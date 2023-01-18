The budget recorded a primary cash deficit of 6.6 billion euros between January and December 2022.

According to data from the Bank of Greece (BoG), in this particular period, the cash result of the central administration presented a deficit of 12,664 million euros, compared to a deficit of 15,880 million euros in the corresponding period of 2021.

Regular budget revenue stood at 55,440 million euros, up from 47,614 million euros last year. As for regular budget expenditures, they amounted to 64,303 million euros, from 64,283 million euros in the January-December 2021 period.