The Minister of the Interior, Makis Voridis, “gave” a date for the eventual holding of Greek elections.

“One possibility is that before Easter the first ballot will be cast,” said the minister speaking to MEGA channel.

Mr. Voridis stated that a possible election date is March 26, that is, just before Easter. Another date that’s on the cards is April 2nd.

As he also said, the second round – if needed – will probably be before the university entrance examinations. However, the final decisions will be made by Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Calculate a clear period of two months from the moment the prime minister decides to dissolve the Parliament for the whole process. One possibility is before Easter, for the first ballot to be held and the second, before the nationwide exams,” said the Minister of the Interior.

The scenarios for the elections and the dates

In the government staff, they emphasize that “if there were not the special circumstances that have to do with the fact that the simple proportional one, which SYRIZA voted for, does not lead to a sustainable governmental solution and therefore it would be necessary to set up a repeat ballot a few weeks later, the elections would be done at the end of the four years”.

Some associates of the prime minister estimate that the announcement of the elections very close to the constitutional deadline, which is July 8, 2023, favors the ruling faction. However, with the current data, the best time for the first ballot is considered to be the period from the second fortnight of March to the first fortnight of April.

The organizational planning prepared by Piraeus and under the supervision of Megaros Maximos leads to the conclusion that the most likely dates for holding the first election contest are still March 26 and Palm Sunday, April 9.