census alone, he said, it emerged that more than 90% of public and exchangeable estates have been encroached upon. The government set fines, which it never collected and participated in trials that never resulted in decisions. Since 1930 laws after laws have offered various properties so that these properties are somehow given away, and the result has been practically nil.

Today, Mr. Mitsotakis emphasized, the beneficiaries will be able to legally purchase the premises. It is finally reflected in dozens of rural, industrial and tourist zones of the country. Additional social criteria enter the equation.

However, clear counterweights are also foreseen, so that the arrangement does not develop into a massive and uncritical legalization of the encroached upon properties. A series of contradictions are being regulated for which the state itself is responsible, he pointed out and added: The contradictory and unfair situation with the oppressed ends today.

The Market Pass

Mr. Mitsotakis emphasized that the bill comes together with the Market pass which will cover 10% of the monthly expenses of every Greek family for the next 6 months, while he noted that the applications have exceeded 700,000.

He referred to the example of a family of 4, which meets the conditions, and makes monthly purchases of 520 euros and will therefore receive 52 euros of monthly support.

“Those who do not want to use this card will receive 80% of the subsidy amount in their account,” the prime minister said.

The extrajudicial mechanism

An amendment was also mentioned for the further improvement of the out-of-court mechanism, which gives – as he underlined – additional protection to borrowers.

Today, through the extrajudicial mechanism and bilateral arrangements, loans exceeding 35 billion euros have been arranged. We are now proceeding with changes to the out-of-court settlement. The State should not punish, it should understand by helping our fellow citizens to get on their feet. We are tired of hearing “reheated” lies about hundreds of thousands of auctions, which are about to take place from those who instituted the auctions and told us that the 25,000 that took place in their days were not many, [for them] they were few…, noted Mr. Mitsotakis.

On the other hand, with the institutional framework that now exists, every vulnerable person has the ability to freeze any negative development. We are talking about a very small number of houses and the first homes have both protection and the possibility of a positive exit and resolution, he pointed out.

Finally, referring to the official opposition, he asked himself: How do you respond to all this? Turning your back on the [bill] vote. You were also absent from the increases in the ranks of the Armed Forces, absent from the vote to establish rights for our fellow citizens with disabilities. It is not only an insulting attitude to parliamentary proceedings. You are being divorced from society. Ever present in toxicity and division and ever absent from societal support measures.

And Mr. Mitsotakis concluded: The country has secured internal stability from all external crises, and from stability it is now moving to the result, to progress, to advancement. Greek men and women compare and judge, they can distinguish the action from the lie and the solution from the problem. They will soon provide the country with certainty, consistency, continuity and stability. In the meantime, we will continue to be by the citizen’s side, to feel, to listen, to try so that the spring elections bring with them a new spring to the place with a strong mandate for a self-reliant Greece and a self-reliant New Democracy government.