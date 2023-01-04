The establishment of a Private Capital Company spin-off, with the name “TopoTronics Spin-off IKE” and the Foundation’s participation in the corporate composition of the company, was approved by the NTUA‘s Rector’s Council.

With the decision of December 27, 2022, the purpose of the company is to develop hardware and software for the collection, management and processing of geospatial data. TopoTronics was founded by Athens University member Dr. Georgios Piniotis and researcher, Dr. Athanassios Bimis, from the Geodesy Laboratory (Topography Section) of the School of Agronomists & Topographic Engineers – Geoinformatics Engineers.

The spin-off’s first product is an innovative low-cost geodetic satellite positioning (GNSS) receiver, complete with driving and data management software, for the Android operating system platform.

Based on the business plan, the spin-off “TopoTronics Spin-off IKE” will offer the following products and services:

Development, production and commercialization of innovative integrated equipment, mainly low-cost, for the collection and management of geospatial data, with accompanying software for driving the equipment and processing the data.

Development, production and commercialization of custom software (driving hardware, collection and processing of geospatial data).

Provision of services for the development and implementation of custom equipment solutions and accompanying software for driving and processing geospatial data for specialized applications.

Development of integrated measurement systems with the application of Artificial Intelligence methods for the processing and analysis of geospatial data.

The ultimate goal of TopoTronics is to evolve, automate and secure common geospatial data collection methods and practices for the convenience of engineers and ordinary users in the countryside.

TopoTronics is the sixth technological spin-off of the NTUA.